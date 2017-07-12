Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly avoided salary arbitration with Joey LaLeggia, as the two sides agreed to a one-year, two-way deal that would pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.

LaLeggia was Edmonton’s fifth-round pick in 2012, but after three years in the AHL he still hasn’t suited up in an NHL game yet.

The former University of Denver standout had 20 goals, 38 points and 30 penalty minutes in 67 games with AHL Bakersfield in 2016-17.

Interestingly enough, the Oilers moved him from defense to wing mid-way through last season. We’ll see if the position change helps him make the leap to the NHL in 2017-18.

“If I can play in the NHL as a winger, to me, that’s the same as playing in the NHL as a defenseman,” the 25-year-old told the Oilers’ website in March. “That’s my goal and I’m not going to give up, I’m going to keep trying to get better. Keep trying to prove myself wherever I’m playing.

“Doesn’t matter where I’m playing, I just want to make that happen.”

EDM settles arb case with Joey LaLeggia. One year, two-way…$700K at NHL level. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 12, 2017

Related:

—Key players from Penguins, Sabres, Lightning headline salary arbitration list