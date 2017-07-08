Report: Zadorov has ‘mutual agreement’ with KHL, but waiting for better offer from Avs

Restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov has a mutual agreement with KHL team CSKA Moscow, but is waiting until the end of July to get a better offer from the Colorado Avalanche according to Igor Eronko of Russian news outlet Sport-Express.

The 22-year-old Zadorov said, via Eronko, that term is the sticking point when it comes to negotiations with the Avalanche and that he is willing to wait until the end of July.

Earlier this week Nikita Nesterov and Mikhail Grigorenko both signed with CSKA.

Grigorenko was acquired by the Avalanche, along with Zadorov, in the now infamous Ryan O'Reilly trade two years ago. Grigorenko, also a restricted free agent this summer, was not given a qualifying offer by the team and was allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.

Zadorov appeared in 56 games for the Avalanche this past season, recording 10 assists and averaging more than 19 minutes of ice-time per game. Since being acquired by the team he has yet to score a goal and has just 12 assists in 78 games.

Colorado’s defense has been among the worst in the NHL the past couple of seasons and currently has just three players under contract for this upcoming season — Tyson Barrie, Erik Johnson and Mark Barberio.