Getty

Nill: Signing Bishop shows Stars building a ‘winning environment’ in Dallas

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

It’s been quite an offseason for the Dallas Stars.

— Ken Hitchcock was hired as the club’s head coach.

— The Stars had a big move up the selection order to third overall in the Entry Draft courtesy the lottery.

— Vegas traded defenseman Marc Methot to Dallas, which should help improve that blue line.

— The Stars signed a pair of forwards — Alex Radulov, who had a great season in Montreal, and Martin Hanzal, a towering force up the middle.

The biggest move Stars general manager Jim Nill could’ve made was to improve the goaltending situation — something that was desperately needed — and the acquisition and re-signing of Ben Bishop should provide just such an upgrade in net.

Yes, the Stars still have $10.8 million committed to two goalies for one more season, with the 30-year-old Bishop signed to $4.916 million per year for six years and Kari Lehtonen with one more year left at $5.9 million, before he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Read more: Bishop says health not an issue — important, since he’s signed until 2023

But in Bishop, the Stars have a goalie with a career save percentage of .919, helped along by three particularly strong seasons in Tampa Bay, from 2013-14 to 2015-16. He was a Vezina finalist in two of those three seasons. With a window to win right now, despite a setback and missing the playoffs this past season, getting a capable No. 1 goalie was an absolute necessity for Dallas.

“He committed his six years to this. He wanted to be on a winning team,” said Nill. “I think that kind of showed the rest of the league that this is a place to come here and play and that it was going to be a winning environment.

“It’s been a busy offseason. It’s been a good offseason. But I think the big message is … first of all, this game’s pretty humbling. We like what we’ve done but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get to a point with this franchise where we’re in the playoffs every year.”

The Stars aren’t done with offseason moves yet, either. They still have to get 23-year-old center Radek Faksa under contract. He’s currently a restricted free agent, after a 33-point season.

Has Chris Chelios returned to the Red Wings?

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

It was reported last month that the Detroit Red Wings and Chris Chelios parted ways, as the assistant coach pursued a potential opportunity with the NHL Players’ Association.

Based on reports this weekend, it appears Chelios is back with the Red Wings, reportedly spotted at the club’s development camp in Traverse City.

“Basically I took a leave of absence,” Chelios told Bob Duff of HockeyBuzz. “They call it a termination, which is kind of a harsh word. But I took a leave of absence so I could talk to the PA, talk to players and see if there’s anything that might be able to find something I might want to do.

“Not that I’m not happy, I love working with Blash (Detroit coach Jeff Blashill) and the Wings here. I just wanted to see. Good players were reaching out to me, so I had to resign so it wasn’t a conflict.”

Chelios is currently listed on the Red Wings website as an assistant coach.

Per MLive.com in June, Chelios’ plan was to return to the Red Wings as a part-time assistant coach if it didn’t work out with the players’ union.

“I had a great relationship with Don Fehr,” Chelios said at the time. “It would be great to sit down and talk with him. If this doesn’t work out I have every intention of coming back to the Wings. I’m just going through the process with Don Fehr to see if there’s any role and if it appeals to me.”

Ducks sign prospect Dostie to entry-level contract

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Alex Dostie, their fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, to an entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Now 20 years old, Dostie had 30 goals and 71 points in 63 games split between Gatineau and Charlottetown in the QMJHL, before he put together an impressive postseason with the Islanders.

He posted 73 points in 54 games with Gatineau the year the Ducks selected him at 115th overall.

Bonino chooses not to have surgery on broken tibia

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

Nick Bonino‘s time in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final ended for good following Game 2 versus Nashville, after suffering what was later revealed to be a broken left tibia blocking a P.K. Subban shot.

Now a member of the Predators, signing with the Stanley Cup runner-up for four years at $16.4 million, Bonino is now walking without the use of crutches, per NHL.com, adding he’ll be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

“We elected not to do surgery,” Bonino told reporters.

“We kind of wanted to get to July 1 and see where I’d end up. I think it’s good to get out here right away. It’s coming along. We’ll see in a couple weeks; I think we’ve got to revisit it and see how it’s healing, but for now it’s doing all right.”

Bonino spent the last two years playing behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh, where he was part of back-to-back Stanley Cups, the last coming against the Predators.

He may now be counted on to play as Nashville’s No. 2 center behind Ryan Johansen, taking on a larger role than what he held with the Penguins. The Predators have been on the rise for the past two seasons, getting within one win of the Western Conference Final in 2016, and advancing to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last month.

The 29-year-old Bonino had 18 goals and 37 points during the 2016-17 regular season, and four goals and seven points in 21 postseason games before his injury.

“I’m not coming here thinking I’ll be the guy to bring (a Stanley Cup),” said Bonino, per The Tennessean. “I’m just coming here to help a team that was really good the last few years maybe get a little better, and do anything I can to help.”

Gaudreau excited about ‘big moves’ during Flames offseason

AP
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Johnny Hockey has transformed into Johnny Cowboy.

The Flames star has been spotted at the Calgary Stampede, one of that city’s summer traditions, dressed in full cowboy attire and taking part in the parade to open the event.

It’s a different look for Johnny Gaudreau, who is a centerpiece for a Flames team that has continued to add this offseason in hopes of taking a step closer toward being a true contender in the Western Conference, beginning next season.

Talk about a different look: The Flames have brought in two new goalies in Mike Smith and Eddie Lack, previously bidding farewell to Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.

The Flames already boasted a formidable trio of defensemen in Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton but have now solidified their top four by acquiring Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders. And they’ve added more depth, and perhaps another dangerous offensive weapon, to their forward group with the signing of NCAA standout Spencer Foo.

“Obviously some big moves for us, and that’s great for our team,” Gaudreau told the Calgary Herald.

“I think it’s going to real help us. I wanted to shoot some guys texts just to welcome them. I’m sure a lot of guys do it, but I think it’s pretty important to start a relationship before the season and training camp starts. I wanted to welcome them to the team and to the city and let them know how fun of a city it is and how fun it is to play here.”

The Flames made the playoffs in 2016-17 before getting swept in the opening round. These offseason moves would suggest this organization believes its window to win is now open. Gaudreau would no doubt certainly prefer to parade through the streets of Calgary with hockey’s most coveted prize.