PHT Morning Skate: The biggest bargains in the NHL

–Canadiens assistant GM Trevor Timmins took questions from fans on Facebook. He talked about selecting Carey Price in 2005, how they conduct interviews with prospects, and much more. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

–Speaking of the Canadiens, they’ll likely need one of Alex Galchenyuk or Jonathan Drouin to play down the middle in 2017-18. Which one is better suited for that role? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire breaks down both players’ strengths and weaknesses (Sportsnet)

–Tom Brady is used to having his hands all over the Lombardi Trophy, but he’s also spent some time with Lord Stanley, and that obviously rubbed Steelers fans the wrong way. (Boston.com)

—John Tavares is entering his contract year, which is a little problematic for the Islanders, but the Rangers could have a problem of their own, as Ryan McDonagh has two years remaining on his contract. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks believes McDonagh will command roughly $7.5 million annually on his next deal. We’ll see if both sides can hammer out a deal in the future. (New York Post)

–With superstars like Connor McDavid and Carey Price signings new contracts, BarDown decided to look at the biggest bargains in the NHL. Erik Karlsson, who is probably the best defenseman in the game, comes with a cap hit of only $6.5 million. Expect that to change in the near future. The Bolts are incredibly fortunate to have Nikita Kucherov at $4.76 million per season. (BarDown)

–We’ve now hit the second week of July, and the Colorado Avalanche still haven’t traded Matt Duchene away. That’s mildly surprising, but it’s clear that the offers they’ve received have been underwhelming (to them). There’s still a chance he’ll get traded before the start of the season though, and The Hockey News looks at five potential destinations for Duchene. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are intriguing landing spots for the speedy forward. (The Hockey News)