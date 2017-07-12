Getty

Hurricanes lock up Slavin through 2024-25

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes announced a big signing today. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has agreed to a seven-year contract extension with a $5.3 million cap hit.

Slavin has one year left on his entry-level deal, so this takes him through 2024-25.

“Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term,” said GM Ron Francis in a statement. “We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh.”

From the press release:

Slavin, 23, posted career highs in points (34), goals (3), assists (29) and shorthanded points (4) during his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The Erie, CO, native led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (161), takeaways (83), time on ice per game (23:26) and shorthanded time on ice per game (3:07), and was tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating, the fourth-best plus/minus season in franchise history. Slavin ranked second in the NHL in takeaways, first among league defensemen in shorthanded points and tied for 10th among league blueliners in plus/minus.

The ‘Canes also have defenseman Justin Faulk signed for three more years, with youngsters Brett PesceNoah Hanifin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk all on cheap cap hits next season before they can become restricted free agents.

Slavin was a fourth-round draft pick in 2012 out of the USHL.

Wiercioch, an analytics darling, needs to find aggressive side in Vancouver

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Patrick Wiercioch is one of those guys who looks good on a spreadsheet.

But the question still remains — is he a good hockey player?

Wiercioch, a 26-year-old defenseman, has long been touted in the analytics community as an undervalued asset. During his time with the Ottawa Senators, it caused a few good debates between the numbers folks and the more traditional eyeball testers.

The Sens eventually chose to cut ties with Wiercioch, leaving him an unrestricted free agent. He spent last year with Colorado. Then, on July 1, he signed a one-year deal with Vancouver.

It’s a low-risk move for the Canucks, who also signed Michael Del Zotto after losing Luca Sbisa in the expansion draft. To have success, Wiercioch has been told he needs to play with more aggression.

And that’s often the case with these analytics darlings. They’re good when they have the puck; they move it well and contribute to the attack, and that’s valuable.

But a big part of a defenseman’s job is actually getting the puck. That means winning battles, and winning them quickly.

“Honestly, it’s just a mentality,” Wiercioch told The Province. “It’s your stick and body position and engaging earlier. I’ve always been able to have good position in reading the play well, but I need to just do it sooner and having that mindset that the quicker you get it done, the quicker you get to the fun part — stuff that comes naturally and is easier.”

This is perhaps Wiercioch’s last shot to stick in the NHL.

In September, he’ll turn 27, and his salary is right close to the league minimum.

Pittsburgh columnist believes Kessel will be traded ‘sooner rather than later’

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Phil Kessel really liked Rick Tocchet as a coach in Pittsburgh.

In fact, the Penguins winger called Tocchet his “favorite assistant coach of all time that I’ve ever played for.”

And now that Tocchet has left for Arizona, one columnist in Pittsburgh believes that Kessel’s days in a Penguins sweater are numbered.

From Ron Cook of the Post-Gazette:

I believe Phil Kessel will be traded. It might not happen this week or this month or even this offseason. But I believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

Tocchet’s departure could hasten the process.

It was clear in June, by the end of the Penguins’ second consecutive Stanley Cup run, that the organization wasn’t thrilled with Kessel. He scored 23 goals in 82 games during the regular season, not nearly enough for a player with his marvelous shooting skills. He had a huge goal — one of the most significant of the postseason — to beat Ottawa, 1-0, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final but scored just two more goals in the final 11 playoff games. Even though he had 23 points in the 25 postseason games, it was hard to find anyone in organization to say he was playing well.

My belief is Evgeni Malkin wasn’t thrilled to play on the same line with Kessel. And Sidney Crosby? Sullivan acknowledged Crosby and Kessel have no chemistry together. None.

We’d add that Kessel did have good chemistry with Nick Bonino (for a time), but Bonino’s in Nashville now.

Also, if the Penguins do indeed have their eyes on Matt Duchene, shedding Kessel’s $6.8 million cap hit may be a necessity.

Now, all that being said, Kessel does have a modified no-trade list. He also turns 30 in October, with five years left on his deal. So it may not be simple to move him, even if the Penguins wanted to.

Ted Nolan to coach Polish national team

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

Ted Nolan is a head coach again.

The former NHL bench boss, including two stints with the Sabres, has been hired as the new head coach of Poland’s men’s national team.

“We count on the Canadian hockey school. This country has been the best in the world in recent years and I’m glad we have been able to find an agreement with such a great coach,” said Dawid Chwalka, the President of the Polish Ice Hockey Federation, per the IIHF. “Ted Nolan has worked not long ago in Latvia and knows European hockey. We expect that with this staff we will reach improved results.”

Nolan coached Latvia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where his underdog squad gave the eventual gold-medal winners from Canada a major scare.

Poland is currently ranked 20th in the world by the IIHF.

Oilers have reportedly avoided salary arbitration with Joey LaLeggia

By Joey AlfieriJul 12, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly avoided salary arbitration with Joey LaLeggia, as the two sides agreed to a one-year, two-way deal that would pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.

LaLeggia was Edmonton’s fifth-round pick in 2012, but after three years in the AHL he still hasn’t suited up in an NHL game yet.

The former University of Denver standout had 20 goals, 38 points and 30 penalty minutes in 67 games with AHL Bakersfield in 2016-17.

Interestingly enough, the Oilers moved him from defense to wing mid-way through last season. We’ll see if the position change helps him make the leap to the NHL in 2017-18.

“If I can play in the NHL as a winger, to me, that’s the same as playing in the NHL as a defenseman,” the 25-year-old told the Oilers’ website in March. “That’s my goal and I’m not going to give up, I’m going to keep trying to get better. Keep trying to prove myself wherever I’m playing.

“Doesn’t matter where I’m playing, I just want to make that happen.”

