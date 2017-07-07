Getty

Oilers see Jokinen as Puljujarvi mentor, but he’s more than that

When you explain a signing, sometimes the simple explanation is the way to go.

That probably was the plan for the Edmonton Oilers in selling the dirt-cheap signing of Jussi Jokinen; the belief is that, as a fellow Finn (and more), he’ll be able to “mentor” Jesse Puljujarvi.

It’s not just shared nationality, either, as the two have already bonded, as the Edmonton Journal notes.

“I’ve been practicing with Jesse for three years in the summer,” Jokinen said. “I know all about him, his potential. He’s still a young guy, learning how to be an NHL player. Hopefully, I’ll be able to help him.”

The thing is, Jokinen may bring his greatest value in a more tangible – if drier – way.

Along with still being effective in the shootout role that earned him reps earlier in his career, Jokinen might be the kind of sneaky-effective two-way player that a team with bigger aspirations (aka the Oilers) needs to compete when every shift matters.

Some believe that he’s honestly worth the $4 million the Panthers bought him out at, let alone the $1.1 million he’ll receive.

And, hey, he’s not that far removed from highly impressive, more-obvious success; Jokinen scored 60 points in 2015-16 (before 28 last season, when injuries were an issue for almost every Panthers forward).

As this post notes, the Oilers’ ceiling may rise or fall depending upon how well GM Peter Chiarelli adds bargain supporting cast members to slam-dunk choices like high-end picks. Sometimes that might mean finding gems in the draft, and sometimes that means picking up veterans who are likely worth more than they might seem.

Jokinen appears to fit in that latter category, and hey, it can’t hurt if he also brings Puljujarvi under his wing, too.

Goaltending may finally be strength for Winnipeg Jets

The Ondrej Pavelec era in Winnipeg is – mercifully – over.

Seeing the regularly underwhelming netminder leave for the Rangers isn’t the only reason why the Jets’ goaltending situation looks as promising as it ever has been. With the addition of Steve Mason and the possible ascension of Connor Hellebuyck, this franchise hasn’t enjoyed this kind of optimism in net since … what, the Atlanta Thrashers days? Ever?

Now, it’s worth noting that goalies are notoriously tough to predict. Mason himself struggled in 2016-17, which was a big reason why the Philadelphia Flyers let him walk in the first place.

Still, the big picture seems as promising as ever for the Jets, at least from a goaltending perspective.

Even with last season in mind, Steve Mason’s managed a .928 even-strength save percentage since his first full season with Philly in 2013-14. That ties him for 10th place among goalies who’ve played at least 50 games, tying him with Henrik Lundqvist, Tuukka Rask, and Roberto Luongo.

Hellebuyck is the other Jets goalie who’s been strong in that area, managing a .924 even-strength save percentage, giving the impression that he could at least be an above-average backup.

If even-strength save percentage is a little too specific for you, Mason managed an excellent .918 save percentage during his time with the Flyers. Such numbers give the impression that the Jets have a good chance at getting top-10 goaltending, a refreshing thought for a franchise that’s been hung out to dry one too many times, particularly with Pavelec in net.

Could the Mason – Hellebuyck combo stand as the missing piece(s) for Winnipeg? The Jets made hearty investments in their defense and boast an underrated offensive attack, inspiring hope that this middling team might finally make a big step forward.

Heck, they might even finally win a playoff game.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of an organization that’s in the right direction,” Mason said after the signing, via the Canadian Press. “I believe that I can be a piece that helps get this team over the hump, here.”

Granted, the Jets still need to hash out an RFA deal with Hellebuyck and figure out what to do with Michael Hutchinson, who has a year remaining on his contract (and generally seems to have a lower ceiling).

Still, if the Jets can get a few more ducks in a row, things could rapidly look very promising. What a difference a couple of promising goalies can make.

Flyers’ top pick Nolan Patrick aims to resume skating next week

Nolan Patrick wasn’t able to get on the ice during the Philadelphia Flyers’ development camp, but he expects to make some big strides as early as next week.

And those strides might finally be made without pain, at least in his lower stomach.

The second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft discussed his decision to undergo additional surgery on a sports hernia before the picks were made, buying himself two weeks of time this off-season. That proactive approach could be key as Patrick continues to push to make the 2017-18 roster right out of the gate.

(You can see Patrick’s demeanor lift when he states that he should be able to skate without pain for the first time in about a year and a half.)

Patrick went into greater detail about the injury, as Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

“It’s mostly a sharp pain in skating,” Patrick said. “That was the main thing that bothered me. My skating couldn’t get to where it needed to be and you get tired quickly. It’s tough to explain but it’s a sharp shooting pain in your lower stomach. I had it on both sides for a while there. I got one side fixed and then was having issues on that side again.”

