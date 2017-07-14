Blackhawks sign Gustafsson; Kings avoid arbitration with Gravel

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A couple of 25-year-old defensemen signed contract extensions today.

First in Chicago, where Erik Gustafsson has re-upped for a year. No financial details were released by the club.

Gustafsson has not played for the Blackhawks since the 2015-16 season.

From the press release:

Gustafsson, 25, registered a team-high 25 assists and led club blueliners with 30 points in 68 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs during the 2016-17 regular season. He also led the team with 185 shots and ranked second with 14 power-play points (1G, 13A). The Nynashamn, Sweden, native has posted 41 points (8G, 33A) in 95 regular-season games with the IceHogs over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Kings avoided an arbitration hearing with Kevin Gravel, who got a one-year, two-way contract extension.

From the press release:

The 25-year-old (born March 6, 1992) 6-4, 212-pound native of Kingsford, Michigan appeared in 49 games last season with the Kings, posting seven points (1-6=7), a plus-3 rating and six penalty minutes.

He registered his first NHL point on Nov. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 23 against the Boston Bruins.

Gravel’s deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.