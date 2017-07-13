Andrew Ference retires after 16 seasons, one Stanley Cup win

Andrew Ference got fined for flipping the bird, made a funny video about fans yelling “Shooooot!,” and played 16 seasons in the NHL. Not a bad run.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday, essentially making the end of his career official one year late.

During his time in the league, Ference won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins and became the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

Ference appeared in 907 regular-season games and 120 playoff contests. His last appearances came in 2015-16, when he played in six games, but Ference’s contract ($3.25 million cap hit/salary) ran out after 2016-17.

Considering his ability to entertain, it wouldn’t be surprising if he enjoyed a successful broadcasting career.

Congrats, @Ferknuckle. 900+ NHL GP, a Stanley Cup champ, team captain & a significant difference-maker off the ice. https://t.co/b48zdc8W2R pic.twitter.com/Hyv0hheu5Y — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 13, 2017

Here’s the beginning of Ference’s farewell, which you can enjoy in total at the Oilers website:

“As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world. No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do…Thanks!”