Getty

Report: Zadorov has ‘mutual agreement’ with KHL, but waiting for better offer from Avs

4 Comments
By Adam GretzJul 8, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

Restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov has a mutual agreement with KHL team CSKA Moscow, but is waiting until the end of July to get a better offer from the Colorado Avalanche according to Igor Eronko of Russian news outlet Sport-Express.

The 22-year-old Zadorov said, via Eronko, that term is the sticking point when it comes to negotiations with the Avalanche and that he is willing to wait until the end of July.

Earlier this week Nikita Nesterov and Mikhail Grigorenko both signed with CSKA.

Grigorenko was acquired by the Avalanche, along with Zadorov, in the now infamous Ryan O'Reilly trade two years ago. Grigorenko, also a restricted free agent this summer, was not given a qualifying offer by the team and was allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.

Zadorov appeared in 56 games for the Avalanche this past season, recording 10 assists and averaging more than 19 minutes of ice-time per game. Since being acquired by the team he has yet to score a goal and has just 12 assists in 78 games.

Colorado’s defense has been among the worst in the NHL the past couple of seasons and currently has just three players under contract for this upcoming season — Tyson Barrie, Erik Johnson and Mark Barberio.

 

Stars sign No. 3 overall pick Heiskanen to entry-level contract

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 8, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday that they have signed their first-round pick, 17-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen, to a three-year entry level contract.

He spent the 2016-17 season playing for HIFK in the Finnish Elite League and recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 37 games, while also representing Finland at both the under-20 and under-18 World Championships. He was the fourth-leading scorer among HIFK’s defensemen even though he was only 17 years old.

He was the first defenseman selected in the 2017 draft. The Stars were in a position to pick him after moving up four spots in the NHL draft lottery.

The obvious long-term goal for the Stars is for Heiskanen, a left-handed shot that they desperately needed on the blue line, could develop into a player that could one day play alongside John Klingberg on the team’s top-pairing. Defense and goal prevention has been an issue for the Stars in recent years, but with Klingberg, Julius Honka and now Heiskanen joining the organization they certainly have some impressive young talent on their defense.

Bruins prospect Frederic seems to be exceeding their original expectations

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzJul 8, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Projecting draft picks is always an imperfect game, even for the people that are highly paid to do just that.

But when the Boston Bruins used a first-round pick in 2016 on Trent Frederic, a player that former director of amateur scouting Keith Gretzky said, “is not going to be a top-two line guy, we know that,” it really lowered any expectation anybody had for the pick. Of course first-round picks turn out to be useful bottom-six players all the time, but it’s usually because they never reached the top-line expectations teams had for them. It’s not often you hear a team come right and say about their top-pick that they want him to be a third-or fourth-liner.

One year later, after a season that saw him average more than a point-per-game and finish second in goals and points for the University of Wisconsin, Frederic seems to be exceeding those original expectations the Bruins had for him.

Jamie Langenbrunner, the Bruins’ director of player development, told Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald this week that there has been a re-thinking within the organization of Frederic’s potential.

“There is in my mind so far,” said Langenbrunner, via the Herald. “He plays top line at Wisconsin. Obviously, time will tell what he’ll be in pro hockey but there’s more skill to his game than people thought coming out of the draft.”

Frederic was Boston’s second first-round pick in 2016, going 29th overall. The Bruins acquired that pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Martin Jones.

The 2016 draft is already looking like a promising one for Boston given the early promise shown by their top pick that year, defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Thanks to trades involving Jones, Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton the Bruins had five first-round picks between 2015 and 2016 which they used to select McAvoy, Frederic, Jakub Zboril, Jake Debrusk, and Zachary Senyshyn. The 2015 second-round also produced Brandon Carlo and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, both of whom have already played in the NHL, with Carlo already looking like a mainstay on the Bruins’ defense.

Oilers see Jokinen as Puljujarvi mentor, but he’s more than that

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

When you explain a signing, sometimes the simple explanation is the way to go.

That probably was the plan for the Edmonton Oilers in selling the dirt-cheap signing of Jussi Jokinen; the belief is that, as a fellow Finn (and more), he’ll be able to “mentor” Jesse Puljujarvi.

It’s not just shared nationality, either, as the two have already bonded, as the Edmonton Journal notes.

“I’ve been practicing with Jesse for three years in the summer,” Jokinen said. “I know all about him, his potential. He’s still a young guy, learning how to be an NHL player. Hopefully, I’ll be able to help him.”

The thing is, Jokinen may bring his greatest value in a more tangible – if drier – way.

Along with still being effective in the shootout role that earned him reps earlier in his career, Jokinen might be the kind of sneaky-effective two-way player that a team with bigger aspirations (aka the Oilers) needs to compete when every shift matters.

Some believe that he’s honestly worth the $4 million the Panthers bought him out at, let alone the $1.1 million he’ll receive.

And, hey, he’s not that far removed from highly impressive, more-obvious success; Jokinen scored 60 points in 2015-16 (before 28 last season, when injuries were an issue for almost every Panthers forward).

As this post notes, the Oilers’ ceiling may rise or fall depending upon how well GM Peter Chiarelli adds bargain supporting cast members to slam-dunk choices like high-end picks. Sometimes that might mean finding gems in the draft, and sometimes that means picking up veterans who are likely worth more than they might seem.

Jokinen appears to fit in that latter category, and hey, it can’t hurt if he also brings Puljujarvi under his wing, too.

Goaltending may finally be strength for Winnipeg Jets

Getty
11 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Ondrej Pavelec era in Winnipeg is – mercifully – over.

Seeing the regularly underwhelming netminder leave for the Rangers isn’t the only reason why the Jets’ goaltending situation looks as promising as it ever has been. With the addition of Steve Mason and the possible ascension of Connor Hellebuyck, this franchise hasn’t enjoyed this kind of optimism in net since … what, the Atlanta Thrashers days? Ever?

Now, it’s worth noting that goalies are notoriously tough to predict. Mason himself struggled in 2016-17, which was a big reason why the Philadelphia Flyers let him walk in the first place.

Still, the big picture seems as promising as ever for the Jets, at least from a goaltending perspective.

Even with last season in mind, Steve Mason’s managed a .928 even-strength save percentage since his first full season with Philly in 2013-14. That ties him for 10th place among goalies who’ve played at least 50 games, tying him with Henrik Lundqvist, Tuukka Rask, and Roberto Luongo.

Hellebuyck is the other Jets goalie who’s been strong in that area, managing a .924 even-strength save percentage, giving the impression that he could at least be an above-average backup.

If even-strength save percentage is a little too specific for you, Mason managed an excellent .918 save percentage during his time with the Flyers. Such numbers give the impression that the Jets have a good chance at getting top-10 goaltending, a refreshing thought for a franchise that’s been hung out to dry one too many times, particularly with Pavelec in net.

Could the Mason – Hellebuyck combo stand as the missing piece(s) for Winnipeg? The Jets made hearty investments in their defense and boast an underrated offensive attack, inspiring hope that this middling team might finally make a big step forward.

Heck, they might even finally win a playoff game.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of an organization that’s in the right direction,” Mason said after the signing, via the Canadian Press. “I believe that I can be a piece that helps get this team over the hump, here.”

Granted, the Jets still need to hash out an RFA deal with Hellebuyck and figure out what to do with Michael Hutchinson, who has a year remaining on his contract (and generally seems to have a lower ceiling).

Still, if the Jets can get a few more ducks in a row, things could rapidly look very promising. What a difference a couple of promising goalies can make.