Gaudreau excited about ‘big moves’ during Flames offseason

It’s a different look for Johnny Gaudreau, who is a centerpiece for a Flames team that has continued to add this offseason in hopes of taking a step closer toward being a true contender in the Western Conference, beginning next season.
Talk about a different look: The Flames have brought in two new goalies in Mike Smith and Eddie Lack, previously bidding farewell to Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.
The Flames already boasted a formidable trio of defensemen in Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton but have now solidified their top four by acquiring Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders. And they’ve added more depth, and perhaps another dangerous offensive weapon, to their forward group with the signing of NCAA standout Spencer Foo.
“I think it’s going to real help us. I wanted to shoot some guys texts just to welcome them. I’m sure a lot of guys do it, but I think it’s pretty important to start a relationship before the season and training camp starts. I wanted to welcome them to the team and to the city and let them know how fun of a city it is and how fun it is to play here.”
The Flames made the playoffs in 2016-17 before getting swept in the opening round. These offseason moves would suggest this organization believes its window to win is now open. Gaudreau would no doubt certainly prefer to parade through the streets of Calgary with hockey’s most coveted prize.
The ECHL announced a 20-game suspension for an incident that occurred in April
With the free agent frenzy of July 1 in the rear view mirror, the vast majority of news in the professional hockey world typically centers around a few remaining prospect scrimmages, contract signings and coaching announcements.
And yet, one league on Friday announced details of a lengthy suspension for an on-ice incident that took place in April.
On Friday, the East Coast Hockey League banned Kalamazoo defenseman Ben Wilson for a total of 20 games for a cross check he delivered in the first period of a playoff game on April 15.
Per the ECHL, Wilson was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and game misconduct late in the first period of a postseason game versus Toledo.
Wilson missed the next five games of his team’s semifinal series against Toledo and will be suspended for the first 15 games of next season, the league stated.
Wilson has spent the last four seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.
The New Jersey Devils made a change to their coaching staff on Saturday when they announced the hiring of Roland Melanson to be their new goalie coach. Melanson had been working for the Vancouver Canucks in the same position.
Former goalie coach Chris Terreri will remain with the organization but in a different capacity.
“I want to thank Trevor Linden and the Vancouver Canucks organization for allowing Rollie to join the New Jersey Devils,” said general manager Ray Shero in a statement released by the way. “Rollie is well-respected throughout the League as a teacher and his experience with various goaltenders will be very beneficial. Additionally, I have enjoyed working with Chris the past two years and I am very happy that he will remain with the organization. His knowledge and passion will help us continue to grow as a team.”
The interesting connection here, of course, is that Melanson served as the Canucks’ goalie coach between 2011 and this past season, meaning he spent a couple of years working with current Devils goaltender Cory Schneider before he was traded to the Devils prior to the 2013-14 season.
Schneider has been one of the league’s best goalies ever since he became a regular in the NHL but is coming off of a 2016-17 performance that was the worst single season of his career, managing only a .908 save percentage for the Devils.
Melanson spent 11 years in the NHL as a goalie and appeared in one game for the Devils during the 1990-91 season.
Stars sign No. 3 overall pick Heiskanen to entry-level contract
The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday that they have signed their first-round pick, 17-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen, to a three-year entry level contract.
He spent the 2016-17 season playing for HIFK in the Finnish Elite League and recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 37 games, while also representing Finland at both the under-20 and under-18 World Championships. He was the fourth-leading scorer among HIFK’s defensemen even though he was only 17 years old.
He was the first defenseman selected in the 2017 draft. The Stars were in a position to pick him after moving up four spots in the NHL draft lottery.
The obvious long-term goal for the Stars is for Heiskanen, a left-handed shot that they desperately needed on the blue line, could develop into a player that could one day play alongside John Klingberg on the team’s top-pairing. Defense and goal prevention has been an issue for the Stars in recent years, but with Klingberg, Julius Honka and now Heiskanen joining the organization they certainly have some impressive young talent on their defense.