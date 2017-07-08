The ECHL announced a 20-game suspension for an incident that occurred in April

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With the free agent frenzy of July 1 in the rear view mirror, the vast majority of news in the professional hockey world typically centers around a few remaining prospect scrimmages, contract signings and coaching announcements.

And yet, one league on Friday announced details of a lengthy suspension for an on-ice incident that took place in April.

On Friday, the East Coast Hockey League banned Kalamazoo defenseman Ben Wilson for a total of 20 games for a cross check he delivered in the first period of a playoff game on April 15.

Per the ECHL, Wilson was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and game misconduct late in the first period of a postseason game versus Toledo.

Wilson missed the next five games of his team’s semifinal series against Toledo and will be suspended for the first 15 games of next season, the league stated.

Wilson has spent the last four seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.