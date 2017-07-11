Getty

Islanders sign Gudlevskis to one-year, two-way contract

By Adam GretzJul 11, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

The New York Islanders and restricted free agent goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis agreed to terms on Tuesday on a one-year, two-way contract according to the team.

The deal will reportedly be worth $650,000 if Gudlevskis is in the NHL and $250,000 if he is in the American Hockey League.

The Islanders acquired Gudlevskis from the Tampa Bay Lightning this summer in exchange for Carter Verhaeghe.

The 24-year-old netminder has appeared in just five games (three regular season, two playoffs) in his NHL career to this point but has stopped 88 of the 93 shots he has faced in those limited minutes. He spent most of the 2016-17 season playing for the Syracuse Crunch where he recorded an .897 save percentage in 37 games.

With Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss on the NHL roster Gudlevskis is simply organizational depth at this point and should be expected to open the year in the AHL, barring injury to one of the other two.

Viktor Stalberg lands two-year deal in Switzerland

By Joey AlfieriJul 11, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

It sounds like Viktor Stalberg‘s NHL days are over (for now), as he signed a two-year contract with Swiss League club EV Zug.

Prior to the start of free agency on July 1st, there were rumblings about EV Zug being interested in his services. It took a few days, but they were finally able to agree on a contract.

The 31-year-old picked up 11 goals and 16 points in 75 games with Carolina and Ottawa during the 2016-17 season.

During his time in the NHL, Stalberg also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers.

He managed to pile up 82 goals and 168 points in 488 career games. His best season came in 2011-12 when he had 22 goals and 43 points in 79 games with the ‘Hawks.

Stalberg also won the Stanley Cup with Chicago back in 2013.

The fact that he had to head to Switzerland to get a multi-year deal shows just how difficult it’s been for veteran NHLers this off-season.

With EV Zug, he’ll join former NHLers Josh Holden, Raphael Diaz, Carl Klingberg and Jussi Markkanen.

PHT Morning Skate: ECHL team offers Jaromir Jagr a roster spot

By Joey AlfieriJul 11, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Jaromir Jagr still hasn’t signed a contract with a team, but he has at least one offer on the table. The ECHL’s Florida Everblades want to get him under contract for the 2017-18 season. ““We believe this deal makes sense for both sides,“Jaromir will have the opportunity to continue to play the game that he loves, while remaining in the tropical paradise of South Florida”. (floridaeverblades.com)

–Now that the draft and free agency is in the books, NHL.com has begun their breakdown of each team’s off-season. They started with the Ducks, who were able to retain Sami Vatanen and Josh Manson, and they also brought back potential UFA Patrick Eaves. According to NHL.com, their biggest need is on the third line. (NHL.com)

–The man who composed “Brass Bonanza” has passed away. Jacques Ysase passed away at the age of 94 in Belgium last week. (The Score)

–TSN’s Travis Yost looks at some of “bargain bin” free agents currently on the market that might be able to help teams. Edmonton brought in Yohann Auvitu, but Brandon Pirri is still on the market. Yost writes: “Over the 226-games and 2,500 5-on-5 minutes Pirri has played at the NHL level, his team has scored about 51.1 per cent of the goals with him on the ice. (Just as a point of reference, Toronto scored 51.1 per cent of the goals with Auston Matthews on the ice last season.) (TSN.ca)

–The New Jersey Devils are holding their development camp this week, and NJ.com looks at 12 prospects to keep an eye on. Obviously, Nico Hischier will be looking to make a great first impression. (NJ.com)

Chris Kunitz‘s children get to enjoy eating cereal out of the Stanley Cup (again):

No NHL team benefits from penalties quite like the Sharks

By James O'BrienJul 10, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

Just about every sports fan base probably feels like officials have in it for them in some fashion. Lambasting the referees might be the one thing rival fans can agree on during “neutral site” games.

Once emotions subside, facts can clarify some of these thoughts. Some teams draw a ton of penalties but take a lot, too. Others don’t do much of either. The San Jose Sharks seem to enjoy the best of both worlds, or at least something close to that.

Using NHL.com’s handy team stats, let’s look at the advantages the Sharks have enjoyed (whether they’re earned or not is subjective) when it comes to power play/penalty kill differential.

(Note: PHT will also take a look at the other end of the spectrum soon.)

First, here are the teams that were on the power play for at least a half hour longer than they were on the PK in 2016-17 (again, via NHL.com’s team stats).

Team PP TIME PK TIME DIFF
San Jose Sharks 420:12:00 362:07:00 58:05:00
Philadelphia Flyers 464:24:00 415:27:00 48:57:00
Chicago Blackhawks 394:10:00 349:02:00 45:08:00
Carolina Hurricanes 387:18:00 345:17:00 42:01:00
Detroit Red Wings 426:20:00 388:13:00 38:07:00
Nashville Predators 430:22:00 395:41:00 34:41:00
Vancouver Canucks 403:58:00 371:25:00 32:33:00
Florida Panthers 454:51:00 424:39:00 30:12:00

As you can see, that’s a pretty significant gap between first and second place.

