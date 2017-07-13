NHL.com

PHT Morning Skate: Boston hotel has a new Bobby Orr suite

Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 13, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin looks at three non-playoff teams that could make the postseason in 2017-18 and three playoff teams that can miss the postseason next year. The Ottawa Senators may have been one win away from the Stanley Cup Final last spring, but Larkin believes they could be on the outside looking in. (The Hockey News)

–Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was at the ESPY Awards last night, and he seemed to be having a pretty good time. Here he is chugging champagne during the show. (The Score)

–The Ames Boston Hotel has undergone $6 million in renovations. One of the new features of the hotel, is that it was a Bobby Orr suite that includes various memorabilia from No. 4’s playing days. “We’re excited to share this new suite with our guests and Bostonians, not only because it’s an incredible tribute to Bobby, one of our greatest athletes and citizens, but also because it’s our way of honoring the Boston Bruins, who mean so much to so many and have made the great city of Boston so proud.” The room goes for anywhere between $500-1,500 per night. (NHL.com)

–Earlier this week, we told you about an ECHL trying to land Jaromir Jagr. The veteran winger hasn’t agreed to join the minor-league team, but that hasn’t stopped them from tying to convince him to join their side. (BarDown)

–Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen looks at three teams that have improved the least during the offseason. The Montreal Canadiens may have added Jonathan Drouin, but they may not have made their team much better in the grand scheme of things. (Sportsnet)

–Kings president Luc Robitaille wrote an open letter to the Los Angeles faithful about the moves they made since the season ended. Robitaille writes: “All of these changes have been made with our fans in mind. Your passion and dedication to us demands that our actions begin with accountability and a commitment to the expectations we have created.” (NHL.com/Kings)

Pens promote Sergei Gonchar to assistant coach

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 13, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to make additions to their coaching staff.

Just days after adding Mark Recchi, the Pens announced that former defenseman Sergei Gonchar is also joining the team as an assistant coach.

The 43-year-old played 1301 NHL games in his career with Washington, Boston, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, Dallas and Montreal.

Since hanging up his skates in 2015, Gonchar has been serving as the Penguins’ defense development coach.

“Like Mark (Recchi), Sergei brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our team,” head coach Sullivan said in a release. “His career is a body of work that speaks for itself. He will naturally transition into a full-time coaching role, building on the experiences and relationships he has already made with our group. He was invaluable during the playoffs, especially in working with our young defensemen.”

The addition of Gonchar means that they’ll have at least three new faces on the staff next season (they also hired Mike Buckley to be their goalie coach earlier this offseason).

There are openings on the staff because former Pens assistant Rick Tocchet left the team to become the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.

Related:

“He’s a natural”-Pens believe Recchi will thrive as assistant coach

Tocchet brings lessons from past mistakes (and successes) to Coyotes

Jets reportedly sign Andrew Copp for two years, $2M

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Andrew Copp to a two-year, $2 million contract, according to TSN’s Aaron Ward and Darren Dreger. The team hasn’t confirmed the deal yet.

Copp, 23, finished his second full season with Winnipeg, generating career-bests in categories including goals (nine) and points (17) in 64 contests. He also averaged 12:21 TOI per game, representing a big jump from the eight minutes he averaged over 77 regular-season games in 2015-16.

Late in 2015, Copp went from the University of Michigan to Winnipeg, who drafted him 104th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

This covers just about every concern for the Jets except for one: RFA goalie Connor Hellebuyck still needs a deal.

Wrong side of the whistle: NHL teams hit hardest by penalties

Getty
6 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

Earlier this week, PHT looked at the teams who tend to go on the power play far more often than they enter the penalty box, with the San Jose Sharks clearly leading the way. By a lot.

What about the other end of the spectrum? Well, it depends upon how you look at things.

Most time in the box

Chalk it up to strong coaching, great goaltending, or other factors, but some teams are hit harder by poor discipline than others.

Let’s start off in looking at sheer volume of penalty box trips, with help from NHL.com’s many handy stats.

Team Times shorthanded PPGA
1 Anaheim Ducks 281 43
2 Calgary Flames 277 51
3 Winnipeg Jets 275 62
4 Colorado Avalanche 274 64
5 Washington Capitals 272 44
6 Boston Bruins 265 38
7 St. Louis Blues 263 40
8 Arizona Coyotes 260 59
9 New Jersey Devils 260 53
10 Tampa Bay Lightning 258 48
11 Pittsburgh Penguins 257 52
12 Toronto Maple Leafs 251 44
13 Dallas Stars 249 65
14 Montréal Canadiens 249 47
15 Philadelphia Flyers 247 50

As you can see, the Ducks were shorthanded more than any other NHL team. Even so, they only allowed 43 power-play goals in 2016-17, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for the 10th-fewest given up.

What if you expand the view beyond last season and look at how teams fared since the lockout? You got it, and in this case, here are numbers for all 30 NHL teams.

