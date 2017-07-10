Getty

No NHL team benefits from penalties quite like the Sharks

Just about every sports fan base probably feels like officials have in it for them in some fashion. Lambasting the referees might be the one thing rival fans can agree on during “neutral site” games.

Once emotions subside, facts can clarify some of these thoughts. Some teams draw a ton of penalties but take a lot, too. Others don’t do much of either. The San Jose Sharks seem to enjoy the best of both worlds, or at least something close to that.

Using NHL.com’s handy team stats, let’s look at the advantages the Sharks have enjoyed (whether they’re earned or not is subjective) when it comes to power play/penalty kill differential.

First, here are the teams that were on the power play for at least a half hour longer than they were on the PK in 2016-17 (again, via NHL.com’s team stats).

Team PP TIME PK TIME DIFF
San Jose Sharks 420:12:00 362:07:00 58:05:00
Philadelphia Flyers 464:24:00 415:27:00 48:57:00
Chicago Blackhawks 394:10:00 349:02:00 45:08:00
Carolina Hurricanes 387:18:00 345:17:00 42:01:00
Detroit Red Wings 426:20:00 388:13:00 38:07:00
Nashville Predators 430:22:00 395:41:00 34:41:00
Vancouver Canucks 403:58:00 371:25:00 32:33:00
Florida Panthers 454:51:00 424:39:00 30:12:00

As you can see, that’s a pretty significant gap between first and second place.

The Sharks rank 11th with power-play time (420:12) and were at the disadvantage at the fourth-lowest rate (362:07) last season. Shockingly, this edge wasn’t optimized, as San Jose drew even in scoring 41 power-play goals while allowing 41 shorthanded.

Now, that’s just one season. What about, since, say … the last lockout? Let’s consider how the top teams sorted out from the abbreviated 2012-13 campaign through 2016-17:

Team PP TIME PK TIME DIFF
San Jose Sharks 2036:49:00 1711:34:00 325:15:00
Carolina Hurricanes 1923:23:00 1648:42:00 274:41:00
Chicago Blackhawks 1926:51:00 1728:00:00 198:51:00
Minnesota Wild 1954:50:00 1759:33:00 195:17:00
Calgary Flames 1977:04:00 1797:57:00 179:07:00
Dallas Stars 2098:48:00 1925:24:00 173:24:00
Nashville Predators 1959:27:00 1828:12:00 131:15:00
New York Islanders 1909:56:00 1789:07:00 120:49:00

During that 376-game span, the Sharks tower over everyone else, with only the Carolina Hurricanes being within breathing distance. Yes, 325 minutes in 376 games is a notable edge.

Over that longer haul, the Sharks were high-ranking with a 2,036:49 power play time and faced low PK minutes at 1,711:34.*

Unpacking home vs. away for a moment

Is it all “home cooking” for the Sharks? Well, looking at 2016-17, they received 126 power-play opportunities at home vs. 120 on the road. If they’re getting an edge, perhaps “The Shark Tank” subtly intimidates officials not to call penalties on San Jose? They were shorthanded 99 times at home vs. 113 on the road. That’s not enormous either, but it’s still a difference.

That disparity isn’t particularly pronounced since the lockout, with the Sharks being shorthanded 507 times at home vs. 530 on the road. On the other hand, the opportunities are a little more pronounced at HP Pavilion: 644 at home vs. 591 on the road.

That’s not extreme by NHL standards, however, as the Stars saw 688 home PPO’s vs. 582 on the road through the same period. So … home-cooking doesn’t seem like a major difference-maker for the Sharks. Or at least it isn’t the only factor.

To hypothesize, some of the differences may stem from the Sharks hold onto the puck quite well while playing strong and responsible defense. Looking over almost as long of a period as that lockout range at stats.hockeyanalysis, the Sharks were the fourth-best team in “Corsi For” percentage; perhaps they enjoyed such an advantage after having tired teams chase them around while they hog the puck?

Ultimately, the greater takeaway might be that, if the Sharks can at least approach such an advantage again in 2017-18, they need to work harder at exploiting such advantages. They only converted on 16.7 percent of their power-play opportunities last season, placing them 25th overall in the NHL.

Again, a future PHT post will ponder the teams that spend more time killing penalties than they do on the man advantage. Spoiler: a California team’s rough style has its minuses.

* – Note: the Arizona and Phoenix Coyotes are treated as separate entities in the bigger list, gumming up the works a bit … but the differential comes to about -90 minutes, placing them in the lower-teens.

Whatever interest the Boston Bruins might have in Drew Stafford, the reality is that they have bigger fish to fry.

