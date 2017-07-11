Recchi replaces Tocchet as assistant coach in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time in finding a replacement for Rick Tocchet on their coaching staff.
The team announced on Tuesday that Mark Recchi will take over the spot vacated when Tocchet left to become the new head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
Over the past three seasons Recchi worked with the Penguins as their player development coach. According to the Penguins, Recchi will take over Tocchet’s responsibilities, including working with the team’s forwards and running their power play unit. This will be his first job as an NHL coach.
“I would like to thank Rick Tocchet for his invaluable contributions to our team over the last three years,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a team statement. “Rick has done a terrific job for us, and we wish him the best as a head coach. Mark Recchi will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff. His recent history with the organization, especially with our players and coaches, and his incredible knowledge of the game, will help to ensure a seamless transition. It’s only fitting that he starts his NHL coaching career the same year he is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.”
It is kind of fitting that Recchi will be the one replacing Tocchet behind the bench as Tocchet arrived as a player in Pittsburgh back in 1992 in a trade involving Recchi going the other way. Now Recchi steps in to replace him as a coach.
Recchi played for the Penguins on three different occasions throughout his career, winning the first of his three Stanley Cups in 1991.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this summer after a career that saw him score 577 goals, record 1,533 total points and contribute to three championship teams.
Entering the final year of his entry-level contract, Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart is eligible to sign a new long-term contract extension this summer.
The team is already trying to work out a deal with its other core forward in a similar situation — Jack Eichel — but to hear new general manager Jason Botterill talk there does not seem to be any rush to get a deal done with Reinhart before next summer.
“We’re always in dialog with [agent] Craig Oster, we just got a deal done with [Johan] Larsson and we’re in communication with him on [Robin] Lehner. It’s just an area where we’re excited with Sam, but I don’t think something from a contract standpoint will be happening this summer,” Botterill said, via WGR’s Paul Hamilton. “We have him under contract for another year and we’ll see how things play out and go from there.”
Given the negotiations that are ongoing with Eichel and Lehner (a restricted free agent that needs a new deal this summer) it is understandable that Reinhart might get pushed to the back burner a little bit. But another way of looking at that might be, we want to see what he does in year three before we commit to him.
Reinhart was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, going one spot behind Aaron Ekblad. Reinhart will be eligible for restricted free agency next summer.
He was one of the signature picks of former general manager Tim Murray and one of the first ones that was supposed to make the organization’s complete teardown worth it in the long-run.
Two full seasons in to his career and the results have been okay, but nothing that really stands out. He has topped 40 points in each of the past two seasons which is not terrible production for a player that young — it is actually pretty decent — but isn’t exactly on the level of a franchise player yet, either.
Waiting another year to see where Reinhart’s career goes probably isn’t the worst idea for Botterill and the Sabres.
The Arizona Coyotes have their coach.
The team announced on Tuesday that it has hired Rick Tocchet to be its next head coach, replacing Dave Tippett after he parted ways with the organization earlier this summer.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger Tocchet’s contract with the team is for four years. He spent the past three seasons working as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins, helping lead the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles over the past two years.
“We are very pleased to name Rick as our new head coach,” said general manager John Chayka in a team statement. “Rick is an excellent coach and a proven winner. While with the Penguins, he won a Stanley Cup as a player and two cups as a coach. He’s experienced, knowledgeable and is a great leader and communicator. He’s also a former Coyotes player and assistant coach and the perfect fit for us. We’re thrilled to have him re-join our organization.”
He was previously an assistant coach for the Coyotes starting in 2005 before moving on to the Tampa Bay Lightning where he spent parts of two seasons behind their bench as a head coach.
He also spent three years in Arizona as a player between 1997 and 2000.
“I’m extremely happy to be back with the Coyotes organization,” said Tocchet in the Coyotes’ statement. “I loved playing and coaching here in the Valley and have always considered Arizona my home. We have a great young team with a ton of talent and I’m excited about leading this group of players. I’d like to thank Mr. Barroway and John Chayka for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”
Tocchet’s hiring should mostly wrap up what has been an extremely busy offseason in Arizona. Along with the coaching shakeup, the team has also made significant changes to the roster by bringing in Antti Raanta, Derek Stepan and Niklas Hjalmarsson while also letting go long-term veterans Shane Doan and Mike Smith.
For the second day in a row the New York Islanders made an addition to head coach Dough Weight’s coaching staff.
After hiring Fred Brathwaite on Monday to serve as the team’s goalie coach, the Islanders announced on Tuesday that Kelly Buchberger has also been added as an assistant. Buchberger had previously been working for the Edmonton Oilers and was their vice president of player development for the past two seasons.
“Kelly adds years and years of NHL coaching and management experience to our staff,” Weight said in a team statement. “He is a tireless worker who commands respect behind the bench and in the locker room. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the organization.”
Buchberger played 17 seasons in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Atlanta Thrashers, Los Angeles Kings, Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a member of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Edmonton.
Steve Yzerman had a huge job this summer trying to deal with three major restricted free agents — Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat.
So far, he has already settled two of the situations by trading Drouin to Montreal for a top defense prospect, then on Monday signing Johnson to a seven-year, $35 million contract extension.
That just leaves Palat, who is scheduled for an arbitration hearing on July 25.
Yzerman said on Monday, via Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times, that he is “hopeful” they can reach an agreement before it reaches that point. In most cases, it does, because neither the team nor the player want to go through the unpleasantness of an arbitration hearing where every flaw and criticism is magnified in an effort to get the best possible deal for the team.
Given how similar their careers have been to this point, and the fact they are coming off of nearly identical seasons offensively and are the same age, Palat should probably be looking for a contract similar to the one Johnson just received. Their careers to this point have basically mirrored one another.
Virtually identical, as were their 2016-17 seasons when Palat averaged 0.69 points per game and Johnson averaged 0.68.
Assuming Palat’s new deal is similar to Johnson’s the Lightning should be in pretty good shape under the salary cap as they still have a little more than $9 million in salary cap space remaining with 20 players under contract for this season. While they have some more restricted free agents to deal with next season, they will not have to worry about another major contract for a core player until after the 2018-19 season when Nikita Kucherov will again be eligible for restricted free agency. The fact they are still in that sort of shape under the cap even though they have more than $12 million going to Ryan Callahan, Alex Killorn and Dan Girardi speaks to the types of value they are getting with some of their core players.