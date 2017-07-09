Sweeney says no timetable for Pastrnak contract

At this point in the offseason the biggest order of business for the Boston Bruins is probably coming to terms with their best young offensive player, David Pastrnak, on a new long-term contract.

On Sunday general manager Don Sweeney said that he has had talks with Pastrnak’s representatives this week but that there is currently no timetable for when a new deal may get done.

Just a little over a month ago Sweeney said that talks were “moving in the right direction.”

The 2016-17 season was a breakout year for Pastrnak, scoring 34 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 games. He was second on the team in both categories, trailing only Brad Marchand.

He is currently a restricted free agent and is almost certainly looking at a long-term contract extension.

Along with working on a contract for Pastrnak, Sweeney said on Sunday that he is still engaged in trade talks and keeping in touch with unrestricted free agent Drew Stafford. Stafford was acquired by the Bruins before the trade deadline this past season and scored four goals and four assists in 18 regular season games. He added two more goals in the Bruins’ first-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators.