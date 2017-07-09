BREAKING: Ilya Kovalchuk signs one-year deal to remain in KHL

Ilya Kovalchuk will remain in the KHL — at least for one more year.
This follows reports earlier this week that the scoring forward was going to return to Russia for the upcoming season.
The KHL announced Sunday that Kovalchuk will stay with St. Petersburg SKA for the 2017-18 season, following several weeks of speculation that he could return to the NHL.
St. Petersburg SKA has since announced that it is a one-year deal. That in itself is significant because Kovalchuk could still return to the NHL for the 2018-19 season, and he would do so as an unrestricted free agent at the age of 35. That would allow him to sign with any NHL club he desires.
Kovalchuk, now 34 years old, has played the last four seasons with St. Petersburg. He scored 32 goals and 78 points in 60 games last season. That’s impressive production for a player at his age, and it would be interesting to see how NHL general managers react if Kovalchuk has another productive year and then indicates he wants to return to North America.
Participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics is also likely a factor in Kovalchuk staying in the KHL.
The NHL has already made it clear its players will not be taking part in PyeongChang. The Russian Hockey Federation, on the other hand, has made it clear they want its players to play in the KHL in order to prepare for the Olympics, per the Associated Press.
After losing Jason Pominville, Alex Tuch and Erik Haula this offseason the Minnesota Wild have some open spots that will need filled this season.
They are hoping that 2016 first-round pick Luke Kunin will be one of the young players that is capable of stepping up to fill one of them.
By all accounts he was one of the most impressive players at the Wild’s development camp and has his sights set on making the roster this season.
“My first camp was about putting a footprint down and trying to get the organization to see what I’m all about,” Kunin said this week, via the Pioneer Press. “I want to show growth and get better every day. That’s the way I like to look at things.”
The Wild selected Kunin with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he followed that up with a pretty dominant performance this past season at the University of Wisconsin where he scored 22 goals and added 16 assists in 35 games. He was a point-per-game player in his two years with the Badgers before turning pro.
He ended up getting a brief look with Minnesota’s AHL team, the Iowa Wild, at the end of last season and made an immediate impact with five goals and three assists in his first 12 games.
With big money players like Mikko Koivu, Ryan Suter and Zach Parise at the top of the lineup the Wild had to shed some salary this offseason by trading veterans Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella to help create space to re-sign restricted free agents Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund (neither has happened yet).
They will almost certainly get significant raises and become part of that big money core. As long as teams are going to invest that much money in the top of the roster it is always going to be essential to have cheap, young talent filling spots on the roster to make an impact for a low cap hit.
Based on what he showed in his brief look in the AHL last season, as well as his pedigree as a top-16 pick in the draft, there is reason to believe that Kunin could be just that type of player for Minnesota.
The Washington Capitals have undergone some major changes this offseason, losing Justin Williams, Karl Alzner, Kevin Shattenkirk and Marcus Johansson as they try to stay under the salary cap while also keeping their core together. New contracts for Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie not only forced them to part ways with the aforementioned players, but also limited what they were able to do when it came to adding new faces.
One player they did bring in was forward Devante Smith-Pelly in the hopes that he can become the player that he was expected to be earlier in his career.
“I think there’s some untapped potential,” general manager Brian MacLellan said last week, via CSN Mid-Atlantic. “I think maybe conditioning played a factor in some of it. I think we’re going to work with him to see if we can get a little bit of that back and create a player that we can use.”
A second-round pick by the Ducks in 2010, he has shown flashes of promise as a power forward in the NHL but hasn’t always put it all together for a full season. It started to look like he might blossom late in the 2015-16 season following a trade to the New Jersey Devils when he scored eight goals and added five assists in the final 18 games of the regular season. But he came back last season and once again struggled, scoring just four goals in 53 games.
At 25 and with more than 266 games in the NHL on his resume Smith-Pelly is past the point of being a prospect. But he still has some talent and it’s not unheard of for players like him to excel in a new situation. He is certainly going to a team that will be able to put plenty of talent around him.
The Buffalo Sabres made some changes to their amateur scouting department this weekend by announcing the hiring of Ryan Jankowski to serve as their new director of amateur scouting.
Along with the hiring of Jankowski the team also announced that Jeff Crisp has been promoted to their assistant director of amateur scouting.
Jankowski previously worked for Hockey Canada where he was responsible for the player evaluation for the program’s junior teams.
He also worked for the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames in various front office positions, including as the assistant general manager of the Islanders between 2004 and 2010.
The Sabres had the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft and used it to select Casey Mittelstadt. The organization had stockpiled draft picks in recent years under the previous management team and made 36 draft picks between 2013 and 2016.
At this point in the offseason the biggest order of business for the Boston Bruins is probably coming to terms with their best young offensive player, David Pastrnak, on a new long-term contract.
On Sunday general manager Don Sweeney said that he has had talks with Pastrnak’s representatives this week but that there is currently no timetable for when a new deal may get done.
Just a little over a month ago Sweeney said that talks were “moving in the right direction.”
The 2016-17 season was a breakout year for Pastrnak, scoring 34 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 games. He was second on the team in both categories, trailing only Brad Marchand.
He is currently a restricted free agent and is almost certainly looking at a long-term contract extension.
Along with working on a contract for Pastrnak, Sweeney said on Sunday that he is still engaged in trade talks and keeping in touch with unrestricted free agent Drew Stafford. Stafford was acquired by the Bruins before the trade deadline this past season and scored four goals and four assists in 18 regular season games. He added two more goals in the Bruins’ first-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators.