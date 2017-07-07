Getty

PHT Morning Skate: The top 10 analytics signings of 2017

By Joey AlfieriJul 7, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Check out Sharks coach Peter DeBoer's speech to his team's top prospects during development camp:

Leafs prospect Toninato has 'no other choice' than to go UFA

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

Back in May, we wrote about Minnesota-Duluth standout Dominic Toninato, the Toronto draftee that’s yet to receive a contract offer from the club. His agent, Neil Sheehy, said there were ‘many teams’ interested in Toninato, should he eventually become a free agent.

He’s about to become exactly that.

Per the Star, Toninato passed on Toronto’s offer — an AHL contract with the Marlies — and will go UFA on Aug. 15. The decision comes after Toronto was fairly aggressive in free agency, most notably with the Patrick Marleau signing, and are pushed right up against the maximum of 50 professional contracts NHL teams are allowed.

Sheehy said Toninato wanted to sign with the Leafs, “but he didn’t get that option.” The veteran agent added his client had “no other choice” than to head to free agency.

“He likes Toronto and would have signed with Toronto,” Sheehy told the Star. “But they were not able to do anything. We want people to know he is going to be a free agent.”

Toninato, 23, was Toronto’s fifth-round pick way back in 2012. From there, he went the collegiate route and put together a strong four years at Minnesota-Duluth. His NCAA career culminated with a senior season in which he served as team captain, set a personal high in points and led the Bulldogs to the Frozen Four final.

It is worth noting Toronto offered an entry-level deal last summer, but Toninato turned it down to finish school.

 

Rangers d-man Klein announces retirement

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

In a long-rumored move, Kevin Klein is hanging up his skates.

Klein, 32, has announced his retirement from the NHL after a 12-year career split between the Predators and Rangers. The veteran defenseman had earlier been linked to such a move, following a tough ’16-17 campaign that was derailed by back problems.

Klein penned a thank-you letter that was distributed by the Rangers’ Twitter account this morning. Shortly thereafter, the club made his retirement official.

With the move, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton now has some additional — and important — space under the salary cap. Klein was headed into the last of a five-year, $14.5 million deal, and by retiring his $2.9M cap hit will be wiped off the books.

That’s key, because the club still needs to sign RFA Mika Zibanejad, and would (presumably) want to upgrade the center position.

As for Klein, he walks away with over 600 games on his resume, and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 2014. He was also part of the first Nashville team to ever win a playoff series, as he and the Preds upended Anaheim in the opening round of the 2011 postseason.

Going home: Grigorenko signs three-year deal in KHL

By Joey AlfieriJul 7, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

Mikhail Grigorenko’s short stint in the NHL has come to an end (for now).

The 23-year-old will continue his career in the KHL, as he’s signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow.

Grigorenko was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He was then traded from the Sabres to the Avalanche as part of a package for Ryan O'Reilly.

Unfortunately for Colorado, he was never able to establish himself as a dominant offensive weapon. In 217 career games, the Russian center put up just 22 goals and 64 points in 217 games.

In 2016-17, he scored 10 goals and 13 assists while averaging 14:05 of ice time in 75 games with the lowly Avalanche.

Late last month, the Avs decided not to give him a qualifying offer, which is why he became an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.

Grigorenko becomes the second NHLer to sign with CSKA Moscow in two days. Former Lightning and Canadiens defenseman Nikita Nesterov joined them on Thursday.

In 'unforgiving' NHL, Tortorella demands more of Blue Jackets

12 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

Last summer, John Tortorella ruffled some feathers – and maybe lit some fires – in sending a letter demanding that Columbus Blue Jackets come to training camp ready to go.

Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt captured the mood during the Blue Jackets’ tremendous winning streak:

The letters arrived by mail, an old method from an old soul. Postmarked from Blue Jackets headquarters and individually addressed to each player, the single-typed page bluntly spelled out the road ahead. It was late July 2016, roughly one month before training camp began. “Usually you’re not talking hockey that early in the summer,” Foligno says, “but guys started calling each other, asking, ‘Did you get the letter?’ It sparked everyone.” The gist of the message? As Atkinson remembers: “You better f—ing come ready to rock and roll.”

Apparently this off-season’s version of that “rock and roll” letter went out on July 1, as Alison Lukan of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ website reports. Tortorella said that it’s “direct and to the point,” making it clear that he didn’t prompt players to go from “rock and roll” to, say, jazz.

Could it be too much? After all, an 82 regular-season games and some (potentially scarring) playoff matches can take a lot of a player.

Tortorella’s logic is reasonable, though: you can’t just relax. If you do, other teams might leave you behind.

“The league is so unforgiving,” Tortorella said. “If you’re not staying on top of things and staying current and always trying to improve as a leader, as a Blue Jacket, and as a team, you get stuck in the mud.

“We’ve just laid a little bit of the groundwork, we have a little bit of a foundation, now we have to continue to grow as an organization and as a team.”

And, before you accuse Tortorella of merely being a drill sergeant who can’t change, note his Jack Adams run last season.

Now, there’s the joke out there that Sergei Bobrovsky essentially “won” the Jack Adams for Torts, yet he got a lot out of a team that came into 2016-17 as a popular pick to finish with the league’s best draft lottery odds. Instead, he was often forward-thinking; the Blue Jackets even constructed a power play – enhanced by unexpected weapon Sam Gagner – that confounded the NHL for a significant chunk of the season.

In other words, Tortorella seems willing to innovate and keep up with a league that is “so unforgiving.” Such a thought makes it easier to accept that the coach, himself, can be a bit unforgiving, too.