The Boston Herald reports that Bruins GM Don Sweeney “remains in contact” with Stafford, but they can’t go forward with a veteran addition until after they know where bigger-ticket items pan out.

To be more precise, Sweeney must figure out how much it will cost to retain RFAs Ryan Spooner and (especially) David Pastrnak. Spooner ranked among the players who filed for salary arbitration, while Pastrnak is the sort of scorer who has made an impact essentially since day one with the Bruins, peaking with a 36-goal, 70-point output in 2016-17.

The Bruins are likely mulling over a “bridge” deal or a longer commitment to Pastrnak, yet either way, it’s a key situation for the franchise’s future.

MORE: No timetable for a Pastrnak deal

As WEEI.com noted back in late June, Stafford made it clear that it’s his “100 percent” preference to return to the Bruins. That said, he also seemed to realize that he might not be the team’s highest priority, even after being a helpful addition at the trade deadline.

“On the business side of things, with the way they work out, I know it’s not always in your control,” Stafford said. “But if there is an offer that they’re willing to deal, they can talk to my agent, because I’d love to be back.”

After struggling to just 13 points in 40 games with Winnipeg, Stafford found a new burst in Boston, generating four goals and eight points in 18 games. The veteran winger also managed two goals during Boston’s six-game series versus Ottawa.

Those aren’t the sort of numbers that will kick down doors for the 31-year-old, but they might just help him land another NHL job, perhaps in his ideal spot.

Unfortunately for Stafford, his options may otherwise be quite limited.

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman did it again.

After filing for salary arbitration, Tyler Johnson instead struck a long-term deal with the Bolts, and it’s at what could go down as a bargain price. Johnson was inked to a seven-year, $35 million contract on Monday, good for a $5 million cap hit.

The team confirmed those terms, while Johnson celebrated the signing on Instagram.

Perhaps the only concern here is if Johnson cannot approach his best work.

He scored 50 points in 2013-14 and then exploded for 72 during the Lightning’s breakout 2014-15 campaign, also starring as they gave the Chicago Blackhawks a good fight in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

Since then, he’s struggled with injuries and inconsistency, being held to under 20 goals in each of 2015-16 (38 points in 69 games) and 2016-17 (45 points in 66 games).

Still, even in a tough overall 2015-16 campaign, Johnson managed 17 points in as many playoff games, hinting that he may still be able to approach his production from 2014-15.

With a palatable $5 million cap hit and some prime years left at 26, it’s a pretty nice deal for both sides. Not bad for a smaller forward who didn’t even get drafted.

The Lightning must continue to conjure cap magic, however, as Ondrej Palat still faces a possible arbitration hearing. The Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith notes that the hearing is scheduled for July 25, so there’s time for Yzerman to reach a deal with him, too.

On the bright side, there’s some room to work with.

The Dallas Stars signed forward Radek Faksa to a three-year, $6.6 million deal on Monday.

In the process, they essentially covered every essential item on their “to-do list” for the off-season.

Faksa, 23, was the 13th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

He generated 33 points last season, but more than that, he distinguished himself as a two-way player for the Stars. Faksa averaged more than 16 minutes of ice time per night in 2016-17, constituting a significant surge in his sophomore campaign.

“We’re thrilled to have Radek locked in for the next three seasons as he is an important part of what we’re building here,” GM Jim Nill said. “He has proven to be a trustworthy, 200-foot player and we fully expect him to continue growing in all areas of his game.”

This leaves the Stars with a bit less than $1 million in cap space, according to Cap Friendly, but don’t be surprised if this ends up looking like a steal for Dallas.

The Edmonton Oilers added another defenseman on Monday by signing free agent Yohann Auvitu to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team.

After spending eight years playing professionally in Europe, Auvitu signed with the New Jersey Devils before the 2016-17 season and spent the season split between the NHL and the Devils’ American Hockey League team in Albany. He appeared in 27 games with the Devils, logging close to 16 minutes of ice-time per game, and recording four points (two goals, two assists). He 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 29 games with Albany.

Among Devils defenders that appeared in at least 20 games a year ago Auvitu’s possession numbers (better than 50 percent Corsi) were the best on the team. Overall, the Devils’ defensive performance was better with him on the ice than it was without him, at least as it relates to the number of shots and goals the team allowed. The Devils allowed just 1.63 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time with Auvitu on the ice and only an average 51.1 total shot attempts. All were among the best numbers on the team (all numbers via HockeyAnalysis.com). Still, he never seemed to get much of an increased role.

He joins an Oilers defense that is a little crowded at the moment (they already had eight defensemen under contract for the 2017-18 season before Auvitu signed), but it is not an especially deep group.

If nothing else it is a nice low-cost roll of the dice for the Oilers to take on a player that seems to have something to contribute.