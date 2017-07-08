Gaudreau excited about ‘big moves’ during Flames offseason

Johnny Hockey has transformed into Johnny Cowboy.

The Flames star has been spotted at the Calgary Stampede, one of that city’s summer traditions, dressed in full cowboy attire and taking part in the parade to open the event.

It’s a different look for Johnny Gaudreau, who is a centerpiece for a Flames team that has continued to add this offseason in hopes of taking a step closer toward being a true contender in the Western Conference, beginning next season.

Talk about a different look: The Flames have brought in two new goalies in Mike Smith and Eddie Lack, previously bidding farewell to Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.

The Flames already boasted a formidable trio of defensemen in Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton but have now solidified their top four by acquiring Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders. And they’ve added more depth, and perhaps another dangerous offensive weapon, to their forward group with the signing of NCAA standout Spencer Foo.

“Obviously some big moves for us, and that’s great for our team,” Gaudreau told the Calgary Herald.

“I think it’s going to real help us. I wanted to shoot some guys texts just to welcome them. I’m sure a lot of guys do it, but I think it’s pretty important to start a relationship before the season and training camp starts. I wanted to welcome them to the team and to the city and let them know how fun of a city it is and how fun it is to play here.”

The Flames made the playoffs in 2016-17 before getting swept in the opening round. These offseason moves would suggest this organization believes its window to win is now open. Gaudreau would no doubt certainly prefer to parade through the streets of Calgary with hockey’s most coveted prize.