Ducks sign prospect Dostie to entry-level contract

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Alex Dostie, their fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, to an entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Now 20 years old, Dostie had 30 goals and 71 points in 63 games split between Gatineau and Charlottetown in the QMJHL, before he put together an impressive postseason with the Islanders.

He posted 73 points in 54 games with Gatineau the year the Ducks selected him at 115th overall.

Bonino chooses not to have surgery on broken tibia

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

Nick Bonino‘s time in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final ended for good following Game 2 versus Nashville, after suffering what was later revealed to be a broken left tibia blocking a P.K. Subban shot.

Now a member of the Predators, signing with the Stanley Cup runner-up for four years at $16.4 million, Bonino is now walking without the use of crutches, per NHL.com, adding he’ll be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

“We elected not to do surgery,” Bonino told reporters.

“We kind of wanted to get to July 1 and see where I’d end up. I think it’s good to get out here right away. It’s coming along. We’ll see in a couple weeks; I think we’ve got to revisit it and see how it’s healing, but for now it’s doing all right.”

Bonino spent the last two years playing behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh, where he was part of back-to-back Stanley Cups, the last coming against the Predators.

He may now be counted on to play as Nashville’s No. 2 center behind Ryan Johansen, taking on a larger role than what he held with the Penguins. The Predators have been on the rise for the past two seasons, getting within one win of the Western Conference Final in 2016, and advancing to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last month.

The 29-year-old Bonino had 18 goals and 37 points during the 2016-17 regular season, and four goals and seven points in 21 postseason games before his injury.

“I’m not coming here thinking I’ll be the guy to bring (a Stanley Cup),” said Bonino, per The Tennessean. “I’m just coming here to help a team that was really good the last few years maybe get a little better, and do anything I can to help.”

Gaudreau excited about ‘big moves’ during Flames offseason

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Johnny Hockey has transformed into Johnny Cowboy.

The Flames star has been spotted at the Calgary Stampede, one of that city’s summer traditions, dressed in full cowboy attire and taking part in the parade to open the event.

It’s a different look for Johnny Gaudreau, who is a centerpiece for a Flames team that has continued to add this offseason in hopes of taking a step closer toward being a true contender in the Western Conference, beginning next season.

Talk about a different look: The Flames have brought in two new goalies in Mike Smith and Eddie Lack, previously bidding farewell to Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.

The Flames already boasted a formidable trio of defensemen in Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton but have now solidified their top four by acquiring Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders. And they’ve added more depth, and perhaps another dangerous offensive weapon, to their forward group with the signing of NCAA standout Spencer Foo.

“Obviously some big moves for us, and that’s great for our team,” Gaudreau told the Calgary Herald.

“I think it’s going to real help us. I wanted to shoot some guys texts just to welcome them. I’m sure a lot of guys do it, but I think it’s pretty important to start a relationship before the season and training camp starts. I wanted to welcome them to the team and to the city and let them know how fun of a city it is and how fun it is to play here.”

The Flames made the playoffs in 2016-17 before getting swept in the opening round. These offseason moves would suggest this organization believes its window to win is now open. Gaudreau would no doubt certainly prefer to parade through the streets of Calgary with hockey’s most coveted prize.

The ECHL announced a 20-game suspension for an incident that occurred in April

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

With the free agent frenzy of July 1 in the rear view mirror, the vast majority of news in the professional hockey world typically centers around a few remaining prospect scrimmages, contract signings and coaching announcements.

And yet, one league on Friday announced details of a lengthy suspension for an on-ice incident that took place in April.

On Friday, the East Coast Hockey League banned Kalamazoo defenseman Ben Wilson for a total of 20 games for a cross check he delivered in the first period of a playoff game on April 15.

Per the ECHL, Wilson was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and game misconduct late in the first period of a postseason game versus Toledo.

Wilson missed the next five games of his team’s semifinal series against Toledo and will be suspended for the first 15 games of next season, the league stated.

Wilson has spent the last four seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings.

Sabres re-sign Larsson to two-year deal, with AAV of $1.475 million

By Cam TuckerJul 8, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The Buffalo Sabres have brought back 24-year-old forward Johan Larsson on a two-year contract.

The Sabres announced the deal on Saturday, adding this new contract comes with an average annual value of $1.475 million, as both sides avoid arbitration.

Last season, Larsson scored six goals and 11 points in 36 games for the Sabres. That would’ve put him on pace for his most productive season in the NHL so far.

However, his regular season was cut short at the end of December after surgery to repair elbow and wrist injuries. He suffered the injuries on a clean hit into the boards from Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, ending his campaign.