Getty

‘He’s a natural’ – Penguins believe Recchi will thrive as assistant coach

1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

With one memorable former NHL’er-turned-coach now out of town as Rick Tocchet takes the Coyotes’ top gig, the Pittsburgh Penguins promoted another former notable in Mark Recchi to take Tocchet’s spot.

Recchi was already part of the mix in Pittsburgh, earning rave reviews for the way he helped Phil Kessel.

Management believes he’ll pass his next, broader test as an assistant with flying colors.

“He’s a natural when it comes to his ability to teach the game,” Head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I’ve watched him both on the ice and in the locker room, in meetings with players, and he’s a natural. So I really believe that he’s going to continue to foster those relationships that are so important to helping us grow as a team and more specifically, some of our individual players like Phil. I think Rex is going to do a great job in helping that process along.”

Recchi’s experience as a high-end player should give him “instant credibility” with the Penguins players he’ll aim to help.

It’s been quite the run for “Rex,”* who was also recently named as part of the next Hockey Hall of Fame class.

Naturally, with a prolific career like his, Recchi will also command some jeers alongside the wider calls of respect.

Many recall that he was christened “Dr. Recchi” after he made claims about Max Pacioretty following a controversial hit by Zdeno Chara late in his career. Recchi also ruffled a feather or two during his final run as a player with the Penguins, to the point that he needed to downplay a “rift” with Sidney Crosby.

Overall, it’s easy to see why Pittsburgh is thrilled to add him to the mix. If anything goes wrong, people will have some old punchlines to lean back on, however.

* – Since when was he no longer “The Reccing/Wrecking Ball?”

Minnesota ‘always felt like home’ for Scandella, who was traded to Sabres

Getty
6 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville were both involved in the significant trade made between the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild, but it’s reasonable to assume that Scandella was more deeply shaken by the change.

After all, Pominville returns to the scene of some of his career-best moments in Buffalo. Scandella, meanwhile, admitted the shock he felt to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo.

OK, shock might be a bit much since Scandella acknowledged that he thought a move was possible, but it wasn’t something that just bounced off of him.

” … It wasn’t easy,” Scandella said. “I got drafted by Minnesota, I love the guys, I love the city. I’ve always felt like it’s been a home for me. It doesn’t even feel like a second home. It always felt like home. It was tough at the beginning to get traded, but at the end of the day, it’s a new challenge and I’m super excited about the new challenge I have. But I’ll always cherish the years I had in Minnesota and all the great friends and all the people I’ve met over the years. It’s an incredible place to live and play hockey.”

If nothing else, Scandella isn’t outrageous in talking up the possibility for improvements in Buffalo, as he discusses with Russo.

He points out the work new Sabres head coach Phil Housley did with Nashville’s defense, and Scandella is part of the reason that this franchise should be more optimistic about its blueline.

MORE: Scandella, Pominville moved in that multi-part trade

Perhaps Rasmus Ristolainen can begin to shed his image as an offense-first liability on defense? He is just 22, after all.

Beyond that, Scandella adds credibility to the mix, while Nathan Beaulieu brings the sort of “modern,” puck-moving style that could mix well with Housley’s philosophies.

The Sabres already have some upside in net with the Robin LehnerChad Johnson combo, and with skilled forwards including Jack Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly, there are some reasons for excitement.

All that sweetness doesn’t totally cancel out bitter feelings for Scandella, who knows that hockey is a business but hasn’t had to deal with the negative aspects like trades all that often (until now). More on that here.

Tierney reportedly accepts Sharks’ qualifying offer, could still be traded

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Sometimes a signing puts speculation to bed for almost a decade. Every now and then, a deal barely delays additional questions.

TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports that Chris Tierney accepted the San Jose Sharks’ qualifying offer: a one-year offer for $730K. NBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz believes that such a move won’t quiet trade talk regarding Tierney.

Kurz indicates that, in re-signing Ryan Carpenter, the Sharks had less incentive to give Tierney more than that minimal qualifying offer. He brings up some interesting comparisons to other players who recently signed more lucrative deals and who enjoy more comfortable placements on their respective teams:

Still, it’s notable that the Sharks – according to a source – did not offer Tierney anything other than a one-year deal for his qualifying offer. In comparable deals in Dallas, Brett Ritchie, who has 34 points (22g, 12a) in 117 games over three seasons, recently signed a two-year, $3.5 million extension (although Ritchie did have arbitration rights). Radek Faksa, who did not have arbitration rights and has 45 points (12g, 21a) in 125 career games, signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract on Monday.

(Read more about Ritchie in this post and Faksa’s contract here.)

Tierney, 23, made a solid impact as a rookie, managing 21 points in 43 games back in 2014-15. Since then, his production has stalled out in the 20 range even while playing essentially full seasons in 2015-16 (20 points) and 2016-17 (23).

Tierney did appear in 24 games during San Jose’s 2016 Stanley Cup Final run, nabbing nine points and averaging a respectable TOI of 14:46.

It’s unclear what kind of trade market there would be, although that playoff experience and having 202 regular-season games under his belt at 23 means there could be at least mild interest.

 

Tocchet brings lessons from past mistakes (and successes) to Coyotes

Getty
4 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

A decade ago, Rick Tocchet – then an assistant for Wayne Gretzky with the Phoenix Coyotes – plead guilty to gambling charges. After that, he faced more mundane struggles behind the bench with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Some would fold after such humbling mistakes, but Tocchet kept forging his coaching career, culminating with being assistant for Mike Sullivan’s championship Penguins staff.

MORE: Coyotes hire Tocchet as head coach

Tocchet knows full well that you can recover – and learn from – mistakes, and it sounds like he’ll take that approach with an Arizona Coyotes team full of young players who will almost certainly go through their own ups and downs.

That also means embracing what you do well and what you need to improve upon as a coach. Tocchet admits that he wasn’t decisive enough in his first run-through, but seeing Mike Sullivan really opened his eyes in that regard, as NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reports.

The Coyotes took their time in replacing Dave Tippett – going through more than 20 candidates with about five interviews in person – and Coyotes GM John Chayka made it sound like Tocchet was a slam-dunk (or maybe more appropriately, a resounding body check).

It probably doesn’t hurt that members of the Penguins give glowing reviews of Tocchet as he leaves, too.

As promising as it is to hear that he endorses a “fun” style and doesn’t want to stifle creativity, the positive feedback has to inspire optimism in a Coyotes fan base that’s been through a lot.

Then again, Tocchet has been through quite a bit, too.

Flyers sign Scott Laughton to two-year deal

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers took care of one of their RFA concerns on Tuesday, signing forward Scott Laughton to a two-year contract.

The specifics are unclear for Laughton, 23, who was the 20th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

After enjoying his best year at the NHL level in 2015-16 (21 points in 71 games), Laughton only appeared in two contests for the Flyers in 2016-17. He did manage a solid run in the AHL, if nothing else, generating 19 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

In 109 regular-season games, Laughton’s only averaged 11:08 TOI per night, so it’s clear that he still has a ways to go to really earn the Flyers’ trust.

Flyers GM Ron Hextall has stated that he’d prefer young players to step into roles rather than seeing veteran free agents take those spots. Perhaps Laughton can be one of those young players?