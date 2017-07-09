Getty

First-round pick Tippett is ‘going to get every opportunity’ to make Panthers roster

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

The Florida Panthers were extremely pleased to get forward Owen Tippett with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft because as general manager Dale Tallon said (via the Panthers’ official website), the team had a need for a “sniper” and a “pure scorer” on their roster.

They are hopeful that Tippett, coming off of a 44-goal season (in only 60 games) for the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League can provide that sort of presence.

After seeing what Tallon had to say about him this week it seems as if he could be making an impact with the Panthers as early as this season. At the very least, he is going to get a chance.

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” said Tallon (again via the Panthers). “I don’t have any problem and [head coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

After winning just the second division title in franchise history in 2015-16 and setting themselves up for high expectations heading into last season, 2016-17 turned out to be a huge disappointment for the Panthers. But even though it was an obvious step backwards it is still a team that has a solid foundation in place with Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trochek as long-term building blocks. None of those players are over the age of 24 and should, in theory, still have some of their best days ahead of them.

Along with potentially adding another young talent like Tippett to the mix the Panthers were also able to snag free agent Radim Vrbata in free agency, while also bringing back Evgeny Dadonov from Russia, a player they seem to have huge plans for.

Sweeney says no timetable for Pastrnak contract

By Adam GretzJul 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

At this point in the offseason the biggest order of business for the Boston Bruins is probably coming to terms with their best young offensive player, David Pastrnak, on a new long-term contract.

On Sunday general manager Don Sweeney said that he has had talks with Pastrnak’s representatives this week but that there is currently no timetable for when a new deal may get done.

Just a little over a month ago Sweeney said that talks were “moving in the right direction.”

The 2016-17 season was a breakout year for Pastrnak, scoring 34 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 games. He was second on the team in both categories, trailing only Brad Marchand.

He is currently a restricted free agent and is almost certainly looking at a long-term contract extension.

Along with working on a contract for Pastrnak, Sweeney said on Sunday that he is still engaged in trade talks and keeping in touch with unrestricted free agent Drew Stafford. Stafford was acquired by the Bruins before the trade deadline this past season and scored four goals and four assists in 18 regular season games. He added two more goals in the Bruins’ first-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Nill: Signing Bishop shows Stars building a ‘winning environment’ in Dallas

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 9, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

It’s been quite an offseason for the Dallas Stars.

— Ken Hitchcock was hired as the club’s head coach.

— The Stars had a big move up the selection order to third overall in the Entry Draft courtesy the lottery.

— Vegas traded defenseman Marc Methot to Dallas, which should help improve that blue line.

— The Stars signed a pair of forwards — Alex Radulov, who had a great season in Montreal, and Martin Hanzal, a towering force up the middle.

The biggest move Stars general manager Jim Nill could’ve made was to improve the goaltending situation — something that was desperately needed — and the acquisition and re-signing of Ben Bishop should provide just such an upgrade in net.

Yes, the Stars still have $10.8 million committed to two goalies for one more season, with the 30-year-old Bishop signed to $4.916 million per year for six years and Kari Lehtonen with one more year left at $5.9 million, before he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Read more: Bishop says health not an issue — important, since he’s signed until 2023

But in Bishop, the Stars have a goalie with a career save percentage of .919, helped along by three particularly strong seasons in Tampa Bay, from 2013-14 to 2015-16. He was a Vezina finalist in two of those three seasons. With a window to win right now, despite a setback and missing the playoffs this past season, getting a capable No. 1 goalie was an absolute necessity for Dallas.

“He committed his six years to this. He wanted to be on a winning team,” said Nill. “I think that kind of showed the rest of the league that this is a place to come here and play and that it was going to be a winning environment.

“It’s been a busy offseason. It’s been a good offseason. But I think the big message is … first of all, this game’s pretty humbling. We like what we’ve done but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get to a point with this franchise where we’re in the playoffs every year.”

The Stars aren’t done with offseason moves yet, either. They still have to get 23-year-old center Radek Faksa under contract. He’s currently a restricted free agent, after a 33-point season.

Has Chris Chelios returned to the Red Wings?

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

It was reported last month that the Detroit Red Wings and Chris Chelios parted ways, as the assistant coach pursued a potential opportunity with the NHL Players’ Association.

Based on reports this weekend, it appears Chelios is back with the Red Wings, reportedly spotted at the club’s development camp in Traverse City.

“Basically I took a leave of absence,” Chelios told Bob Duff of HockeyBuzz. “They call it a termination, which is kind of a harsh word. But I took a leave of absence so I could talk to the PA, talk to players and see if there’s anything that might be able to find something I might want to do.

“Not that I’m not happy, I love working with Blash (Detroit coach Jeff Blashill) and the Wings here. I just wanted to see. Good players were reaching out to me, so I had to resign so it wasn’t a conflict.”

Chelios is currently listed on the Red Wings website as an assistant coach.

Per MLive.com in June, Chelios’ plan was to return to the Red Wings as a part-time assistant coach if it didn’t work out with the players’ union.

“I had a great relationship with Don Fehr,” Chelios said at the time. “It would be great to sit down and talk with him. If this doesn’t work out I have every intention of coming back to the Wings. I’m just going through the process with Don Fehr to see if there’s any role and if it appeals to me.”

Ducks sign prospect Dostie to entry-level contract

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Alex Dostie, their fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, to an entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Now 20 years old, Dostie had 30 goals and 71 points in 63 games split between Gatineau and Charlottetown in the QMJHL, before he put together an impressive postseason with the Islanders.

He posted 73 points in 54 games with Gatineau the year the Ducks selected him at 115th overall.