Ducks sign prospect Dostie to entry-level contract

Nick Bonino‘s time in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final ended for good following Game 2 versus Nashville, after suffering what was later revealed to be a broken left tibia blocking a P.K. Subban shot.
Now a member of the Predators, signing with the Stanley Cup runner-up for four years at $16.4 million, Bonino is now walking without the use of crutches, per NHL.com, adding he’ll be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.
“We elected not to do surgery,” Bonino told reporters.
“We kind of wanted to get to July 1 and see where I’d end up. I think it’s good to get out here right away. It’s coming along. We’ll see in a couple weeks; I think we’ve got to revisit it and see how it’s healing, but for now it’s doing all right.”
Bonino spent the last two years playing behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh, where he was part of back-to-back Stanley Cups, the last coming against the Predators.
He may now be counted on to play as Nashville’s No. 2 center behind Ryan Johansen, taking on a larger role than what he held with the Penguins. The Predators have been on the rise for the past two seasons, getting within one win of the Western Conference Final in 2016, and advancing to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last month.
The 29-year-old Bonino had 18 goals and 37 points during the 2016-17 regular season, and four goals and seven points in 21 postseason games before his injury.
“I’m not coming here thinking I’ll be the guy to bring (a Stanley Cup),” said Bonino, per The Tennessean. “I’m just coming here to help a team that was really good the last few years maybe get a little better, and do anything I can to help.”
Gaudreau excited about ‘big moves’ during Flames offseason
It’s a different look for Johnny Gaudreau, who is a centerpiece for a Flames team that has continued to add this offseason in hopes of taking a step closer toward being a true contender in the Western Conference, beginning next season.
Talk about a different look: The Flames have brought in two new goalies in Mike Smith and Eddie Lack, previously bidding farewell to Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.
The Flames already boasted a formidable trio of defensemen in Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton but have now solidified their top four by acquiring Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders. And they’ve added more depth, and perhaps another dangerous offensive weapon, to their forward group with the signing of NCAA standout Spencer Foo.
“I think it’s going to real help us. I wanted to shoot some guys texts just to welcome them. I’m sure a lot of guys do it, but I think it’s pretty important to start a relationship before the season and training camp starts. I wanted to welcome them to the team and to the city and let them know how fun of a city it is and how fun it is to play here.”
The Flames made the playoffs in 2016-17 before getting swept in the opening round. These offseason moves would suggest this organization believes its window to win is now open. Gaudreau would no doubt certainly prefer to parade through the streets of Calgary with hockey’s most coveted prize.
The ECHL announced a 20-game suspension for an incident that occurred in April
With the free agent frenzy of July 1 in the rear view mirror, the vast majority of news in the professional hockey world typically centers around a few remaining prospect scrimmages, contract signings and coaching announcements.
And yet, one league on Friday announced details of a lengthy suspension for an on-ice incident that took place in April.
On Friday, the East Coast Hockey League banned Kalamazoo defenseman Ben Wilson for a total of 20 games for a cross check he delivered in the first period of a playoff game on April 15.
Per the ECHL, Wilson was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and game misconduct late in the first period of a postseason game versus Toledo.
Wilson missed the next five games of his team’s semifinal series against Toledo and will be suspended for the first 15 games of next season, the league stated.
Wilson has spent the last four seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.
