The ECHL announced a 20-game suspension for an incident that occurred in April

With the free agent frenzy of July 1 in the rear view mirror, the vast majority of news in the professional hockey world typically centers around a few remaining prospect scrimmages, contract signings and coaching announcements.
And yet, one league on Friday announced details of a lengthy suspension for an on-ice incident that took place in April.
On Friday, the East Coast Hockey League banned Kalamazoo defenseman Ben Wilson for a total of 20 games for a cross check he delivered in the first period of a playoff game on April 15.
Per the ECHL, Wilson was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and game misconduct late in the first period of a postseason game versus Toledo.
Wilson missed the next five games of his team’s semifinal series against Toledo and will be suspended for the first 15 games of next season, the league stated.
Wilson has spent the last four seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.
Sabres re-sign Larsson to two-year deal, with AAV of $1.475 million
The New Jersey Devils made a change to their coaching staff on Saturday when they announced the hiring of Roland Melanson to be their new goalie coach. Melanson had been working for the Vancouver Canucks in the same position.
Former goalie coach Chris Terreri will remain with the organization but in a different capacity.
“I want to thank Trevor Linden and the Vancouver Canucks organization for allowing Rollie to join the New Jersey Devils,” said general manager Ray Shero in a statement released by the way. “Rollie is well-respected throughout the League as a teacher and his experience with various goaltenders will be very beneficial. Additionally, I have enjoyed working with Chris the past two years and I am very happy that he will remain with the organization. His knowledge and passion will help us continue to grow as a team.”
The interesting connection here, of course, is that Melanson served as the Canucks’ goalie coach between 2011 and this past season, meaning he spent a couple of years working with current Devils goaltender Cory Schneider before he was traded to the Devils prior to the 2013-14 season.
Schneider has been one of the league’s best goalies ever since he became a regular in the NHL but is coming off of a 2016-17 performance that was the worst single season of his career, managing only a .908 save percentage for the Devils.
Melanson spent 11 years in the NHL as a goalie and appeared in one game for the Devils during the 1990-91 season.
Stars sign No. 3 overall pick Heiskanen to entry-level contract
The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday that they have signed their first-round pick, 17-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen, to a three-year entry level contract.
He spent the 2016-17 season playing for HIFK in the Finnish Elite League and recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 37 games, while also representing Finland at both the under-20 and under-18 World Championships. He was the fourth-leading scorer among HIFK’s defensemen even though he was only 17 years old.
He was the first defenseman selected in the 2017 draft. The Stars were in a position to pick him after moving up four spots in the NHL draft lottery.
The obvious long-term goal for the Stars is for Heiskanen, a left-handed shot that they desperately needed on the blue line, could develop into a player that could one day play alongside John Klingberg on the team’s top-pairing. Defense and goal prevention has been an issue for the Stars in recent years, but with Klingberg, Julius Honka and now Heiskanen joining the organization they certainly have some impressive young talent on their defense.
Report: Zadorov has ‘mutual agreement’ with KHL, but waiting for better offer from Avs
Restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov has a mutual agreement with KHL team CSKA Moscow, but is waiting until the end of July to get a better offer from the Colorado Avalanche according to Igor Eronko of Russian news outlet Sport-Express.
The 22-year-old Zadorov said, via Eronko, that term is the sticking point when it comes to negotiations with the Avalanche and that he is willing to wait until the end of July.
Earlier this week Nikita Nesterov and Mikhail Grigorenko both signed with CSKA.
Grigorenko was acquired by the Avalanche, along with Zadorov, in the now infamous Ryan O'Reilly trade two years ago. Grigorenko, also a restricted free agent this summer, was not given a qualifying offer by the team and was allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.
Zadorov appeared in 56 games for the Avalanche this past season, recording 10 assists and averaging more than 19 minutes of ice-time per game. Since being acquired by the team he has yet to score a goal and has just 12 assists in 78 games.
Colorado’s defense has been among the worst in the NHL the past couple of seasons and currently has just three players under contract for this upcoming season — Tyson Barrie, Erik Johnson and Mark Barberio.