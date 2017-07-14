Barroway vows not to sell the Coyotes

Andrew Barroway has no plans to sell the Arizona Coyotes.

Like, ever.

“We’re not relocating and I have no exit strategy here,” Barroway told Arizona Sports yesterday. “My son would never forgive me. He (Jake) is transferring to the University of Michigan to study sports management and the plan is, when he is old enough, he’ll be the future governor (of the team). I’m not flipping it. This is a family enterprise. This is the longest long term you can picture — beyond my lifetime. I want this team to be in the family for generations.”

The Coyotes held a press conference yesterday to introduce new head coach Rick Tocchet and new president and CEO Steve Patterson.

Also present was Barroway, who promised to get a new arena built that would keep the Coyotes in the Phoenix area but allow them to move out of Glendale.

“Failure is not an option,” said Barroway. “We’re going to get a new stadium here.”