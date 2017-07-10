Getty

PHT Morning Skate: The biggest bargains in the NHL

By Joey AlfieriJul 10, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Canadiens assistant GM Trevor Timmins took questions from fans on Facebook. He talked about selecting Carey Price in 2005, how they conduct interviews with prospects, and much more. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

–Speaking of the Canadiens, they’ll likely need one of Alex Galchenyuk or Jonathan Drouin to play down the middle in 2017-18. Which one is better suited for that role? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire breaks down both players’ strengths and weaknesses (Sportsnet)

–Tom Brady is used to having his hands all over the Lombardi Trophy, but he’s also spent some time with Lord Stanley, and that obviously rubbed Steelers fans the wrong way. (Boston.com)

John Tavares is entering his contract year, which is a little problematic for the Islanders, but the Rangers could have a problem of their own, as Ryan McDonagh has two years remaining on his contract. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks believes McDonagh will command roughly $7.5 million annually on his next deal. We’ll see if both sides can hammer out a deal in the future. (New York Post)

–With superstars like Connor McDavid and Carey Price signings new contracts, BarDown decided to look at the biggest bargains in the NHL. Erik Karlsson, who is probably the best defenseman in the game, comes with a cap hit of only $6.5 million. Expect that to change in the near future.  The Bolts are incredibly fortunate to have Nikita Kucherov at $4.76 million per season. (BarDown)

–We’ve now hit the second week of July, and the Colorado Avalanche still haven’t traded Matt Duchene away. That’s mildly surprising, but it’s clear that the offers they’ve received have been underwhelming (to them). There’s still a chance he’ll get traded before the start of the season though, and The Hockey News looks at five potential destinations for Duchene. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are intriguing landing spots for the speedy forward. (The Hockey News)

By Cam TuckerJul 10, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

Miro Heiskanen hasn’t even turned 18 years old yet, and already he’s under contract.

The Dallas Stars signed the third overall pick to an entry-level contract yesterday, taking another official step with the talented defenseman, who joins a pool of skilled blue liners that also includes Julius Honka and John Klingberg.

It’s a selection and move that bodes well for the future of the Stars’ blue line, especially with Klingberg signed for another five years. Dallas, however, is in the win-now part of its evolution and the many different roster moves they’ve made since missing the playoffs in 2016-17 signifies that.

Heiskanen’s impact on this team may not be felt in the immediate short-term, and there isn’t any sense in hurrying his development.

From the Dallas Morning News:

He’ll get a chance to earn a spot on the NHL roster, but his odds of making it this season are probably slim. With Dallas already carrying nine defensemen, the best thing for Heiskanen’s development would probably be returning to HIFK in the Finnish Elite League, where he played 37 games last season and tallied five goals and five assists as a 17-year-old.

“He’s a very good player,” general manager Jim Nill said. “He’s a very level-headed kid, he’s already played against men, really it’s just a maturing thing. In the end, his play will dictate where he ends up, but we’re not going to rush him.”

After finishing 24th in the overall standings, the Stars had a 5.8 per cent chance of winning the draft lottery. They moved up enough to secure the third overall pick, leading them to Heiskanen, who celebrates his 18th birthday on July 18.

By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

Months after getting drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, Pascal Laberge suffered a concussion on a vicious head shot during a QMJHL regular season game last October.

He then missed all but two games over essentially a two-month period as a result. In the end, he was held to just 46 games for the Victoriaville Tigres, scoring 12 goals and 32 points. He then had two goals in four playoff games.

This week at Flyers’ development camp, the 19-year-old Laberge went into detail about the difficult times he endured during his concussion and how difficult it was to come back from once he was healthy enough to play.

From CSN Philly:

Regaining confidence was a barricade for Laberge following his return from his concussion, especially when going toward the boards. “You’re kind of shy to go there,” he said. He often played looking over his shoulder and said it took about two months for him to fully recover.

“The first month,” he said, “I couldn’t wake up. I had to sleep all day.”

Laberge has battled through an immense amount of adversity away from the rink as a teenager.

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune, he talked about the passing of his stepmom after a brief battle with cancer, his father’s cancer diagnosis and his mother’s battle with multiple sclerosis.

Despite everything he faced, Laberge was able to score 23 goals and 68 points in his draft year, eventually going in the second round, 36th overall, to the Flyers. He signed his entry-level deal a few weeks later.

6 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

Alex Kerfoot is just over a month away from potentially hitting unrestricted free agency.

But New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero still seems hopeful they can get a deal done with the 22-year-old center before that day comes.

After completing his senior year at Harvard, with 16 goals and 45 points in 36 games to earn a Hobey Baker Award nomination, the Devils’ draft pick is eligible for free agency on Aug. 15, at which point he’d be able to sign with any NHL team of his choosing.

He’s already been linked to the Vancouver Canucks — a team that has added depth up the middle for next season with a couple of their free agent signings.

Kerfoot is from West Vancouver and played his junior hockey for the nearby Coquitlam Express in the BCHL. He posted 69 points in 51 games with the Express in 2011-12 and was subsequently drafted in the fifth round by the Devils a few months later.

Last summer, former Harvard forward Jimmy Vesey — originally drafted by Nashville before his negotiating rights were traded to Buffalo — eventually made it onto the open market and then signed with the New York Rangers.

“It’s the same thing with Alex. Get through the Draft, get though free agency, see how we look, see how other teams look,” Shero told NJ.com.

“They have until August 15 to do that and that’s what the CBA grants them. I hope Alex signs with us. He knows that, would love to have him. I think what we’re doing, he’d fit in the way he’d play. The speed he brings, the hockey sense, would love to have him. But I don’t control that, he does.”

The Devils have been able to bolster their offensive attack this summer, with the selection of Nico Hischier first overall and the acquisition of Marcus Johansson from Washington.

There had been speculation that Ilya Kovalchuk would return to the NHL. But on Sunday, his one-year contract extension with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL was made official.

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, two-way contract, per Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

According to CapFriendly, the new deal has a $715,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

The Wild selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He’s played in 16 NHL games for Minnesota since then, registering one point.

At 6-foot-3 tall and 220 pounds, Gabriel is known more for the physical elements of the game, posting a career high 137 penalty minutes during the 2015-16 American Hockey League season.

Last season, Gabriel was directly involved in a brawl during a game between the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves that eventually spilled out into the hallway at Allstate Arena.

While he got the worst of the off-ice altercation with the Wolves’ Vince Dunn, those actions landed Gabriel a six-game suspension.

He’s also been involved in some heavyweight fights at the NHL level, too.