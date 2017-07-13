Pens promote Sergei Gonchar to assistant coach

Earlier this week, PHT looked at the teams who tend to go on the power play far more often than they enter the penalty box, with the San Jose Sharks clearly leading the way. By a lot.

What about the other end of the spectrum? Well, it depends upon how you look at things.

Most time in the box

Chalk it up to strong coaching, great goaltending, or other factors, but some teams are hit harder by poor discipline than others.

Let’s start off in looking at sheer volume of penalty box trips, with help from NHL.com’s many handy stats.

Team Times shorthanded PPGA 1 Anaheim Ducks 281 43 2 Calgary Flames 277 51 3 Winnipeg Jets 275 62 4 Colorado Avalanche 274 64 5 Washington Capitals 272 44 6 Boston Bruins 265 38 7 St. Louis Blues 263 40 8 Arizona Coyotes 260 59 9 New Jersey Devils 260 53 10 Tampa Bay Lightning 258 48 11 Pittsburgh Penguins 257 52 12 Toronto Maple Leafs 251 44 13 Dallas Stars 249 65 14 Montréal Canadiens 249 47 15 Philadelphia Flyers 247 50

As you can see, the Ducks were shorthanded more than any other NHL team. Even so, they only allowed 43 power-play goals in 2016-17, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for the 10th-fewest given up.

What if you expand the view beyond last season and look at how teams fared since the lockout? You got it, and in this case, here are numbers for all 30 NHL teams.

TEAM GP TS PPGA Winnipeg Jets 376 1294 256 Arizona/Phx Coyotes 376 1284 284 Anaheim Ducks 376 1277 210 Philadelphia Flyers 376 1275 236 Detroit Red Wings 376 1253 230 Ottawa Senators 376 1242 236 Washington Capitals 376 1241 219 St. Louis Blues 376 1239 188 Blue Jackets 376 1229 227 New Jersey Devils 376 1225 218 Los Angeles Kings 376 1224 213 Montréal Canadiens 376 1222 213 Toronto Maple Leafs 376 1214 223 Pittsburgh Penguins 376 1212 206 Boston Bruins 376 1205 194 Colorado Avalanche 376 1205 236 Tampa Bay Lightning 376 1197 213 Dallas Stars 376 1193 241 Vancouver Canucks 376 1181 210 Florida Panthers 376 1176 243 Buffalo Sabres 376 1164 243 Edmonton Oilers 376 1151 221 Nashville Predators 376 1097 218 New York Islanders 376 1084 211 Calgary Flames 376 1082 215 New York Rangers 376 1081 197 Chicago Blackhawks 376 1044 192 Minnesota Wild 376 1040 193 San Jose Sharks 376 1037 190 Carolina Hurricanes 376 998 173

The Arizona Coyotes are easily the most assaulted by the broader numbers, which makes sense since they’ve dealt with some of the leanest years. The Buffalo Sabres are fittingly in the top ranks by similar logic.

It’s more interesting to consider teams who seem to go to the box more based (arguably) on style, and who suffers from poor PK units the most.

Remarkably, the Ducks once again find themselves in the lower third of the NHL as far as goals allowed, even though they take a lot of penalties.

Unfortunately for Anaheim, those wild ways hurt them when it mattered the most. They gave up a whopping 15 power-play goals during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, easily the most of the postseason. (Somehow, Nashville only allowed seven while the Penguins won it all despite yielding 12.)

Other observations

Let’s rattle off a few other notes, then.

Calm Hurricanes- The Hurricanes have already been tabbed as a team that could break through soon. If they can keep up their tendency to avoid penalties, they really might be onto something.

They’re the only team under 1,000 times shorthanded in that list above. Meanwhile, they join the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings as the only three teams with less than 100 major penalties since the last lockout.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Hurricanes allowed the fewest power-play goals with 173 during that span.

Hitchcock the key for Stars turnaround?- That said, the Blues stand out as the most efficient PK unit of that span.

Here are the top seven PK percentages from 2012-13 to 2016-17, with PPG allowed and times shorthanded:

1. Blues – 84.8 percent (188 allowed on 1,239 TS)

2. Bruins – 83.9 (194 allowed, 1,205)

3. Ducks – 83.5 (210 allowed, 1,277)

4. Penguins – 83 (206 allowed, 1,212)

5. Hurricanes – 82.7 (173 allowed, 998)

6 (t) Kings – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,224)

6 (t) Canadiens – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,222)

Meanwhile, the Coyotes, Sabres, Panthers and Stars are the only teams under an 80-percent kill rate.

A lot can go into a unit being successful or unsuccessful. Even so, could Ken Hitchcock whip the Dallas Stars into shape? It’s at least a possibility.

Carlyle loves the rough stuff- Randy Carlyle might be a changed man in Anaheim, but he still loves his ruffians.

If you look at teams with the most major penalties in individual seasons since the lockout, Carlyle-helmed teams dominated the top list:

1. His 2013-14 Maple Leafs (48 majors)

2. His 2012-13 Maple Leafs, with 46 majors in just 48 games.

Tied for third: Last season’s Ducks, with 46 in 82 games.

Now, it’s true that Bruce Boudreau’s 2015-16 Ducks were pretty ornery with 43 majors of their own, but it does seem like Carlyle is OK with a bit of carnage either way.

On the other end, there are five seasons’ worth of teams under 10 majors for a full campaign.

Penguins (2015-16) and Red Wings (2013-14) – nine majors

Red Wings in 2014-15 and 2015-16 – eight majors

Fittingly, Hurricanes in 2016-17: six majors.

***

Much like with most studies in an age of parity, the majority of teams seem to fall in the middle when looking at penalties (either from a pessimistic or optimistic standpoint).

Interestingly, there are teams that can survive their own mistakes and others who aren’t always exploiting their advantages, but perhaps we’ll see changes in 2017-18 and beyond?