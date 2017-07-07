PHT Morning Skate: The top 10 analytics signings of 2017

–There’s still a number of veteran free agents on the market, so the Puck Daddy blog looks at which teams would be the ideal fit for some unsigned players. Jaromir Jagr to Dallas could make sense, Jarome Iginla may work in Edmonton and the Bolts could use Andrei Markov. (Yahoo)

–Who is the best shooter in the NHL? Travis Yost uses advanced stats to determine who is the most dangerous shooter in the league. He combined the best shot-rate generators and the best shot-quality beaters since 2014. In the end, Chicago’s Patrick Kane is the top shooter, per Yost. (TSN.ca)

–Salary arbitration season is right around the corner, and The Hockey News looks at 10 arbitration-eligible players to keep an eye on this summer. St. Louis has an interesting dilemma with Colton Parayko, the Lightning have to find a way to bring back Tyler Johnson and Tomas Tatar is looking for a big pay day from Detroit. (The Hockey News)

–The Colorado Avalanche took a small gamble by signing Nail Yakupov to a one-year contract, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jeff Gordon believes the move won’t pay off for the Avs. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

–Now that most of the 2017 free agents have found a new home, Sportsnet’s Jonathan Willis provides a list of the top 10 analytics signings of the summer. Believe it or not, the Vancouver Canucks have three players on the list, as they inked Sam Gagner, Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch. (Sportsnet)

–Check out Sharks coach Peter DeBoer’s speech to his team’s top prospects during development camp: