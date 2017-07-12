Sidney Crosby wasn’t aware of concussion talk during Stanley Cup run

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) Sidney Crosby said Wednesday he did not pay attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during the playoffs.

Crosby was too focused on capturing another Stanley Cup for his Pittsburgh Penguins to worry about outside opinions on his health.

“I don’t really read or listen to that stuff during the playoffs,” Crosby told reporters at his annual hockey camp in his hometown of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia.

Crosby has suffered multiple concussions during his career, including one during Game 3 of the second round against Washington in May. He missed one game before returning for Game 5, prompting questions about whether he should consider retirement.

The Penguins went on to win a second straight Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators in the final.

Crosby said he understands why concussions generate so much controversy.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said. “That’s the nature of it right now.”

He said more information on how to deal with head injuries is becoming available all the time.

“You have to continue to listen to your body to make sure before you go back that you’re good to go,” he said. “There’s things in place to help with that.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Penguins sign Pouliot, Archibald to one-way deals

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have some work to do – or salary arbitration hearings to endure? – during this summer, but they took care of two restricted free agents on Wednesday.

The team announced one-way contracts for defenseman Derrick Pouliot (pictured) and forward Josh Archibald.

Pouliot, 23, received a one-year contract worth $800K. Archibald, 24, signed for two years with a cap hit of $675K. Those terms were disclosed by the team.

As the eighth overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot’s development remains the most interesting. He’s actually seen his NHL reps decrease each season; Pouliot went from 34 regular-season games in 2014-15 to 22 in 2015-16 and just 11 last season. He did appear in two postseason contests during Pittsburgh’s 2016 Stanley Cup run.

(The Penguins note that he made the AHL All-Star Team twice, so at least there’s that.)

Archibald has 11 games of regular-season experience under his belt, while he saw limited ice time (7:51 per game) in four appearances during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins still have bigger RFA situations to settle, as both Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin await salary arbitration hearings. At the moment, there’s some belief that the Penguins will go through hearings with each player. If so, that would be a pretty rare experience in recent years.

Either way, it sounds like Pouliot and Archibald both have chances to make bigger waves with Pittsburgh going forward.

Jensen signs in Finland after leading Rangers’ AHL affiliate in scoring

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

A summer of change for the New York Rangers also extends, apparently, to their AHL affiliate.

After easily leading the Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring with 55 points in 70 games, Nicklas Jensen signed a one-year deal with Jokerit, a Finnish team in the KHL.

Jokerit notes that there is an “option” for 2018-19, though it is not specified if said option is for the team or Jensen himself.

Jensen, 24, was the 29th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Rangers last season, failing to generate a point.

Still, those 55 points – including 32 goals (second in the American Hockey League) – in the AHL make you wonder if there was at least a little potential for him to be the type who might provide some depth flexibility, whether it be for the Rangers or another team. Perhaps getting a more regular role in the KHL is preferable to such a scenario for Jensen, anyway?

Considering his minimal NHL numbers so far, this probably isn’t a significant loss for the Rangers as an organization, at least compared to losing the likes of Derek Stepan (via trade) and Oscar Lindberg (thanks to the expansion draft).

Leafs sign potential 2017 NHL Draft steal Liljegren to rookie deal

Getty
4 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Timothy Liljegren is already making key cuts – literally and figuratively – after the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him with the 17th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. Now he also cut a deal with the Maple Leafs.

The team announced the signing of his three-year entry-level contract today.

Liljegren’s selection prompted two reactions: “Possible draft steal” and “How long will it take before he cuts his hair?”

… It didn’t take long.

The swift blueliner might be humble enough to lose the locks, but he’s also confident enough to compare himself – not so modestly – to Erik Karlsson. That won’t be an easy parallel to maintain, but TSN notes that Liljegren was already making an impression at Maple Leafs development camp.

The next step is to determine whether he’ll begin 2017-18 overseas, with the Marlies, or even with the Maple Leafs.

Coyotes name new president, hope his ‘relationships’ can get arena built

Getty
2 Comments
By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have a new president and CEO, and he’s got a big job ahead of him.

The club announced today that Steve Patterson will take over the job that Anthony LeBlanc left after owner Andrew Barroway bought out his minority partners.

Patterson’s top priority will, of course, be getting a new arena built so that the Coyotes can move out of Glendale but remain in the Phoenix area.

“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

From the press release:

Patterson, 59, successfully led the effort to bring the Houston Texans NFL team and Super Bowl XXXVIII to Houston, Texas. As General Manager of the Houston Rockets he built the 1994 NBA Championship team. He is currently the President of Pro Sports Consulting, which provides services to companies, government entities, universities and individuals that operate or seek to acquire or sell sports properties, to design, finance, build and operate sports facilities and to maximize the revenue of these and related entities.

Patterson is not new to the state, having been Athletic Director at Arizona State University from 2012-13.

More on that from the release:

In that capacity, Patterson was responsible for all ASU Athletic Department business and sports operations, acquisition, development and operation of current and new sports facilities and the development of the 425 acre Sports Facilities District adjacent to the University in downtown Tempe.

Which is interesting, since the Coyotes were hoping to partner with ASU on an arena deal, before the plan fell through in February.

Perhaps that deal can be brought back to life?

“Arena deals take time, talks and negotiations,” Patterson told Arizona Sports. “They’re kind of like vampire movies. You go to the coffin a dozen times and you think they’re dead, but they keep rising back up. Every single deal I’ve been involved with was thought to be dead a dozen times and then it rose back up.”