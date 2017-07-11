Report: Wild at least discuss homecoming for Matt Cullen

Mulling retirement at 40, Matt Cullen has the option to come home and still play in the NHL.

The Minnesota native has at least had some discussions with the Wild, according to Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Russo also notes that the Wild have had some talks with Drew Stafford, who would love to stay with the Boston Bruins (but might not have that option).

Cullen appeared in 193 regular-season and five playoff games for the Wild from 2010-11 to 2012-13. From there, he played for the Nashville Predators before raising the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Even at his advanced age, Cullen could conceivably help the Wild, who might be a little slim down the middle in depth positions.

That said, GM Chuck Fletcher told Russo that he believes younger players could conceivably step into that role. So we’ll see.

While some players are in limbo involuntarily, Cullen is one of those guys who may end up ultimately making the call. It would be tough to top two straight titles, but it also seems like he can still contribute. Remarkably, he managed 31 points for Pittsburgh last season.