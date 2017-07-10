Getty

Former Oilers forward Anton Lander signs in KHL

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

It was reported back in May that former Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Lander could be on his way to Russia to play in the KHL. On Monday, it became official when Ak-Bars agreed to a two-year deal with the forward.

A second-round pick by the team in 2009, Lander spent the past six seasons playing in the Oilers organization including 215 games at the NHL level where he scored 10 goals and added 25 assists.

He spent the 2016-17 season between Edmonton and Bakersfield in the American Hockey League. He ended the season as Bakersfield’s leading scorer with 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) even though he only played in 42 games for the team. In 22 games with the Oilers he scored one goal to go with three assists. Throughout his career he always put up massive numbers in the AHL, but was never able to really duplicate that success at the next level. His best season with the Oilers was 2014-15 campaign when he scored six goals and 14 assists in 38 games.

He was a restricted free agent this summer.

Can prospect Neal Pionk start the season with the Rangers?

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 10, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

The New York Rangers’ defense is going to look different next season, but training camp will show us just how different it’ll be.

New York bought out Dan Girardi, while Kevin Klein decided to retire from the NHL. Meanwhile, they signed Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency and they traded for Anthony DeAngelo.

One under-the-radar signing that could also crack the roster, is undrafted free agent Neal Pionk, who spent the last two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The 21-year-old put up an impressive seven goals and 34 points in 42 games last season, and he believes he can make the jump to the NHL without spending time in the minors.

“Whatever happens after training camp happens, but my goal going into training camp is to make the team,” Pionk said, per NHL.com. “I think I can fit the Rangers’ style. I know coach [Alain] Vigneault likes to play an up-tempo game.”

On the surface, this just looks like a prospect that is saying all the right things, but when you consider the righty/lefty breakdown on New York’s defense, you realize Pionik might just have a chance.

Of the top seven defensemen on the roster, Shattenkirk and DeAngelo are the only righthanded shots. Ryan McDonagh, Brendan Smith, Brady Skjei, Nick Holden and Marc Staal are all lefties.

If the Rangers want to keep three right-handed blue liners on the roster, Pionk certainly has a chance to stick. It doesn’t mean he’ll play every night, but he could be a guy who sees some game action here and there.

“He has power-play potential,” Rangers director of player personnel Gordie Clark said. “He has a great mind on him. He can find the cross diagonal pass that makes you go, ‘Oh my god no … wait, how did he see him?’ He’s got that.”

Related:

Optimism replaces pessimism after changes to Rangers defense

PHT Morning Skate: The biggest bargains in the NHL

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 10, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Canadiens assistant GM Trevor Timmins took questions from fans on Facebook. He talked about selecting Carey Price in 2005, how they conduct interviews with prospects, and much more. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

–Speaking of the Canadiens, they’ll likely need one of Alex Galchenyuk or Jonathan Drouin to play down the middle in 2017-18. Which one is better suited for that role? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire breaks down both players’ strengths and weaknesses (Sportsnet)

–Tom Brady is used to having his hands all over the Lombardi Trophy, but he’s also spent some time with Lord Stanley, and that obviously rubbed Steelers fans the wrong way. (Boston.com)

John Tavares is entering his contract year, which is a little problematic for the Islanders, but the Rangers could have a problem of their own, as Ryan McDonagh has two years remaining on his contract. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks believes McDonagh will command roughly $7.5 million annually on his next deal. We’ll see if both sides can hammer out a deal in the future. (New York Post)

–With superstars like Connor McDavid and Carey Price signings new contracts, BarDown decided to look at the biggest bargains in the NHL. Erik Karlsson, who is probably the best defenseman in the game, comes with a cap hit of only $6.5 million. Expect that to change in the near future.  The Bolts are incredibly fortunate to have Nikita Kucherov at $4.76 million per season. (BarDown)

–We’ve now hit the second week of July, and the Colorado Avalanche still haven’t traded Matt Duchene away. That’s mildly surprising, but it’s clear that the offers they’ve received have been underwhelming (to them). There’s still a chance he’ll get traded before the start of the season though, and The Hockey News looks at five potential destinations for Duchene. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are intriguing landing spots for the speedy forward. (The Hockey News)

Stars won’t rush Heiskanen’s development, says Nill

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 10, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

Miro Heiskanen hasn’t even turned 18 years old yet, and already he’s under contract.

The Dallas Stars signed the third overall pick to an entry-level contract yesterday, taking another official step with the talented defenseman, who joins a pool of skilled blue liners that also includes Julius Honka and John Klingberg.

It’s a selection and move that bodes well for the future of the Stars’ blue line, especially with Klingberg signed for another five years. Dallas, however, is in the win-now part of its evolution and the many different roster moves they’ve made since missing the playoffs in 2016-17 signifies that.

Heiskanen’s impact on this team may not be felt in the immediate short-term, and there isn’t any sense in hurrying his development.

From the Dallas Morning News:

He’ll get a chance to earn a spot on the NHL roster, but his odds of making it this season are probably slim. With Dallas already carrying nine defensemen, the best thing for Heiskanen’s development would probably be returning to HIFK in the Finnish Elite League, where he played 37 games last season and tallied five goals and five assists as a 17-year-old.

“He’s a very good player,” general manager Jim Nill said. “He’s a very level-headed kid, he’s already played against men, really it’s just a maturing thing. In the end, his play will dictate where he ends up, but we’re not going to rush him.”

After finishing 24th in the overall standings, the Stars had a 5.8 per cent chance of winning the draft lottery. They moved up enough to secure the third overall pick, leading them to Heiskanen, who celebrates his 18th birthday on July 18.

Flyers prospect Laberge ‘had to sleep all day’ after suffering concussion

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT

Months after getting drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, Pascal Laberge suffered a concussion on a vicious head shot during a QMJHL regular season game last October.

He then missed all but two games over essentially a two-month period as a result. In the end, he was held to just 46 games for the Victoriaville Tigres, scoring 12 goals and 32 points. He then had two goals in four playoff games.

This week at Flyers’ development camp, the 19-year-old Laberge went into detail about the difficult times he endured during his concussion and how difficult it was to come back from once he was healthy enough to play.

From CSN Philly:

Regaining confidence was a barricade for Laberge following his return from his concussion, especially when going toward the boards. “You’re kind of shy to go there,” he said. He often played looking over his shoulder and said it took about two months for him to fully recover.

“The first month,” he said, “I couldn’t wake up. I had to sleep all day.”

Laberge has battled through an immense amount of adversity away from the rink as a teenager.

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune, he talked about the passing of his stepmom after a brief battle with cancer, his father’s cancer diagnosis and his mother’s battle with multiple sclerosis.

Despite everything he faced, Laberge was able to score 23 goals and 68 points in his draft year, eventually going in the second round, 36th overall, to the Flyers. He signed his entry-level deal a few weeks later.