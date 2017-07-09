Getty

Sabres hire Jankowski as new director of amateur scouting

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

The Buffalo Sabres made some changes to their amateur scouting department this weekend by announcing the hiring of Ryan Jankowski to serve as their new director of amateur scouting.

Along with the hiring of Jankowski the team also announced that Jeff Crisp has been promoted to their assistant director of amateur scouting.

Jankowski previously worked for Hockey Canada where he was responsible for the player evaluation for the program’s junior teams.

He also worked for the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames in various front office positions, including as the assistant general manager of the Islanders between 2004 and 2010.

The Sabres had the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft and used it to select Casey Mittelstadt. The organization had stockpiled draft picks in recent years under the previous management team and made 36 draft picks between 2013 and 2016.

Capitals believe Smith-Pelly has untapped potential

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals have undergone some major changes this offseason, losing Justin Williams, Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Marcus Johansson as they try to stay under the salary cap while also keeping their core together. New contracts for Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie not only forced them to part ways with the aforementioned players, but also limited  what they were able to do when it came to adding new faces.

One player they did bring in was forward Devante Smith-Pelly in the hopes that he can become the player that he was expected to be earlier in his career.

“I think there’s some untapped potential,” general manager Brian MacLellan said last week, via CSN Mid-Atlantic. “I think maybe conditioning played a factor in some of it. I think we’re going to work with him to see if we can get a little bit of that back and create a player that we can use.”

A second-round pick by the Ducks in 2010, he has shown flashes of promise as a power forward in the NHL but hasn’t always put it all together for a full season. It started to look like he might blossom late in the 2015-16 season following a trade to the New Jersey Devils when he scored eight goals and added five assists in the final 18 games of the regular season. But he came back last season and once again struggled, scoring just four goals in 53 games.

At 25 and with more than 266 games in the NHL on his resume Smith-Pelly is past the point of being a prospect. But he still has some talent and it’s not unheard of for players like him to excel in a new situation. He is certainly going to a team that will be able to put plenty of talent around him.

Sweeney says no timetable for Pastrnak contract

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

At this point in the offseason the biggest order of business for the Boston Bruins is probably coming to terms with their best young offensive player, David Pastrnak, on a new long-term contract.

On Sunday general manager Don Sweeney said that he has had talks with Pastrnak’s representatives this week but that there is currently no timetable for when a new deal may get done.

Just a little over a month ago Sweeney said that talks were “moving in the right direction.”

The 2016-17 season was a breakout year for Pastrnak, scoring 34 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 games. He was second on the team in both categories, trailing only Brad Marchand.

He is currently a restricted free agent and is almost certainly looking at a long-term contract extension.

Along with working on a contract for Pastrnak, Sweeney said on Sunday that he is still engaged in trade talks and keeping in touch with unrestricted free agent Drew Stafford. Stafford was acquired by the Bruins before the trade deadline this past season and scored four goals and four assists in 18 regular season games. He added two more goals in the Bruins’ first-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators.

First-round pick Tippett is ‘going to get every opportunity’ to make Panthers roster

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

The Florida Panthers were extremely pleased to get forward Owen Tippett with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft because as general manager Dale Tallon said (via the Panthers’ official website), the team had a need for a “sniper” and a “pure scorer” on their roster.

They are hopeful that Tippett, coming off of a 44-goal season (in only 60 games) for the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League can provide that sort of presence.

After seeing what Tallon had to say about him this week it seems as if he could be making an impact with the Panthers as early as this season. At the very least, he is going to get a chance.

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” said Tallon (again via the Panthers). “I don’t have any problem and [head coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

After winning just the second division title in franchise history in 2015-16 and setting themselves up for high expectations heading into last season, 2016-17 turned out to be a huge disappointment for the Panthers. But even though it was an obvious step backwards it is still a team that has a solid foundation in place with Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trochek as long-term building blocks. None of those players are over the age of 24 and should, in theory, still have some of their best days ahead of them.

Along with potentially adding another young talent like Tippett to the mix the Panthers were also able to snag free agent Radim Vrbata in free agency, while also bringing back Evgeny Dadonov from Russia, a player they seem to have huge plans for.

Nill: Signing Bishop shows Stars building a ‘winning environment’ in Dallas

By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

It’s been quite an offseason for the Dallas Stars.

— Ken Hitchcock was hired as the club’s head coach.

— The Stars had a big move up the selection order to third overall in the Entry Draft courtesy the lottery.

— Vegas traded defenseman Marc Methot to Dallas, which should help improve that blue line.

— The Stars signed a pair of forwards — Alex Radulov, who had a great season in Montreal, and Martin Hanzal, a towering force up the middle.

The biggest move Stars general manager Jim Nill could’ve made was to improve the goaltending situation — something that was desperately needed — and the acquisition and re-signing of Ben Bishop should provide just such an upgrade in net.

Yes, the Stars still have $10.8 million committed to two goalies for one more season, with the 30-year-old Bishop signed to $4.916 million per year for six years and Kari Lehtonen with one more year left at $5.9 million, before he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Read more: Bishop says health not an issue — important, since he’s signed until 2023

But in Bishop, the Stars have a goalie with a career save percentage of .919, helped along by three particularly strong seasons in Tampa Bay, from 2013-14 to 2015-16. He was a Vezina finalist in two of those three seasons. With a window to win right now, despite a setback and missing the playoffs this past season, getting a capable No. 1 goalie was an absolute necessity for Dallas.

“He committed his six years to this. He wanted to be on a winning team,” said Nill. “I think that kind of showed the rest of the league that this is a place to come here and play and that it was going to be a winning environment.

“It’s been a busy offseason. It’s been a good offseason. But I think the big message is … first of all, this game’s pretty humbling. We like what we’ve done but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get to a point with this franchise where we’re in the playoffs every year.”

The Stars aren’t done with offseason moves yet, either. They still have to get 23-year-old center Radek Faksa under contract. He’s currently a restricted free agent, after a 33-point season.