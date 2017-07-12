Getty

DeBrincat one to watch when ‘Hawks hold prospects camp

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks will hold their prospects camp next week — and when they do, expect all eyes to be on Alex DeBrincat, the 19-year-old forward who’s piled up points as an OHL star but whose NHL ceiling is a matter of debate.

DeBrincat, listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, is coming off another stellar season with the Erie Otters. In 63 games, he scored a whopping 65 goals with 62 assists. For comparison, the second-most goals in the league was 48, by Sudbury’s Dmitry Sokolov.

With those offensive totals, one wonders if DeBrincat might be able to replace Artemi Panarin on Patrick Kane‘s line. After all, Panarin’s not a big guy, either, and he had great chemistry with Kane and Artem Anisimov.

But until DeBrincat plays an NHL game, there will be questions about his size and strength. In December, he was surprisingly cut by the U.S. World Juniors squad that went on to beat Canada for gold.

“It’s going to be a big summer for him,” Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman told the Chicago Tribune in February. “If he can get his strength up to NHL-caliber, no question he has the ability. He has that innate sense of how to get into open areas and score goals. That’s probably an overlooked talent. You can’t really teach that. It’s an instinct and he has it.”

Click here for the entire ‘Hawks prospects roster. It also includes DeBrincat’s Erie teammate, defenseman Darren Raddysh, who signed with Rockford last month.

Coyotes name new president, hope his ‘relationships’ can get arena built

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have a new president and CEO, and he’s got a big job ahead of him.

The club announced today that Steve Patterson will take over the job that Anthony LeBlanc left after Andrew Barroway bought out his minority owners.

Patterson’s priority will, of course, be to get the Coyotes a new arena built so that they can move out of Glendale.

“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

From the press release:

Patterson, 59, successfully led the effort to bring the Houston Texans NFL team and Super Bowl XXXVIII to Houston, Texas. As General Manager of the Houston Rockets he built the 1994 NBA Championship team. He is currently the President of Pro Sports Consulting, which provides services to companies, government entities, universities and individuals that operate or seek to acquire or sell sports properties, to design, finance, build and operate sports facilities and to maximize the revenue of these and related entities.

Patterson is not new to the state, having been Athletic Director at Arizona State University from 2012-13.

More on that from the release:

In that capacity, Patterson was responsible for all ASU Athletic Department business and sports operations, acquisition, development and operation of current and new sports facilities and the development of the 425 acre Sports Facilities District adjacent to the University in downtown Tempe.

Which is interesting, since the Coyotes were hoping to partner with ASU on an arena deal, before the plan fell through in February.

Perhaps that deal can be brought back to life?

“Arena deals take time, talks and negotiations,” Patterson told Arizona Sports. “They’re kind of like vampire movies. You go to the coffin a dozen times and you think they’re dead, but they keep rising back up. Every single deal I’ve been involved with was thought to be dead a dozen times and then it rose back up.”

Andersson to get ‘every opportunity’ to make Rangers next season

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

The New York Rangers partially addressed their lack of depth at center by signing David Desharnais to a one-year, $1 million deal.

But the Blueshirts may also have another new player who can play the middle next season.

He’s just a little young, that’s all.

“I have to say that I really liked what I saw from (Lias) Andersson at our development camp,” said head coach Alain Vigneault, per the New York Post. “He’s got great hands and he can play. He’s going to get every opportunity.”

Anderson, 18, was the seventh overall pick in last month’s draft. At the time, he wasn’t sure where he was headed next season.

“I have a contract back home with Frolunda, so we’ll see what’s happening, see what the Rangers want,” he said. “Obviously my goal is to play in the NHL. I know it’s tough, and if I don’t make it, maybe play in the American League or play back home in Sweden. I don’t know yet. We’ll figure something good out.”

Despite Vigneault’s remarks, it’s probably a long shot for Andersson to make the Rangers as a teenager. Development camp is one thing. The NHL is quite another — especially for a center.

But long term, the Blueshirts are looking pretty decent down the middle with Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, Andersson, and possibly J.T. Miller.

Of those four, the oldest is Hayes, and he just turned 25.

Hurricanes lock up Slavin through 2024-25

2 Comments
By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes announced a big signing today. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has agreed to a seven-year contract extension with a $5.3 million cap hit.

Slavin has one year left on his entry-level deal, so this takes him through 2024-25.

“Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term,” said GM Ron Francis in a statement. “We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh.”

From the press release:

Slavin, 23, posted career highs in points (34), goals (3), assists (29) and shorthanded points (4) during his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The Erie, CO, native led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (161), takeaways (83), time on ice per game (23:26) and shorthanded time on ice per game (3:07), and was tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating, the fourth-best plus/minus season in franchise history. Slavin ranked second in the NHL in takeaways, first among league defensemen in shorthanded points and tied for 10th among league blueliners in plus/minus.

The ‘Canes also have defenseman Justin Faulk signed for three more years, with youngsters Brett PesceNoah Hanifin, and Trevor van Riemsdyk all on cheap cap hits next season before they can become restricted free agents.

Slavin was a fourth-round draft pick in 2012 out of the USHL.

Wiercioch, an analytics darling, needs to find aggressive side in Vancouver

By Jason BroughJul 12, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Patrick Wiercioch is one of those guys who looks good on a spreadsheet.

But the question still remains — is he a good hockey player?

Wiercioch, a 26-year-old defenseman, has long been touted in the analytics community as an undervalued asset. During his time with the Ottawa Senators, it caused a few good debates between the numbers folks and the more traditional eyeball testers.

The Sens eventually chose to cut ties with Wiercioch, leaving him an unrestricted free agent. He spent last year with Colorado. Then, on July 1, he signed a one-year deal with Vancouver.

It’s a low-risk move for the Canucks, who also signed Michael Del Zotto after losing Luca Sbisa in the expansion draft. To have success, Wiercioch has been told he needs to play with more aggression.

And that’s often the case with these analytics darlings. They’re good when they have the puck; they move it well and contribute to the attack, and that’s valuable.

But a big part of a defenseman’s job is actually getting the puck. That means winning battles, and winning them quickly.

“Honestly, it’s just a mentality,” Wiercioch told The Province. “It’s your stick and body position and engaging earlier. I’ve always been able to have good position in reading the play well, but I need to just do it sooner and having that mindset that the quicker you get it done, the quicker you get to the fun part — stuff that comes naturally and is easier.”

This is perhaps Wiercioch’s last shot to stick in the NHL.

In September, he’ll turn 27, and his salary is right close to the league minimum.