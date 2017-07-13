Karmanos is considering offer to sell Hurricanes, may remain owner instead

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Current Carolina Hurricanes majority owner Peter Karmanos Jr. released a statement regarding reports that former Texas Rangers owner Chuck Greenberg is looking to buy the team.

The statement is open-ended, as it states that Karmanos Jr. is evaluating the offer, along with other possibilities, including “retaining his ownership” of the Hurricanes.

Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reported earlier today that the offer is for close to $500 million.

Click here for more information regarding the possible sale of the Hurricanes. Fans might be most heartened by this detail:

Hurricanes president Don Waddell confirms offer made to buy team, if accepted, would result in team remaining in Raleigh. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) July 13, 2017

PHT will monitor this situation for further developments.