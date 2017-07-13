Getty

Karmanos is considering offer to sell Hurricanes, may remain owner instead

1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Current Carolina Hurricanes majority owner Peter Karmanos Jr. released a statement regarding reports that former Texas Rangers owner Chuck Greenberg is looking to buy the team.

The statement is open-ended, as it states that Karmanos Jr. is evaluating the offer, along with other possibilities, including “retaining his ownership” of the Hurricanes.

Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reported earlier today that the offer is for close to $500 million.

Click here for more information regarding the possible sale of the Hurricanes. Fans might be most heartened by this detail:

PHT will monitor this situation for further developments.

Sharks sign ‘natural goal-scorer’ Rudolfs Balcers to rookie deal

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The San Jose Sharks reached an entry-level contract with Latvia’s Rudolfs Balcers on Thursday.

San Jose drafted Balcers in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2015. He enjoyed a strong 2016-17 season in the WHL, finishing second in Kamloops Blazers scoring with 77 points in 66 games.

That included 40 goals, which wasn’t lost on the Sharks.

“Rudolfs is a natural goal-scorer who has proven that he can find the back of the net when his team needs it most,” Assistant GM Joe Will said. “His first season in North America showed he could keep up with a more physical game, while still being one of the more dynamic snipers in the league. We’re excited to see him continue his development with our organization.”

Balcers is listed at just 165 lbs., so one would think that the Sharks expect him to bulk up a bit if he hopes to eventually make a jump to the NHL. At 20, he has plenty of time to do so.

Here are some older highlights of the sniper:

Andrew Ference retires after 16 seasons, one Stanley Cup win

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 13, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

Andrew Ference got fined for flipping the bird, made a funny video about fans yelling “Shooooot!,” and played 16 seasons in the NHL. Not a bad run.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday, essentially making the end of his career official one year late.

During his time in the league, Ference won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins and became the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

Ference appeared in 907 regular-season games and 120 playoff contests. His last appearances came in 2015-16, when he played in six games, but Ference’s contract ($3.25 million cap hit/salary) ran out after 2016-17.

Considering his ability to entertain, it wouldn’t be surprising if he enjoyed a successful broadcasting career.

Here’s the beginning of Ference’s farewell, which you can enjoy in total at the Oilers website:

“As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world. No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do…Thanks!” 

Report: Carolina Hurricanes ‘close’ to being sold

Getty
6 Comments
By Jason BroughJul 13, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes may have found a new owner that’s willing to keep them in Raleigh.

According to Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick, the former Managing Partner and CEO of MLB’s Texas Rangers, Chuck Greenberg, is “close” to a deal worth approximately $500 million to buy the ‘Canes.

The Hurricanes’ current owner, Peter Karmanos, has been exploring sale options for a while now. As time passed, reports emerged that he’d be willing to sell, even if the team was relocated. And weren’t hockey fans in Quebec City happy to hear that.

But NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly shot down any relocation speculation.

“There’s no imperative for the franchise to be sold on any immediate basis, and the franchise is not moving,” Bettman said in January.

Karmanos, who moved the franchise from Hartford in 1997, has guaranteed that “the Hurricanes will not become the Nordiques.”

As for the potential new owner, differences with partner Nolan Ryan led to Greenberg’s resignation from the Rangers in 2011. (For more on that, click here.)

Greenberg then considered buying the Dallas Stars, only for them to be sold to Tom Gaglardi.

Update:

This from reporter Jeff Gravley of WRAL-TV in Raleigh:

Rangers sign Lias Andersson to entry-level contract

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughJul 13, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

We wrote yesterday that Lias Andersson would “get every opportunity” to make the New York Rangers next season.

Today, Andersson — the seventh overall pick in last month’s draft — agreed to terms on his entry-level contract with the Blueshirts.

The Rangers were able to select the 18-year-old center with the pick they received from Arizona, along with Anthony DeAngelo, for Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta.

“Obviously my goal is to play in the NHL,” Andersson said after he was selected. “I know it’s tough, and if I don’t make it, maybe play in the American League or play back home in Sweden. I don’t know yet. We’ll figure something good out.”