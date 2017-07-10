Former Oilers forward Anton Lander signs in KHL

It was reported back in May that former Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Lander could be on his way to Russia to play in the KHL. On Monday, it became official when Ak-Bars agreed to a two-year deal with the forward.

Ak Bars agrees to terms with Anton Lander on a 2-year deal. The last 6 seasons @Landie51 played in teams of @EdmontonOilers' system. https://t.co/CiJJjgwLpf — KHL (@khl_eng) July 10, 2017

A second-round pick by the team in 2009, Lander spent the past six seasons playing in the Oilers organization including 215 games at the NHL level where he scored 10 goals and added 25 assists.

He spent the 2016-17 season between Edmonton and Bakersfield in the American Hockey League. He ended the season as Bakersfield’s leading scorer with 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) even though he only played in 42 games for the team. In 22 games with the Oilers he scored one goal to go with three assists. Throughout his career he always put up massive numbers in the AHL, but was never able to really duplicate that success at the next level. His best season with the Oilers was 2014-15 campaign when he scored six goals and 14 assists in 38 games.

He was a restricted free agent this summer.