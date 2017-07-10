Getty

Kovalchuk says Olympics was one of main factors in return to KHL

By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

Ilya Kovalchuk officially returned to the KHL on Sunday when he signed a one-year contract to play for St. Petersburg SKA next season, ending the chances of him returning to the NHL in 2017.

He told the team’s website that one of the main factors in his decision to return to Russia for one more year was participation in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang , South Korea.

“One of the main factors was the upcoming Olympic Games,” said Kovalchuk. “In 2018, only players who play in European championships and the KHL can compete there. It was important to stay with SKA, because I have only played here in the KHL. I have a lot of warmth for the club and our fans.”

There is no doubt that the Olympics were a factor in Kovalchuk’s decision, but if that were the only reason he probably would have re-signed in Russia far sooner than he actually did without the flirtation of coming back to the NHL. Devils general manager Ray Shero told Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski last week that he was never offered anything for Kovalchuk’s rights, meaning things never really got serious with another team trying to bring him back over to the NHL.

Kovalchuk left the NHL after the 2012-13 season to play in the KHL. He has been playing for SKA ever since and has been one of the most dominant players in the league. He scored 32 goals and recorded 46 assists in 60 games this past season.

Oilers sign Yohann Auvitu to one-year deal

By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers added another defenseman on Monday by signing free agent Yohann Auvitu to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team.

After spending eight years playing professionally in Europe, Auvitu signed with the New Jersey Devils before the 2016-17 season and spent the season split between the NHL and the Devils’ American Hockey League team in Albany. He appeared in 27 games with the Devils, logging close to 16 minutes of ice-time per game, and recording four points (two goals, two assists). He 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 29 games with Albany.

Among Devils defenders that appeared in at least 20 games a year ago Auvitu’s possession numbers (better than 50 percent Corsi) were the best on the team. Overall, the Devils’ defensive performance was better with him on the ice than it was without him, at least as it relates to the number of shots and goals the team allowed. The Devils allowed just 1.63 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time with Auvitu on the ice and only an average 51.1 total shot attempts. All were among the best numbers on the team (all numbers via HockeyAnalysis.com). Still, he never seemed to get much of an increased role.

He joins an Oilers defense that is a little crowded at the moment (they already had eight defensemen under contract for the 2017-18 season before Auvitu signed), but it is not an especially deep group.

If nothing else it is a nice low-cost roll of the dice for the Oilers to take on a player that seems to have something to contribute.

Kings hire Pierre Turgeon as ‘offensive coordinator’ assistant coach

By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

Over the past four years the Los Angeles Kings have been one of the worst offensive teams in hockey, finishing higher than 20th in goals scored just one time during that stretch. Overall, their 2.55 goals per game average during that stretch placed them 23rd in the NHL, pretty far below the league average.

They seem to be trying to change that under new coach John Stevens even if the roster is staying mostly the same.

On Monday the team announced the hiring of Pierre Turgeon as an assistant to help round out their coaching staff, and he will join the team with a very specific role: Offensive coordinator.

“We are thrilled to bring Pierre Turgeon aboard to join John Stevens and our coaching staff. For the first time in LA Kings history we will have one coach strictly dedicated to an ‘Offensive Coordinator’ role,” said Kings team president Luc Robitaille in a statement released by the team.

This will be Turgeon’s first coaching job in the NHL.

No matter what Turgeon’s role is or how good he may be at it the key for the Kings will still be the talent on the ice, and there is still some there with Anze Kopitar, Tyler Toffolli, Tanner Pearson, and Jeff Carter in their top-six. It will be interesting to see if there is more potential for the team offensively in a different system. Darryl Sutter’s Kings teams were all about defense and suffocating the oppositions offensive attack, and while it certainly helped them shut teams down, it did very little to create offense at the other end of the ice.

Turgeon was an outstanding offensive player during his NHL career, scoring 515 goals and 812 assists in 1,294 games with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.

“Pierre had great success as a player and has a tremendous hockey background on the whole. He is a person who brings a lot of energy, passion and insight to the job along with a great deal of enthusiasm about the game,” Stevens said in the Kings’ team statement.

“We look forward to him adding to our team, and to our staff, a real team perspective from a person who was a high-end player, especially in the offensive zone. We have talked a lot during the process of building a coaching staff regarding the qualities of the people we wanted to bring aboard. We feel strongly that Pierre will help compliment myself, Dave Lowry, Don Nachbaur and Bill Ranford and we are together looking forward to the start of the season.”

So far this offseason the biggest addition the Kings have made to their roster has been the signing of Mike Cammalleri after he scored 10 goals and 31 total points in 61 games for the New Jersey Devils a season ago. It will be Cammalleri’s second time with the team.

Rangers announce hiring of Lindy Ruff as assistant coach

By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The New York Islanders weren’t the only team in The Big Apple to make an assistant coaching hire on Monday.

The New York Rangers also officially announced the hiring of Lindy Ruff to serve as an assistant on Alain Vigneault’s staff.

It had been reported several weeks ago that Ruff was going to join the Rangers’ staff.

Ruff spent the past four seasons coaching the Dallas Stars, making the playoffs in two of those years. He is currently in the top-five for both games coached and wins in NHL history.

Given Ruff’s track record in the NHL having him behind the bench would seem to put a little pressure on Vigneault, whether that is the intention here or not.

Along with the addition behind the bench, the Rangers have undergone some significant changes this offseason on the ice, trading Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta, buying out Dan Girardi and signing Kevin Shattenkirk and David Desharnais in free agency.

Fred Brathwaite joins Islanders as goalie coach

By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Former NHL goaltender Fred Brathwaite is the new goalie coach of the New York Islanders, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Brathwaite, who spent the past three seasons working as the goalie coach for Canada’s under-18 junior team, will replace Mike Dunham in that role. Dunham had been the Islanders’ goalie coach for the past 10 seasons.

“Fred’s experiences at just about every level of hockey make him a tremendous addition to our hockey club,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said in a team statement announcing the more. “Not only has he had a solid NHL career, but he’s also worked with some of the top net-minder’s coming out of Hockey Canada. He’s ready for this next step and we look forward to him working with our organization’s goalies.”

Brathwaite spent nine seasons in the NHL as a goalie with the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets, appearing in 254 games. He posted an 81-99-37 record with a .901 save percentage. Along with his playing days in the NHL he also spent several years playing overseas in the KHL as well as Germany.

 