The Sharks rank 11th with power-play time (420:12) and were at the disadvantage at the fourth-lowest rate (362:07) last season. Shockingly, this edge wasn’t optimized, as San Jose drew even in scoring 41 power-play goals while allowing 41 shorthanded.

Now, that’s just one season. What about, since, say … the last lockout? Let’s consider how the top teams sorted out from the abbreviated 2012-13 campaign through 2016-17:

Team PP TIME PK TIME DIFF
San Jose Sharks 2036:49:00 1711:34:00 325:15:00
Carolina Hurricanes 1923:23:00 1648:42:00 274:41:00
Chicago Blackhawks 1926:51:00 1728:00:00 198:51:00
Minnesota Wild 1954:50:00 1759:33:00 195:17:00
Calgary Flames 1977:04:00 1797:57:00 179:07:00
Dallas Stars 2098:48:00 1925:24:00 173:24:00
Nashville Predators 1959:27:00 1828:12:00 131:15:00
New York Islanders 1909:56:00 1789:07:00 120:49:00

During that 376-game span, the Sharks tower over everyone else, with only the Carolina Hurricanes being within breathing distance. Yes, 325 minutes in 376 games is a notable edge.

Over that longer haul, the Sharks were high-ranking with a 2,036:49 power play time and faced low PK minutes at 1,711:34.*

Unpacking home vs. away for a moment

Is it all “home cooking” for the Sharks? Well, looking at 2016-17, they received 126 power-play opportunities at home vs. 120 on the road. If they’re getting an edge, perhaps “The Shark Tank” subtly intimidates officials not to call penalties on San Jose? They were shorthanded 99 times at home vs. 113 on the road. That’s not enormous either, but it’s still a difference.

That disparity isn’t particularly pronounced since the lockout, with the Sharks being shorthanded 507 times at home vs. 530 on the road. On the other hand, the opportunities are a little more pronounced at HP Pavilion: 644 at home vs. 591 on the road.

That’s not extreme by NHL standards, however, as the Stars saw 688 home PPO’s vs. 582 on the road through the same period. So … home-cooking doesn’t seem like a major difference-maker for the Sharks. Or at least it isn’t the only factor.

To hypothesize, some of the differences may stem from the Sharks hold onto the puck quite well while playing strong and responsible defense. Looking over almost as long of a period as that lockout range at stats.hockeyanalysis, the Sharks were the fourth-best team in “Corsi For” percentage; perhaps they enjoyed such an advantage after having tired teams chase them around while they hog the puck?

Ultimately, the greater takeaway might be that, if the Sharks can at least approach such an advantage again in 2017-18, they need to work harder at exploiting such advantages. They only converted on 16.7 percent of their power-play opportunities last season, placing them 25th overall in the NHL.

Again, a future PHT post will ponder the teams that spend more time killing penalties than they do on the man advantage. Spoiler: a California team’s rough style has its minuses.

* – Note: the Arizona and Phoenix Coyotes are treated as separate entities in the bigger list, gumming up the works a bit … but the differential comes to about -90 minutes, placing them in the lower-teens.

Bruins must sort out Pastrnak deal before deciding on Stafford

By James O'BrienJul 10, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Whatever interest the Boston Bruins might have in Drew Stafford, the reality is that they have bigger fish to fry.

The Boston Herald reports that Bruins GM Don Sweeney “remains in contact” with Stafford, but they can’t go forward with a veteran addition until after they know where bigger-ticket items pan out.

To be more precise, Sweeney must figure out how much it will cost to retain RFAs Ryan Spooner and (especially) David Pastrnak. Spooner ranked among the players who filed for salary arbitration, while Pastrnak is the sort of scorer who has made an impact essentially since day one with the Bruins, peaking with a 36-goal, 70-point output in 2016-17.

The Bruins are likely mulling over a “bridge” deal or a longer commitment to Pastrnak, yet either way, it’s a key situation for the franchise’s future.

MORE: No timetable for a Pastrnak deal

As WEEI.com noted back in late June, Stafford made it clear that it’s his “100 percent” preference to return to the Bruins. That said, he also seemed to realize that he might not be the team’s highest priority, even after being a helpful addition at the trade deadline.

“On the business side of things, with the way they work out, I know it’s not always in your control,” Stafford said. “But if there is an offer that they’re willing to deal, they can talk to my agent, because I’d love to be back.”

After struggling to just 13 points in 40 games with Winnipeg, Stafford found a new burst in Boston, generating four goals and eight points in 18 games. The veteran winger also managed two goals during Boston’s six-game series versus Ottawa.

Those aren’t the sort of numbers that will kick down doors for the 31-year-old, but they might just help him land another NHL job, perhaps in his ideal spot.

Unfortunately for Stafford, his options may otherwise be quite limited.