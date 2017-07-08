Getty

Bruins prospect Frederic seems to be exceeding their original expectations

By Adam GretzJul 8, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Projecting draft picks is always an imperfect game, even for the people that are highly paid to do just that.

But when the Boston Bruins used a first-round pick in 2016 on Trent Frederic, a player that former director of amateur scouting Keith Gretzky said, “is not going to be a top-two line guy, we know that,” it really lowered any expectation anybody had for the pick. Of course first-round picks turn out to be useful bottom-six players all the time, but it’s usually because they never reached the top-line expectations teams had for them. It’s not often you hear a team come right and say about their top-pick that they want him to be a third-or fourth-liner.

One year later, after a season that saw him average more than a point-per-game and finish second in goals and points for the University of Wisconsin, Frederic seems to be exceeding those original expectations the Bruins had for him.

Jamie Langenbrunner, the Bruins’ director of player development, told Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald this week that there has been a re-thinking within the organization of Frederic’s potential.

“There is in my mind so far,” said Langenbrunner, via the Herald. “He plays top line at Wisconsin. Obviously, time will tell what he’ll be in pro hockey but there’s more skill to his game than people thought coming out of the draft.”

Frederic was Boston’s second first-round pick in 2016, going 29th overall. The Bruins acquired that pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Martin Jones.

The 2016 draft is already looking like a promising one for Boston given the early promise shown by their top pick that year, defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Thanks to trades involving Jones, Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton the Bruins had five first-round picks between 2015 and 2016 which they used to select McAvoy, Frederic, Jakub Zboril, Jake Debrusk, and Zachary Senyshyn. The 2015 second-round also produced Brandon Carlo and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, both of whom have already played in the NHL, with Carlo already looking like a mainstay on the Bruins’ defense.

Oilers see Jokinen as Puljujarvi mentor, but he’s more than that

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

When you explain a signing, sometimes the simple explanation is the way to go.

That probably was the plan for the Edmonton Oilers in selling the dirt-cheap signing of Jussi Jokinen; the belief is that, as a fellow Finn (and more), he’ll be able to “mentor” Jesse Puljujarvi.

It’s not just shared nationality, either, as the two have already bonded, as the Edmonton Journal notes.

“I’ve been practicing with Jesse for three years in the summer,” Jokinen said. “I know all about him, his potential. He’s still a young guy, learning how to be an NHL player. Hopefully, I’ll be able to help him.”

The thing is, Jokinen may bring his greatest value in a more tangible – if drier – way.

Along with still being effective in the shootout role that earned him reps earlier in his career, Jokinen might be the kind of sneaky-effective two-way player that a team with bigger aspirations (aka the Oilers) needs to compete when every shift matters.

Some believe that he’s honestly worth the $4 million the Panthers bought him out at, let alone the $1.1 million he’ll receive.

And, hey, he’s not that far removed from highly impressive, more-obvious success; Jokinen scored 60 points in 2015-16 (before 28 last season, when injuries were an issue for almost every Panthers forward).

As this post notes, the Oilers’ ceiling may rise or fall depending upon how well GM Peter Chiarelli adds bargain supporting cast members to slam-dunk choices like high-end picks. Sometimes that might mean finding gems in the draft, and sometimes that means picking up veterans who are likely worth more than they might seem.

Jokinen appears to fit in that latter category, and hey, it can’t hurt if he also brings Puljujarvi under his wing, too.

Goaltending may finally be strength for Winnipeg Jets

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Ondrej Pavelec era in Winnipeg is – mercifully – over.

Seeing the regularly underwhelming netminder leave for the Rangers isn’t the only reason why the Jets’ goaltending situation looks as promising as it ever has been. With the addition of Steve Mason and the possible ascension of Connor Hellebuyck, this franchise hasn’t enjoyed this kind of optimism in net since … what, the Atlanta Thrashers days? Ever?

Now, it’s worth noting that goalies are notoriously tough to predict. Mason himself struggled in 2016-17, which was a big reason why the Philadelphia Flyers let him walk in the first place.

Still, the big picture seems as promising as ever for the Jets, at least from a goaltending perspective.

