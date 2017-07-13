Getty

Reports: Flames, Ferland close to two-year, $3.5M deal

By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames are on the verge of signing Micheal Ferland to a two-year deal worth about $3.5 million, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

(Fan 960’s Pat Steinberg and others back up Friedman’s report.)

If this is accurate, Ferland would carry a thrifty $1.75 million cap hit through two seasons. This would allow the two sides to avoid salary arbitration. One perk for Ferland: he’ll be a UFA when this deal ends, and this doesn’t by any of those years.

Ferland himself confirmed a two-year deal, though not the terms.

Still, it seems like a pretty good deal for the Flames in the short term. The sizable forward checks off some boxes from an analytics standpoint, so you get the impression that this could provide some very nice value for Calgary.

The Flames still have some situations to sort out, as RFAs Sam Bennett and Curtis Lazar need deals. Even so, it’s been a very productive off-season for Calgary.

Coyotes new regime takes ‘win-now’ approach, confident about new arena

By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The new-look Arizona Coyotes really cemented a series of changes with a press conference introducing new head coach Rick Tocchet and new president/CEO Steve Patterson on Thursday.

This is very much a new regime, as it was clear that owner Andrew Barroway (pictured) and GM John Chayka are the ones supplying the vision for a franchise that has often been in disarray.

About the only down note of the presser came when Barroway admitted that, while it was the right hockey move, he wished he handled the end of the Shane Doan era in a different way.

When it comes to the future of the Coyotes, and their place in Arizona, the new regime felt almost blustery. They seem quite confident about securing a new arena, something that might become easier thanks to the connections provided by Patterson.

Patterson didn’t act like this would necessarily be easy, yet he’s had experience with these high-level sports headaches, comparing getting arena deals done to surviving a “vampire movie.” (Coyotes fans and those covering the seemingly unending arena developments likely nodded their weary heads, although some might lean toward zombie movie or even a Michael Myers-style slasher flick.)

Anyway, it’s not just about the broader future.

The Coyotes also emphasized their goal to “win now,” as Barroway emphatically stated. His praise of Chayka and Tocchet, along with an off-season of moves that included landing Derek Stepan, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Antti Raanta, made it clear that management expects a significant step forward.

Even so, that arena optimism really did reverberate. Could such bold talk even resonate with (understandably) jaded Coyotes fans?

Time will tell if they can really slay that vampire.

Karmanos is considering offer to sell Hurricanes, may remain owner instead

By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Current Carolina Hurricanes majority owner Peter Karmanos Jr. released a statement regarding reports that former Texas Rangers owner Chuck Greenberg is looking to buy the team.

The statement is open-ended, as it states that Karmanos Jr. is evaluating the offer, along with other possibilities, including “retaining his ownership” of the Hurricanes.

Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reported earlier today that the offer is for close to $500 million.

Click here for more information regarding the possible sale of the Hurricanes. Fans might be most heartened by this detail:

PHT will monitor this situation for further developments.

Sharks sign ‘natural goal-scorer’ Rudolfs Balcers to rookie deal

By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The San Jose Sharks reached an entry-level contract with Latvia’s Rudolfs Balcers on Thursday.

San Jose drafted Balcers in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2015. He enjoyed a strong 2016-17 season in the WHL, finishing second in Kamloops Blazers scoring with 77 points in 66 games.

That included 40 goals, which wasn’t lost on the Sharks.

“Rudolfs is a natural goal-scorer who has proven that he can find the back of the net when his team needs it most,” Assistant GM Joe Will said. “His first season in North America showed he could keep up with a more physical game, while still being one of the more dynamic snipers in the league. We’re excited to see him continue his development with our organization.”

Balcers is listed at just 165 lbs., so one would think that the Sharks expect him to bulk up a bit if he hopes to eventually make a jump to the NHL. At 20, he has plenty of time to do so.

Here are some older highlights of the sniper:

Andrew Ference retires after 16 seasons, one Stanley Cup win

By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

Andrew Ference got fined for flipping the bird, made a funny video about fans yelling “Shooooot!,” and played 16 seasons in the NHL. Not a bad run.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday, essentially making the end of his career official one year late.

During his time in the league, Ference won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins and became the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

Ference appeared in 907 regular-season games and 120 playoff contests. His last appearances came in 2015-16, when he played in six games, but Ference’s contract ($3.25 million cap hit/salary) ran out after 2016-17.

Considering his ability to entertain, it wouldn’t be surprising if he enjoyed a successful broadcasting career.

Here’s the beginning of Ference’s farewell, which you can enjoy in total at the Oilers website:

“As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world. No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do…Thanks!” 