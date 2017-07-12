Getty

Jensen signs in Finland after leading Rangers’ AHL affiliate in scoring

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

A summer of change for the New York Rangers also extends, apparently, to their AHL affiliate.

After easily leading the Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring with 55 points in 70 games, Nicklas Jensen signed a one-year deal with Jokerit, a Finnish team in the KHL.

Jokerit notes that there is an “option” for 2018-19, though it is not specified if said option is for the team or Jensen himself.

Jensen, 24, was the 29th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by Vancouver. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Rangers last season, failing to generate a point.

Still, those 55 points – including 32 goals (second in the American Hockey League) – in the AHL make you wonder if there was at least a little potential for him to be the type who might provide some depth flexibility, whether it be for the Rangers or another team. Perhaps getting a more regular role in the KHL is preferable to such a scenario for Jensen, anyway?

Considering his minimal NHL numbers so far, this probably isn’t a significant loss for the Rangers as an organization, at least compared to losing the likes of Derek Stepan (via trade) and Oscar Lindberg (thanks to the expansion draft).

Leafs sign potential 2017 NHL Draft steal Liljegren to rookie deal

By James O'BrienJul 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Timothy Liljegren is already making key cuts – literally and figuratively – after the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him with the 17th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. Now he also cut a deal with the Maple Leafs.

The team announced the signing of his three-year entry-level contract today.

Liljegren’s selection prompted two reactions: “Possible draft steal” and “How long will it take before he cuts his hair?”

… It didn’t take long.

The swift blueliner might be humble enough to lose the locks, but he’s also confident enough to compare himself – not so modestly – to Erik Karlsson. That won’t be an easy parallel to maintain, but TSN notes that Liljegren was already making an impression at Maple Leafs development camp.

The next step is to determine whether he’ll begin 2017-18 overseas, with the Marlies, or even with the Maple Leafs.

Coyotes name new president, hope his ‘relationships’ can get arena built

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have a new president and CEO, and he’s got a big job ahead of him.

The club announced today that Steve Patterson will take over the job that Anthony LeBlanc left after owner Andrew Barroway bought out his minority partners.

Patterson’s top priority will, of course, be getting a new arena built so that the Coyotes can move out of Glendale but remain in the Phoenix area.

“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

From the press release:

Patterson, 59, successfully led the effort to bring the Houston Texans NFL team and Super Bowl XXXVIII to Houston, Texas. As General Manager of the Houston Rockets he built the 1994 NBA Championship team. He is currently the President of Pro Sports Consulting, which provides services to companies, government entities, universities and individuals that operate or seek to acquire or sell sports properties, to design, finance, build and operate sports facilities and to maximize the revenue of these and related entities.

Patterson is not new to the state, having been Athletic Director at Arizona State University from 2012-13.

More on that from the release:

In that capacity, Patterson was responsible for all ASU Athletic Department business and sports operations, acquisition, development and operation of current and new sports facilities and the development of the 425 acre Sports Facilities District adjacent to the University in downtown Tempe.

Which is interesting, since the Coyotes were hoping to partner with ASU on an arena deal, before the plan fell through in February.

Perhaps that deal can be brought back to life?

“Arena deals take time, talks and negotiations,” Patterson told Arizona Sports. “They’re kind of like vampire movies. You go to the coffin a dozen times and you think they’re dead, but they keep rising back up. Every single deal I’ve been involved with was thought to be dead a dozen times and then it rose back up.”

DeBrincat one to watch when ‘Hawks hold prospects camp

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks will hold their prospects camp next week — and when they do, expect all eyes to be on Alex DeBrincat, the 19-year-old forward who’s piled up points as an OHL star but whose NHL ceiling is a matter of debate.

DeBrincat, listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, is coming off another stellar season with the Erie Otters. In 63 games, he scored a whopping 65 goals with 62 assists. For comparison, the second-most goals in the league was 48, by Sudbury’s Dmitry Sokolov.

With those offensive totals, one wonders if DeBrincat might be able to replace Artemi Panarin on Patrick Kane‘s line. After all, Panarin’s not a big guy, either, and he had great chemistry with Kane and Artem Anisimov.

But until DeBrincat plays an NHL game, there will be questions about his size and strength. In December, he was surprisingly cut by the U.S. World Juniors squad that went on to beat Canada for gold.

“It’s going to be a big summer for him,” Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman told the Chicago Tribune in February. “If he can get his strength up to NHL-caliber, no question he has the ability. He has that innate sense of how to get into open areas and score goals. That’s probably an overlooked talent. You can’t really teach that. It’s an instinct and he has it.”

Click here for the entire ‘Hawks prospects roster. It also includes DeBrincat’s Erie teammate, defenseman Darren Raddysh, who signed with Rockford last month.

Andersson to get ‘every opportunity’ to make Rangers next season

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

The New York Rangers partially addressed their lack of depth at center by signing David Desharnais to a one-year, $1 million deal.

But the Blueshirts may also have another new player who can play the middle next season.

He’s just a little young, that’s all.

“I have to say that I really liked what I saw from (Lias) Andersson at our development camp,” said head coach Alain Vigneault, per the New York Post. “He’s got great hands and he can play. He’s going to get every opportunity.”

Anderson, 18, was the seventh overall pick in last month’s draft. At the time, he wasn’t sure where he was headed next season.

“I have a contract back home with Frolunda, so we’ll see what’s happening, see what the Rangers want,” he said. “Obviously my goal is to play in the NHL. I know it’s tough, and if I don’t make it, maybe play in the American League or play back home in Sweden. I don’t know yet. We’ll figure something good out.”

Despite Vigneault’s remarks, it’s probably a long shot for Andersson to make the Rangers as a teenager. Development camp is one thing. The NHL is quite another — especially for a center.

But long term, the Blueshirts are looking pretty decent down the middle with Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, Andersson, and possibly J.T. Miller.

Of those four, the oldest is Hayes, and he just turned 25.

