Apparently Kevin Klein ‘retired’ to Switzerland

By James O'BrienJul 14, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

It turns out that defenseman Kevin Klein didn’t retire from hockey as much as he retired from the New York Rangers and the NHL.

Not long after walking away from a $2.75 million salary and $2.9 million cap hit, Klein turned around and apparently signed with the ZSC Lions in Zurich, Switzerland.

Klein is just 32, so it’s understandable if he isn’t quite ready to hang up his skates altogether.

Fun side note: the Lions were briefly Auston Matthews‘ employers. Matthews scored 24 goals and 46 points in just 36 games for Zurich before becoming the top pick of the 2016 NHL Draft and generally lighting it up for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here is Klein’s farewell note to Rangers fans:

Read more about his decision to step away from the NHL here.

Yzerman kept the gang together; Now Lightning must deliver

By James O'BrienJul 14, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Over and over again, it seemed like there would be a salary-cap challenge that would derail the Tampa Bay Lightning. Each time, GM Steve Yzerman seemed to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Splendid summer of 2016

Instead of heading to, say, Toronto, Steven Stamkos signed with the Lightning. Not long after, Victor Hedman stayed around for about a half million less than Stamkos.

Nikita Kucherov seemed like he’d present a hurdle the Lightning couldn’t clear during that same, complicated summer of 2016. Instead, Yzerman pulled wizardry in signing him for a little less than $4.8 million. Not bad for a forward who only added volume to the murmurs that he might actually be the best Lightning forward on that roster.

Keeping the gang together

After a brutal season, one wondered if the Lightning would finally feel the same sting as other salary-cap-challenged-contenders (or hopeful contenders).

Now, sure, management might not have parted ways with Ben Bishop if there was no cap ceiling. And while Jonathan Drouin never felt like a part of the core, money likely inspired his trade as much as anything else.

Still … it’s resounding how often Yzerman’s come out on top in these discussions. This summer’s been another example of that, as he managed to sign Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat to similar, possibly team-friendly deals. Many teams would envy “The Triplets” of Johnson, Palat, and Kucherov coming in at less than $15M combined.

After years of looking at the Lightning’s place in the standings with one eye and their looming cap worries with the other, now everything’s just about locked up.

So, the question is – especially after last season’s nightmare – can this hyped group regain its place among the contenders? Can they back up that promise by actually winning a Stanley Cup?

Pivotal players

Palat seems to be a pretty steady guy, one who might have a “high floor but low ceiling.”

There are more interesting fork-in-the-road moments for the Lightning, instead.

1. What to expect from Stamkos?

Injuries keep wrecking Stamkos’ seasons, almost to an absurd degree. He was limited to 17 games in 2016-17 and 37 in 2013-14.

Stamkos gets lost in the shuffle of elite discussions in large part because of injuries. At first, $8.5 million seemed like a steal for the Lightning, and he’s still slated for great things at 27. Still, the situation is cloudier than it was when he signed that mega-deal.

2. Is Andrei Vasilevskiy the real deal?

The Lightning went with the younger – and cheaper – goalie in essentially choosing Vasilevskiy over Ben Bishop. His contract mimics Matt Murray‘s in price, and if he’s legitimately a difference maker, could be a similar steal. Even so, Vasilevskiy matches this Lightning team in actually needing to deliver on such promise.

3. How good is Tyler Johnson, really?

Take a look at Tyler Johnson’s past four seasons:

2013-14 – 24 goals, 50 points
2014-15 – 29 goals, 72 points
2015-16 – 14 goals, 38 points
2016-17 – 19 goals, 45 points

Now, Johnson has also shown promise in the postseason including in 2015-16. So there are multiple flashes of a true “game-breaker” type, which could be especially noteworthy with the loss of Drouin.

Johnson stands as a mystery, especially if you’re the type who attributes much of Johnson’s and Palat’s best moments to being on a line with Kucherov.

Overall, the Lightning are in a great spot, and Yzerman’s hard work explains why. Maybe we can quibble with Ryan Callahan and Dan Girardi signings, and some might argue that the wrong calls were made with Ben Bishop and/or Jonathan Drouin.