Sounds like the sort of thing that might hurt your numbers (and maybe even, say, your draft stock).

With the Flyers leaving key spots to young players rather than free agents, many believe that such a stance implies that Patrick will be ready to go. Being close to full-strength right out of the gate is key, then, for Patrick to make the necessary first impression.

So far, so good.

Girardi admits shock of Rangers buyout ‘hit me pretty hard’

Being bought out by a team is, depending upon how you look at it, the most insulting thing that can happen to a player. With the wrong outlook, someone might linger on: “My former team is paying me not to play for them.”

If you want to cut deeper, consider how much it might hurt for a player to get bought out after at least a decade of service.

That’s the situation Dan Girardi confronted when his lengthy stay with the New York Rangers ended in a buyout, though he’s right in realizing that the move is as much a commentary on his contract as it is is based on his on-ice play.

Still, even if he’s being pretty mature about it, he admitted to the Sporting News’ Jim Cerny that he didn’t see it coming.

“I gotta say I was surprised,” Girardi said. “Obviously, it’s a [salary] cap era and my contract did not help, but at the end of the day, after a decent year and good playoffs and the (end-of-season) meetings, I just started working out, preparing for next season. When I first heard the news it was disappointing and it hit me pretty hard, but that’s part of the game these days.”

Again, Girardi claimed that he holds no “hard feelings” toward the Rangers, even as teammates such as Henrik Lundqvist struggle with the move.

At least Girardi lands on his feet with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who handed him a generous two-year, $6 million contract and who employ fellow former Rangers stalwart Ryan Callahan.

Girardi will also receive $1,111,111 from the Rangers for the next six years, a strange reminder of how his time ended with the team.

As much as Girardi says the right things about the Rangers, you can bet that he looks forward to playing them in 2017-18. The Lightning first host the Rangers on Nov. 2 and then March 8, while his homecoming to Madison Square Garden isn’t slated until March 30.

It could be an emotional time, especially if the two teams are in the thick of playoff races.

Marcus Johansson ready for ‘underdog’ role after Caps trade him to Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) After winning Presidents’ Trophy and losing in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs two years in a row, Marcus Johansson knew the Washington Capitals were going to make changes.

Coming off a career-best season, the 26-year-old Swede just didn’t think he would be one the guys leaving Washington.

After being surprised Sunday by a deal that sent him to the New Jersey Devils for two 2018 draft picks, Johansson said Friday he’s looking forward to the chance to play for a rebuilding franchise that finished last in the conference this past season.

Johansson was asleep when the trade was made, admitting it took him time to come to grips with it.

“I was still half asleep when I saw it. At first you are in shock, and you have to try to figure out what is going on,” he said in a conference call from Sweden. “You try to go through all the texts and everything to see what is happening.”

Devils general manager Ray Shero picked up Johansson because the Capitals faced a salary cap crisis after signing center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal.

That made Johansson expendable and the deal was made.

Washington also re-signed right wings T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

“I didn’t get the sense that I would be moved. But you never know what is going to happen and there were a lot of guys that had to be- re-signed,” Johansson said.

Once the shock wore off, Johansson got down to basics. He started thinking about selling his home and moving his family.

“As soon as it sunk in, you see all the positives, all the chances and opportunities to go somewhere else and create new memories for the family and new hockey memories as well, and be a part of something that I think is moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Devils are not the Capitals. Washington has made the playoffs nine of the past 10 seasons, missing only in 2014. New Jersey has missed the playoffs the past five seasons, and they are coming off a 28-40-14 record, their worst in nearly three decades.

“I don’t mind sort of being an underdog,” Johansson said. “I think we have a great team and if we can put all the pieces together, I think we should surprise a lot of people. I am looking forward to that.”

Johansson had 24 goals and 34 assists last season, with his goal total and 58 points career highs. His up-tempo game fits into the style coach John Hynes is trying to establish.

Johansson can play any of the forward positions. He was a left side last season.

Johansson doesn’t know his new teammates, other than seeing them on the ice. New Jersey will have first overall draft pick Nico Hischier and it has three top forwards in Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri.

The Devils also signed veteran center Brian Boyle.

Looking back on his time with the Capitals, Johansson said the team’s biggest problem was not winning the big games. They were beaten 2-0 at home in Game 7 of the conference semifinals by the now two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We didn’t play very well in it and didn’t give ourselves a chance in it, where Pittsburgh maybe played their best game,” Johansson said. “That’s what it comes down to, you have to play your best game when it is needed the most, and we didn’t.”

