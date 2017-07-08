Devils hire Cory Schneider’s former goalie coach from Vancouver

The New Jersey Devils made a change to their coaching staff on Saturday when they announced the hiring of Roland Melanson to be their new goalie coach. Melanson had been working for the Vancouver Canucks in the same position.

Former goalie coach Chris Terreri will remain with the organization but in a different capacity.

“I want to thank Trevor Linden and the Vancouver Canucks organization for allowing Rollie to join the New Jersey Devils,” said general manager Ray Shero in a statement released by the way. “Rollie is well-respected throughout the League as a teacher and his experience with various goaltenders will be very beneficial. Additionally, I have enjoyed working with Chris the past two years and I am very happy that he will remain with the organization. His knowledge and passion will help us continue to grow as a team.”

The interesting connection here, of course, is that Melanson served as the Canucks’ goalie coach between 2011 and this past season, meaning he spent a couple of years working with current Devils goaltender Cory Schneider before he was traded to the Devils prior to the 2013-14 season.

Schneider has been one of the league’s best goalies ever since he became a regular in the NHL but is coming off of a 2016-17 performance that was the worst single season of his career, managing only a .908 save percentage for the Devils.

Melanson spent 11 years in the NHL as a goalie and appeared in one game for the Devils during the 1990-91 season.