Even with last season in mind, Steve Mason’s managed a .928 even-strength save percentage since his first full season with Philly in 2013-14. That ties him for 10th place among goalies who’ve played at least 50 games, tying him with Henrik Lundqvist, Tuukka Rask, and Roberto Luongo.

Hellebuyck is the other Jets goalie who’s been strong in that area, managing a .924 even-strength save percentage, giving the impression that he could at least be an above-average backup.

If even-strength save percentage is a little too specific for you, Mason managed an excellent .918 save percentage during his time with the Flyers. Such numbers give the impression that the Jets have a good chance at getting top-10 goaltending, a refreshing thought for a franchise that’s been hung out to dry one too many times, particularly with Pavelec in net.

Could the Mason – Hellebuyck combo stand as the missing piece(s) for Winnipeg? The Jets made hearty investments in their defense and boast an underrated offensive attack, inspiring hope that this middling team might finally make a big step forward.

Heck, they might even finally win a playoff game.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of an organization that’s in the right direction,” Mason said after the signing, via the Canadian Press. “I believe that I can be a piece that helps get this team over the hump, here.”

Granted, the Jets still need to hash out an RFA deal with Hellebuyck and figure out what to do with Michael Hutchinson, who has a year remaining on his contract (and generally seems to have a lower ceiling).

Still, if the Jets can get a few more ducks in a row, things could rapidly look very promising. What a difference a couple of promising goalies can make.

Flyers’ top pick Nolan Patrick aims to resume skating next week

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Nolan Patrick wasn’t able to get on the ice during the Philadelphia Flyers’ development camp, but he expects to make some big strides as early as next week.

And those strides might finally be made without pain, at least in his lower stomach.

The second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft discussed his decision to undergo additional surgery on a sports hernia before the picks were made, buying himself two weeks of time this off-season. That proactive approach could be key as Patrick continues to push to make the 2017-18 roster right out of the gate.

(You can see Patrick’s demeanor lift when he states that he should be able to skate without pain for the first time in about a year and a half.)

Patrick went into greater detail about the injury, as Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

“It’s mostly a sharp pain in skating,” Patrick said. “That was the main thing that bothered me. My skating couldn’t get to where it needed to be and you get tired quickly. It’s tough to explain but it’s a sharp shooting pain in your lower stomach. I had it on both sides for a while there. I got one side fixed and then was having issues on that side again.”

Sounds like the sort of thing that might hurt your numbers (and maybe even, say, your draft stock).

With the Flyers leaving key spots to young players rather than free agents, many believe that such a stance implies that Patrick will be ready to go. Being close to full-strength right out of the gate is key, then, for Patrick to make the necessary first impression.

So far, so good.

Girardi admits shock of Rangers buyout ‘hit me pretty hard’

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Being bought out by a team is, depending upon how you look at it, the most insulting thing that can happen to a player. With the wrong outlook, someone might linger on: “My former team is paying me not to play for them.”

If you want to cut deeper, consider how much it might hurt for a player to get bought out after at least a decade of service.

That’s the situation Dan Girardi confronted when his lengthy stay with the New York Rangers ended in a buyout, though he’s right in realizing that the move is as much a commentary on his contract as it is is based on his on-ice play.

Still, even if he’s being pretty mature about it, he admitted to the Sporting News’ Jim Cerny that he didn’t see it coming.

“I gotta say I was surprised,” Girardi said. “Obviously, it’s a [salary] cap era and my contract did not help, but at the end of the day, after a decent year and good playoffs and the (end-of-season) meetings, I just started working out, preparing for next season. When I first heard the news it was disappointing and it hit me pretty hard, but that’s part of the game these days.”

Again, Girardi claimed that he holds no “hard feelings” toward the Rangers, even as teammates such as Henrik Lundqvist struggle with the move.

At least Girardi lands on his feet with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who handed him a generous two-year, $6 million contract and who employ fellow former Rangers stalwart Ryan Callahan.

Girardi will also receive $1,111,111 from the Rangers for the next six years, a strange reminder of how his time ended with the team.

As much as Girardi says the right things about the Rangers, you can bet that he looks forward to playing them in 2017-18. The Lightning first host the Rangers on Nov. 2 and then March 8, while his homecoming to Madison Square Garden isn’t slated until March 30.

It could be an emotional time, especially if the two teams are in the thick of playoff races.