Still, with heaps of tough contract challenges in front of him, Stevie Y mostly hit homers rather than striking out.

At least, he did so on paper. The Lightning need to make it happen on the ice, or his brilliance will mainly seem theoretical.

Unlikely comeback? Stars hand R.J. Umberger tryout offer

By James O'BrienJul 14, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Ken Hitchcock once again becoming head coach of the Dallas Stars might not be the least likely “comeback” associated with the team during this turbulent off-season.

Not if R.J. Umberger can rejuvenate his career.

The Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline reports that the Stars are handing Umberger, 35, a PTO. That’s quite the offer considering the fact that Umberger didn’t play at all in 2016-17.

Instead, Umberger dipped his toes in the coaching pool, as Portzline discusses.

Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News confirmed Portzline’s report:

Hitchcock is likely keen on giving Umberger a chance since he saw his best days as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Umberger rattled off four consecutive 20+ goal seasons and almost reached that total in his final Columbus campaign, managing 18 in 2013-14. After being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Umberger struggled, ultimately getting bought out a bit more than a year ago.

It’s likely that he’ll face a tough climb to land a spot on a crowded Stars roster, although Hitchcock may place extra value on his experience.

If Umberger could defy the odds and make the cut, it would continue a move toward bigger bodies in Dallas. They already beefed up in adding rugged defenseman Marc Methot, hulking center Martin Hanzal, and puck-protecting-phenom Alex Radulov to the mix.

Lightning land Ondrej Palat for five years, $26.5M

By James O'BrienJul 14, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

It sounds like the Tampa Bay Lightning locked up the last of “The Triplets” and overcame the last, big salary cap hurdle in their way. At least until Nikita Kucherov‘s ridiculous bargain dries up.

FanRag’s Craig Morgan and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman report that Ondrej Palat agreed to a five-year contract with a $5.3 million cap hit on Friday. That would shake out to a total of $26.5 million overall.

Not long after, the Lightning confirmed the deal and the terms.

Morgan specified the yearly breakdown of the reported agreement, which includes some lockout protection and allows the two sides to avoid salary arbitration:

Palat, 26, basically falls in line with Tyler Johnson (seven years at a slightly lower $5M cap hit) and Nikita Kucherov (an absurd $4.77M, though that bargain runs out after 2018-19), the two forwards he really broke through with as “The Triplets.” Those three scrambled around the lineup since, especially during the injury-ravaged 2016-17 campaign.

While this past season inspires at least a bit of concern in locking up just about every major player (at least after trading away Jonathan Drouin), the overall picture is still quite sunny for the Lightning.

For the most part, GM Steve Yzerman continues to look … almost as legendary as executive as he was as a player. Maybe he’ll do something with the Lightning’s extra $3 million-ish in cap space and then enjoy a well-earned break?

Busy Hurricanes sign 2017 first-rounder Martin Necas

By James O'BrienJul 14, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

You know it’s been a significant week when signing a first-round pick is one of the smallest developments. In mid-July.

The Carolina Hurricanes ownership is “evaluating” a possible sale, yet that hasn’t stopped GM Ron Francis from making moves. The most noteworthy came recently, as he handed defenseman Jaccob Slavin a seven-year, $37.1 million contract. Another key move came today; the Hurricanes announced that they inked 2017 first-rounder Martin Necas to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.

Necas, 18, was the 12th overall pick. Here are some additional details about his deal:

It will be interesting to see how hindsight shines upon Necas and the rest of the Hurricanes’ 2017 draft class after Francis admitted that he wanted to flip at least some of those assets for more NHL-ready players.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping to take a few less picks,” Francis said after he selected nine players at the draft, per ‘Canes Country. “We’d had a lot of discussions about trying to move picks for players, but it just didn’t pan out the way we had hoped.”

Maybe Hurricanes will look back at such thoughts with amusement if Necas ends up being a significant contributor? Stranger things happen in sports.