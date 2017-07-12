Getty

Wrong side of the whistle: NHL teams hit hardest by penalties

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

Earlier this week, PHT looked at the teams who tend to go on the power play far more often than they enter the penalty box, with the San Jose Sharks clearly leading the way. By a lot.

What about the other end of the spectrum? Well, it depends upon how you look at things.

Most time in the box

Chalk it up to strong coaching, great goaltending, or other factors, but some teams are hit harder by poor discipline than others.

Let’s start off in looking at sheer volume of penalty box trips, with help from NHL.com’s many handy stats.

Team Times shorthanded PPGA
1 Anaheim Ducks 281 43
2 Calgary Flames 277 51
3 Winnipeg Jets 275 62
4 Colorado Avalanche 274 64
5 Washington Capitals 272 44
6 Boston Bruins 265 38
7 St. Louis Blues 263 40
8 Arizona Coyotes 260 59
9 New Jersey Devils 260 53
10 Tampa Bay Lightning 258 48
11 Pittsburgh Penguins 257 52
12 Toronto Maple Leafs 251 44
13 Dallas Stars 249 65
14 Montréal Canadiens 249 47
15 Philadelphia Flyers 247 50

As you can see, the Ducks were shorthanded more than any other NHL team. Even so, they only allowed 43 power-play goals in 2016-17, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for the 10th-fewest given up.

What if you expand the view beyond last season and look at how teams fared since the lockout? You got it, and in this case, here are numbers for all 30 NHL teams.

TEAM GP TS PPGA
Winnipeg Jets 376 1294 256
Arizona/Phx Coyotes 376 1284 284
Anaheim Ducks 376 1277 210
Philadelphia Flyers 376 1275 236
Detroit Red Wings 376 1253 230
Ottawa Senators 376 1242 236
Washington Capitals 376 1241 219
St. Louis Blues 376 1239 188
Blue Jackets 376 1229 227
New Jersey Devils 376 1225 218
Los Angeles Kings 376 1224 213
Montréal Canadiens 376 1222 213
Toronto Maple Leafs 376 1214 223
Pittsburgh Penguins 376 1212 206
Boston Bruins 376 1205 194
Colorado Avalanche 376 1205 236
Tampa Bay Lightning 376 1197 213
Dallas Stars 376 1193 241
Vancouver Canucks 376 1181 210
Florida Panthers 376 1176 243
Buffalo Sabres 376 1164 243
Edmonton Oilers 376 1151 221
Nashville Predators 376 1097 218
New York Islanders 376 1084 211
Calgary Flames 376 1082 215
New York Rangers 376 1081 197
Chicago Blackhawks 376 1044 192
Minnesota Wild 376 1040 193
San Jose Sharks 376 1037 190
Carolina Hurricanes 376 998 173

The Arizona Coyotes are easily the most assaulted by the broader numbers, which makes sense since they’ve dealt with some of the leanest years. The Buffalo Sabres are fittingly in the top ranks by similar logic.

It’s more interesting to consider teams who seem to go to the box more based (arguably) on style, and who suffers from poor PK units the most.

Remarkably, the Ducks once again find themselves in the lower third of the NHL as far as goals allowed, even though they take a lot of penalties.

Unfortunately for Anaheim, those wild ways hurt them when it mattered the most. They gave up a whopping 15 power-play goals during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, easily the most of the postseason. (Somehow, Nashville only allowed seven while the Penguins won it all despite yielding 12.)

Other observations

Let’s rattle off a few other notes, then.

Calm Hurricanes- The Hurricanes have already been tabbed as a team that could break through soon. If they can keep up their tendency to avoid penalties, they really might be onto something.

They’re the only team under 1,000 times shorthanded in that list above. Meanwhile, they join the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings as the only three teams with less than 100 major penalties since the last lockout.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Hurricanes allowed the fewest power-play goals with 173 during that span.

Hitchcock the key for Stars turnaround?- That said, the Blues stand out as the most efficient PK unit of that span.

Here are the top seven PK percentages from 2012-13 to 2016-17, with PPG allowed and times shorthanded:

1. Blues – 84.8 percent (188 allowed on 1,239 TS)
2. Bruins – 83.9 (194 allowed, 1,205)
3. Ducks – 83.5 (210 allowed, 1,277)
4. Penguins – 83 (206 allowed, 1,212)
5. Hurricanes – 82.7 (173 allowed, 998)
6 (t) Kings – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,224)
6 (t) Canadiens – 82.6 (213 allowed, 1,222)

Meanwhile, the Coyotes, Sabres, Panthers and Stars are the only teams under an 80-percent kill rate.

A lot can go into a unit being successful or unsuccessful. Even so, could Ken Hitchcock whip the Dallas Stars into shape? It’s at least a possibility.

Carlyle loves the rough stuff- Randy Carlyle might be a changed man in Anaheim, but he still loves his ruffians.

If you look at teams with the most major penalties in individual seasons since the lockout, Carlyle-helmed teams dominated the top list:

1. His 2013-14 Maple Leafs (48 majors)
2. His 2012-13 Maple Leafs, with 46 majors in just 48 games.
Tied for third: Last season’s Ducks, with 46 in 82 games.

Now, it’s true that Bruce Boudreau’s 2015-16 Ducks were pretty ornery with 43 majors of their own, but it does seem like Carlyle is OK with a bit of carnage either way.

On the other end, there are five seasons’ worth of teams under 10 majors for a full campaign.

Penguins (2015-16) and Red Wings (2013-14) – nine majors
Red Wings in 2014-15 and 2015-16 – eight majors
Fittingly, Hurricanes in 2016-17: six majors.

***

Much like with most studies in an age of parity, the majority of teams seem to fall in the middle when looking at penalties (either from a pessimistic or optimistic standpoint).

Interestingly, there are teams that can survive their own mistakes and others who aren’t always exploiting their advantages, but perhaps we’ll see changes in 2017-18 and beyond?

Jets reportedly sign Andrew Copp for two years, $2M

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Andrew Copp to a two-year, $2 million contract, according to TSN’s Aaron Ward and Darren Dreger. The team hasn’t confirmed the deal yet.

Copp, 23, finished his second full season with Winnipeg, generating career-bests in categories including goals (nine) and points (17) in 64 contests. He also averaged 12:21 TOI per game, representing a big jump from the eight minutes he averaged over 77 regular-season games in 2015-16.

Late in 2015, Copp went from the University of Michigan to Winnipeg, who drafted him 104th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

This covers just about every concern for the Jets except for one: RFA goalie Connor Hellebuyck still needs a deal.

Sidney Crosby wasn’t aware of concussion talk during Stanley Cup run

Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) Sidney Crosby said Wednesday he did not pay attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during the playoffs.

Crosby was too focused on capturing another Stanley Cup for his Pittsburgh Penguins to worry about outside opinions on his health.

“I don’t really read or listen to that stuff during the playoffs,” Crosby told reporters at his annual hockey camp in his hometown of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

Crosby has suffered multiple concussions during his career, including one during Game 3 of the second round against Washington in May. He missed one game before returning for Game 5, prompting questions about whether he should consider retirement.

The Penguins went on to win a second straight Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators in the final.

Crosby said he understands why concussions generate so much controversy.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said. “That’s the nature of it right now.”

He said more information on how to deal with head injuries is becoming available all the time.

“You have to continue to listen to your body to make sure before you go back that you’re good to go,” he said. “There’s things in place to help with that.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Penguins sign Pouliot, Archibald to one-way deals

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have some work to do – or salary arbitration hearings to endure? – during this summer, but they took care of two restricted free agents on Wednesday.

The team announced one-way contracts for defenseman Derrick Pouliot (pictured) and forward Josh Archibald.

Pouliot, 23, received a one-year contract worth $800K. Archibald, 24, signed for two years with a cap hit of $675K. Those terms were disclosed by the team.

As the eighth overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot’s development remains the most interesting. He’s actually seen his NHL reps decrease each season; Pouliot went from 34 regular-season games in 2014-15 to 22 in 2015-16 and just 11 last season. He did appear in two postseason contests during Pittsburgh’s 2016 Stanley Cup run.

(The Penguins note that he made the AHL All-Star Team twice, so at least there’s that.)

Archibald has 11 games of regular-season experience under his belt, while he saw limited ice time (7:51 per game) in four appearances during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins still have bigger RFA situations to settle, as both Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin await salary arbitration hearings. At the moment, there’s some belief that the Penguins will go through hearings with each player. If so, that would be a pretty rare experience in recent years.

Either way, it sounds like Pouliot and Archibald both have chances to make bigger waves with Pittsburgh going forward.

Jensen signs in Finland after leading Rangers’ AHL affiliate in scoring

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

A summer of change for the New York Rangers also extends, apparently, to their AHL affiliate.

After easily leading the Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring with 55 points in 70 games, Nicklas Jensen signed a one-year deal with Jokerit, a Finnish team in the KHL.

Jokerit notes that there is an “option” for 2018-19, though it is not specified if said option is for the team or Jensen himself.

Jensen, 24, was the 29th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Rangers last season, failing to generate a point.

Still, those 55 points – including 32 goals (second in the American Hockey League) – in the AHL make you wonder if there was at least a little potential for him to be the type who might provide some depth flexibility, whether it be for the Rangers or another team. Perhaps getting a more regular role in the KHL is preferable to such a scenario for Jensen, anyway?

Considering his minimal NHL numbers so far, this probably isn’t a significant loss for the Rangers as an organization, at least compared to losing the likes of Derek Stepan (via trade) and Oscar Lindberg (thanks to the expansion draft).