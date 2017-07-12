Jensen signs in Finland after leading Rangers’ AHL affiliate in scoring

A summer of change for the New York Rangers also extends, apparently, to their AHL affiliate.

After easily leading the Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring with 55 points in 70 games, Nicklas Jensen signed a one-year deal with Jokerit, a Finnish team in the KHL.

Jokerit notes that there is an “option” for 2018-19, though it is not specified if said option is for the team or Jensen himself.

#Jokerit and Nicklas Jensen have agreed on a 1-year deal (+option for 2018-19). Jensen was 2nd in goal scoring in the AHL last season. #KHL pic.twitter.com/sucWTlaHY6 — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) July 12, 2017

Jensen, 24, was the 29th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Rangers last season, failing to generate a point.

Still, those 55 points – including 32 goals (second in the American Hockey League) – in the AHL make you wonder if there was at least a little potential for him to be the type who might provide some depth flexibility, whether it be for the Rangers or another team. Perhaps getting a more regular role in the KHL is preferable to such a scenario for Jensen, anyway?

Considering his minimal NHL numbers so far, this probably isn’t a significant loss for the Rangers as an organization, at least compared to losing the likes of Derek Stepan (via trade) and Oscar Lindberg (thanks to the expansion draft).