TEAM GP TS PPGA
Winnipeg Jets 376 1294 256
Arizona/Phx Coyotes 376 1284 284
Anaheim Ducks 376 1277 210
Philadelphia Flyers 376 1275 236
Detroit Red Wings 376 1253 230
Ottawa Senators 376 1242 236
Washington Capitals 376 1241 219
St. Louis Blues 376 1239 188
Blue Jackets 376 1229 227
New Jersey Devils 376 1225 218
Los Angeles Kings 376 1224 213
Montréal Canadiens 376 1222 213
Toronto Maple Leafs 376 1214 223
Pittsburgh Penguins 376 1212 206
Boston Bruins 376 1205 194
Colorado Avalanche 376 1205 236
Tampa Bay Lightning 376 1197 213
Dallas Stars 376 1193 241
Vancouver Canucks 376 1181 210
Florida Panthers 376 1176 243
Buffalo Sabres 376 1164 243
Edmonton Oilers 376 1151 221
Nashville Predators 376 1097 218
New York Islanders 376 1084 211
Calgary Flames 376 1082 215
New York Rangers 376 1081 197
Chicago Blackhawks 376 1044 192
Minnesota Wild 376 1040 193
San Jose Sharks 376 1037 190
Carolina Hurricanes 376 998 173

The Arizona Coyotes are easily the most assaulted by the broader numbers, which makes sense since they’ve dealt with some of the leanest years. The Buffalo Sabres are fittingly in the top ranks by similar logic.

It’s more interesting to consider teams who seem to go to the box more based (arguably) on style, and who suffers from poor PK units the most.

Remarkably, the Ducks once again find themselves in the lower third of the NHL as far as goals allowed, even though they take a lot of penalties.

Unfortunately for Anaheim, those wild ways hurt them when it mattered the most. They gave up a whopping 15 power-play goals during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, easily the most of the postseason. (Somehow, Nashville only allowed seven while the Penguins won it all despite yielding 12.)

Other observations

Let’s rattle off a few other notes, then.

Calm Hurricanes- The Hurricanes have already been tabbed as a team that could break through soon. If they can keep up their tendency to avoid penalties, they really might be onto something.

They’re the only team under 1,000 times shorthanded in that list above. Meanwhile, they join the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings as the only three teams with less than 100 major penalties since the last lockout.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Hurricanes allowed the fewest power-play goals with 173 during that span.

Hitchcock the key for Stars turnaround?- That said, the Blues stand out as the most efficient PK unit of that span.

Here are the top seven PK percentages from 2012-13 to 2016-17, with PPG allowed and times shorthanded:

1. Blues – 84.8 percent (188 allowed on 1,239 TS)
2. Bruins – 83.9 (194 allowed, 1,205)
3. Ducks – 83.5 (210 allowed, 1,277)
4. Penguins – 83 (206 allowed, 1,212)
5. Hurricanes – 82.7 (173 allowed, 998)
6 (t) Kings – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,224)
6 (t) Canadiens – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,222)

Meanwhile, the Coyotes, Sabres, Panthers and Stars are the only teams under an 80-percent kill rate.

A lot can go into a unit being successful or unsuccessful. Even so, could Ken Hitchcock whip the Dallas Stars into shape? It’s at least a possibility.

Carlyle loves the rough stuff- Randy Carlyle might be a changed man in Anaheim, but he still loves his ruffians.

If you look at teams with the most major penalties in individual seasons since the lockout, Carlyle-helmed teams dominated the top list:

1. His 2013-14 Maple Leafs (48 majors)
2. His 2012-13 Maple Leafs, with 46 majors in just 48 games.
Tied for third: Last season’s Ducks, with 46 in 82 games.

Now, it’s true that Bruce Boudreau’s 2015-16 Ducks were pretty ornery with 43 majors of their own, but it does seem like Carlyle is OK with a bit of carnage either way.

On the other end, there are five seasons’ worth of teams under 10 majors for a full campaign.

Penguins (2015-16) and Red Wings (2013-14) – nine majors
Red Wings in 2014-15 and 2015-16 – eight majors
Fittingly, Hurricanes in 2016-17: six majors.

***

Much like with most studies in an age of parity, the majority of teams seem to fall in the middle when looking at penalties (either from a pessimistic or optimistic standpoint).

Interestingly, there are teams that can survive their own mistakes and others who aren’t always exploiting their advantages, but perhaps we’ll see changes in 2017-18 and beyond?

Sidney Crosby wasn’t aware of concussion talk during Stanley Cup run

5 Comments
Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) Sidney Crosby said Wednesday he did not pay attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during the playoffs.

Crosby was too focused on capturing another Stanley Cup for his Pittsburgh Penguins to worry about outside opinions on his health.

“I don’t really read or listen to that stuff during the playoffs,” Crosby told reporters at his annual hockey camp in his hometown of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

Crosby has suffered multiple concussions during his career, including one during Game 3 of the second round against Washington in May. He missed one game before returning for Game 5, prompting questions about whether he should consider retirement.

The Penguins went on to win a second straight Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators in the final.

Crosby said he understands why concussions generate so much controversy.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said. “That’s the nature of it right now.”

He said more information on how to deal with head injuries is becoming available all the time.

“You have to continue to listen to your body to make sure before you go back that you’re good to go,” he said. “There’s things in place to help with that.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey