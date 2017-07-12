Ted Nolan to coach Polish national team

Ted Nolan is a head coach again.
The former NHL bench boss, including two stints with the Sabres, has been hired as the new head coach of Poland’s men’s national team.
“We count on the Canadian hockey school. This country has been the best in the world in recent years and I’m glad we have been able to find an agreement with such a great coach,” said Dawid Chwalka, the President of the Polish Ice Hockey Federation, per the IIHF. “Ted Nolan has worked not long ago in Latvia and knows European hockey. We expect that with this staff we will reach improved results.”
Nolan coached Latvia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where his underdog squad gave the eventual gold-medal winners from Canada a major scare.
Poland is currently ranked 20th in the world by the IIHF.
The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly avoided salary arbitration with Joey LaLeggia, as the two sides agreed to a one-year, two-way deal that would pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.
LaLeggia was Edmonton’s fifth-round pick in 2012, but after three years in the AHL he still hasn’t suited up in an NHL game yet.
The former University of Denver standout had 20 goals, 38 points and 30 penalty minutes in 67 games with AHL Bakersfield in 2016-17.
Interestingly enough, the Oilers moved him from defense to wing mid-way through last season. We’ll see if the position change helps him make the leap to the NHL in 2017-18.
“If I can play in the NHL as a winger, to me, that’s the same as playing in the NHL as a defenseman,” the 25-year-old told the Oilers’ website in March. “That’s my goal and I’m not going to give up, I’m going to keep trying to get better. Keep trying to prove myself wherever I’m playing.
“Doesn’t matter where I’m playing, I just want to make that happen.”
The number of free agents that have gone on to sign with their former teams has been remarkable (see Scott Hartnell, Justin Williams, Dominic Moore, Mike Cammalleri, Chad Johnson, and so on), but it sounds like there could be at least one more reunion on the horizon.
According to the Journal de Montreal’s Marc De Foy, the Montreal Canadiens have made a one-year, $1.5 million offer to Mark Streit.
Streit began his career in Montreal after being selected in the ninth round of the 2004 draft. He played for the Habs from 2005 to 2008, and he had his best NHL season in 2007-08 (he put up a career-high 62 points in 81 games).
De Foy also reports that GM Marc Bergevin tried to acquire Streit before the trade deadline, but he was unable to do so because of the salary cap. Instead, the 39-year-old was traded from Philadelphia to Tampa Bay before being dealt to Pittsburgh.
Streit was part of the Penguins team that won the Stanley Cup in the spring, but he only suited up in three games during their run to the final.
He finished last season with six goals and 27 points in 68 contests. He averaged 18:44 of ice time in 2016-17 (19:23 with Philadelphia, 17:06 with Pittsburgh).
Montreal’s interest in him would likely diminish if they found a way to get a contract finalized with free agent Andrei Markov.
Markov is reportedly seeking a two-year contract worth $6 million per year, while Montreal is only offering one year at a lower salary.
–The Detroit Red Wings are still trying to work out a deal with restricted free agent Tomas Tatar. The salary is expected to be in the $5 million range, but the hold up is over the term. The Lightning and Capitals have both committed a number of years to players like Tyler Johnson and T.J. Oshie. Would that make sense for Detroit and Tatar? (Detroit Free Press)
–The Dallas Stars brought in Alex Radulov, Ben Bishop and Martin Hanzal this off-season, but beat reporter Mike Heika believes the acquisition of Tyler Pitlick might be the best under-the-radar signing. (Dallas Morning News)
–Now that we’re into the second week of July, we can start breaking down who had the best off-season of all the teams in the league. Sportsnet looks at four teams that have made the biggest improvements this summer. The Carolina Hurricanes have done some good work by adding a bunch of former Chicago Blackhawks and Justin Williams. (Sportsnet)
–Want to see Alex Ovechkin dancing shirtless at his own wedding? Well, here it is. Check out those moves. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)
–The New Jersey Devils are getting their first look at Nico Hischier in their uniform this week, so NHL.com breaks down 10 things you might not know about the top pick in the 2017 draft. His favorite TV show is “Prison Break” and his favorite movie is “Happy Gilmore”. (NHL.com)
–Yesterday was the anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins trading Jaromir Jagr to the Washington Capitals. Jagr’s stint with the Caps wasn’t great, but it was still one of the rare times a scoring champion was moved in a trade. The Hockey News looks at other examples of former Art Ross Trophy winners that were traded. Obviously, Wayne Gretzky going from Edmonton to Los Angeles is the biggest trade in NHL history. (The Hockey News)
With one memorable former NHL’er-turned-coach now out of town as Rick Tocchet takes the Coyotes’ top gig, the Pittsburgh Penguins promoted another former notable in Mark Recchi to take Tocchet’s spot.
Recchi was already part of the mix in Pittsburgh, earning rave reviews for the way he helped Phil Kessel.
Management believes he’ll pass his next, broader test as an assistant with flying colors.
“He’s a natural when it comes to his ability to teach the game,” Head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I’ve watched him both on the ice and in the locker room, in meetings with players, and he’s a natural. So I really believe that he’s going to continue to foster those relationships that are so important to helping us grow as a team and more specifically, some of our individual players like Phil. I think Rex is going to do a great job in helping that process along.”
Recchi’s experience as a high-end player should give him “instant credibility” with the Penguins players he’ll aim to help.
It’s been quite the run for “Rex,”* who was also recently named as part of the next Hockey Hall of Fame class.
Naturally, with a prolific career like his, Recchi will also command some jeers alongside the wider calls of respect.
Many recall that he was christened “Dr. Recchi” after he made claims about Max Pacioretty following a controversial hit by Zdeno Chara late in his career. Recchi also ruffled a feather or two during his final run as a player with the Penguins, to the point that he needed to downplay a “rift” with Sidney Crosby.
Overall, it’s easy to see why Pittsburgh is thrilled to add him to the mix. If anything goes wrong, people will have some old punchlines to lean back on, however.
* – Since when was he no longer “The Reccing/Wrecking Ball?”