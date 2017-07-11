Tocchet brings lessons from past mistakes (and successes) to Coyotes

A decade ago, Rick Tocchet – then an assistant for Wayne Gretzky with the Phoenix Coyotes – plead guilty to gambling charges. After that, he faced more mundane struggles behind the bench with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Some would fold after such humbling mistakes, but Tocchet kept forging his coaching career, culminating with being assistant for Mike Sullivan’s championship Penguins staff.
Tocchet knows full well that you can recover – and learn from – mistakes, and it sounds like he’ll take that approach with an Arizona Coyotes team full of young players who will almost certainly go through their own ups and downs.
That also means embracing what you do well and what you need to improve upon as a coach. Tocchet admits that he wasn’t decisive enough in his first run-through, but seeing Mike Sullivan really opened his eyes in that regard, as NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reports.
The Coyotes took their time in replacing Dave Tippett – going through more than 20 candidates with about five interviews in person – and Coyotes GM John Chayka made it sound like Tocchet was a slam-dunk (or maybe more appropriately, a resounding body check).
It probably doesn’t hurt that members of the Penguins give glowing reviews of Tocchet as he leaves, too.
As promising as it is to hear that he endorses a “fun” style and doesn’t want to stifle creativity, the positive feedback has to inspire optimism in a Coyotes fan base that’s been through a lot.
Then again, Tocchet has been through quite a bit, too.
The Philadelphia Flyers took care of one of their RFA concerns on Tuesday, signing forward Scott Laughton to a two-year contract.
The specifics are unclear for Laughton, 23, who was the 20th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.
After enjoying his best year at the NHL level in 2015-16 (21 points in 71 games), Laughton only appeared in two contests for the Flyers in 2016-17. He did manage a solid run in the AHL, if nothing else, generating 19 goals and 39 points in 60 games.
In 109 regular-season games, Laughton’s only averaged 11:08 TOI per night, so it’s clear that he still has a ways to go to really earn the Flyers’ trust.
Flyers GM Ron Hextall has stated that he’d prefer young players to step into roles rather than seeing veteran free agents take those spots. Perhaps Laughton can be one of those young players?
Mulling retirement at 40, Matt Cullen has the option to come home and still play in the NHL.
The Minnesota native has at least had some discussions with the Wild, according to Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Russo also notes that the Wild have had some talks with Drew Stafford, who would love to stay with the Boston Bruins (but might not have that option).
Cullen appeared in 193 regular-season and five playoff games for the Wild from 2010-11 to 2012-13. From there, he played for the Nashville Predators before raising the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Even at his advanced age, Cullen could conceivably help the Wild, who might be a little slim down the middle in depth positions.
That said, GM Chuck Fletcher told Russo that he believes younger players could conceivably step into that role. So we’ll see.
While some players are in limbo involuntarily, Cullen is one of those guys who may end up ultimately making the call. It would be tough to top two straight titles, but it also seems like he can still contribute. Remarkably, he managed 31 points for Pittsburgh last season.
Entering the final year of his entry-level contract, Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart is eligible to sign a new long-term contract extension this summer.
The team is already trying to work out a deal with its other core forward in a similar situation — Jack Eichel — but to hear new general manager Jason Botterill talk there does not seem to be any rush to get a deal done with Reinhart before next summer.
“We’re always in dialog with [agent] Craig Oster, we just got a deal done with [Johan] Larsson and we’re in communication with him on [Robin] Lehner. It’s just an area where we’re excited with Sam, but I don’t think something from a contract standpoint will be happening this summer,” Botterill said, via WGR’s Paul Hamilton. “We have him under contract for another year and we’ll see how things play out and go from there.”
Given the negotiations that are ongoing with Eichel and Lehner (a restricted free agent that needs a new deal this summer) it is understandable that Reinhart might get pushed to the back burner a little bit. But another way of looking at that might be, we want to see what he does in year three before we commit to him.
Reinhart was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, going one spot behind Aaron Ekblad. Reinhart will be eligible for restricted free agency next summer.
He was one of the signature picks of former general manager Tim Murray and one of the first ones that was supposed to make the organization’s complete teardown worth it in the long-run.
Two full seasons in to his career and the results have been okay, but nothing that really stands out. He has topped 40 points in each of the past two seasons which is not terrible production for a player that young — it is actually pretty decent — but isn’t exactly on the level of a franchise player yet, either.
Waiting another year to see where Reinhart’s career goes probably isn’t the worst idea for Botterill and the Sabres.
The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time in finding a replacement for Rick Tocchet on their coaching staff.
The team announced on Tuesday that Mark Recchi will take over the spot vacated when Tocchet left to become the new head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
Over the past three seasons Recchi worked with the Penguins as their player development coach. According to the Penguins, Recchi will take over Tocchet’s responsibilities, including working with the team’s forwards and running their power play unit. This will be his first job as an NHL coach.
“I would like to thank Rick Tocchet for his invaluable contributions to our team over the last three years,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a team statement. “Rick has done a terrific job for us, and we wish him the best as a head coach. Mark Recchi will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff. His recent history with the organization, especially with our players and coaches, and his incredible knowledge of the game, will help to ensure a seamless transition. It’s only fitting that he starts his NHL coaching career the same year he is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.”
It is kind of fitting that Recchi will be the one replacing Tocchet behind the bench as Tocchet arrived as a player in Pittsburgh back in 1992 in a trade involving Recchi going the other way. Now Recchi steps in to replace him as a coach.
Recchi played for the Penguins on three different occasions throughout his career, winning the first of his three Stanley Cups in 1991.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this summer after a career that saw him score 577 goals, record 1,533 total points and contribute to three championship teams.