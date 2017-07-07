Getty

Flyers’ top pick Nolan Patrick aims to resume skating next week

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Nolan Patrick wasn’t able to get on the ice during the Philadelphia Flyers’ development camp, but he expects to make some big strides as early as next week.

And those strides might finally be made without pain, at least in his lower stomach.

The second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft discussed his decision to undergo additional surgery on a sports hernia before the picks were made, buying himself two weeks of time this off-season. That proactive approach could be key as Patrick continues to push to make the 2017-18 roster right out of the gate.

(You can see Patrick’s demeanor lift when he states that he should be able to skate without pain for the first time in about a year and a half.)

Patrick went into greater detail about the injury, as Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

“It’s mostly a sharp pain in skating,” Patrick said. “That was the main thing that bothered me. My skating couldn’t get to where it needed to be and you get tired quickly. It’s tough to explain but it’s a sharp shooting pain in your lower stomach. I had it on both sides for a while there. I got one side fixed and then was having issues on that side again.”

Sounds like the sort of thing that might hurt your numbers (and maybe even, say, your draft stock).

With the Flyers leaving key spots to young players rather than free agents, many believe that such a stance implies that Patrick will be ready to go. Being close to full-strength right out of the gate is key, then, for Patrick to make the necessary first impression.

So far, so good.

Girardi admits shock of Rangers buyout ‘hit me pretty hard’

By James O'BrienJul 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Being bought out by a team is, depending upon how you look at it, the most insulting thing that can happen to a player. With the wrong outlook, someone might linger on: “My former team is paying me not to play for them.”

If you want to cut deeper, consider how much it might hurt for a player to get bought out after at least a decade of service.

That’s the situation Dan Girardi confronted when his lengthy stay with the New York Rangers ended in a buyout, though he’s right in realizing that the move is as much a commentary on his contract as it is is based on his on-ice play.

Still, even if he’s being pretty mature about it, he admitted to the Sporting News’ Jim Cerny that he didn’t see it coming.

“I gotta say I was surprised,” Girardi said. “Obviously, it’s a [salary] cap era and my contract did not help, but at the end of the day, after a decent year and good playoffs and the (end-of-season) meetings, I just started working out, preparing for next season. When I first heard the news it was disappointing and it hit me pretty hard, but that’s part of the game these days.”

Again, Girardi claimed that he holds no “hard feelings” toward the Rangers, even as teammates such as Henrik Lundqvist struggle with the move.

At least Girardi lands on his feet with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who handed him a generous two-year, $6 million contract and who employ fellow former Rangers stalwart Ryan Callahan.

Girardi will also receive $1,111,111 from the Rangers for the next six years, a strange reminder of how his time ended with the team.

As much as Girardi says the right things about the Rangers, you can bet that he looks forward to playing them in 2017-18. The Lightning first host the Rangers on Nov. 2 and then March 8, while his homecoming to Madison Square Garden isn’t slated until March 30.

It could be an emotional time, especially if the two teams are in the thick of playoff races.

Marcus Johansson ready for ‘underdog’ role after Caps trade him to Devils

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) After winning Presidents’ Trophy and losing in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs two years in a row, Marcus Johansson knew the Washington Capitals were going to make changes.

Coming off a career-best season, the 26-year-old Swede just didn’t think he would be one the guys leaving Washington.

After being surprised Sunday by a deal that sent him to the New Jersey Devils for two 2018 draft picks, Johansson said Friday he’s looking forward to the chance to play for a rebuilding franchise that finished last in the conference this past season.

Johansson was asleep when the trade was made, admitting it took him time to come to grips with it.

“I was still half asleep when I saw it. At first you are in shock, and you have to try to figure out what is going on,” he said in a conference call from Sweden. “You try to go through all the texts and everything to see what is happening.”

Devils general manager Ray Shero picked up Johansson because the Capitals faced a salary cap crisis after signing center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal.

That made Johansson expendable and the deal was made.

Washington also re-signed right wings T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

“I didn’t get the sense that I would be moved. But you never know what is going to happen and there were a lot of guys that had to be- re-signed,” Johansson said.

Once the shock wore off, Johansson got down to basics. He started thinking about selling his home and moving his family.

“As soon as it sunk in, you see all the positives, all the chances and opportunities to go somewhere else and create new memories for the family and new hockey memories as well, and be a part of something that I think is moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Devils are not the Capitals. Washington has made the playoffs nine of the past 10 seasons, missing only in 2014. New Jersey has missed the playoffs the past five seasons, and they are coming off a 28-40-14 record, their worst in nearly three decades.

“I don’t mind sort of being an underdog,” Johansson said. “I think we have a great team and if we can put all the pieces together, I think we should surprise a lot of people. I am looking forward to that.”

Johansson had 24 goals and 34 assists last season, with his goal total and 58 points career highs. His up-tempo game fits into the style coach John Hynes is trying to establish.

Johansson can play any of the forward positions. He was a left side last season.

Johansson doesn’t know his new teammates, other than seeing them on the ice. New Jersey will have first overall draft pick Nico Hischier and it has three top forwards in Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri.

The Devils also signed veteran center Brian Boyle.

Looking back on his time with the Capitals, Johansson said the team’s biggest problem was not winning the big games. They were beaten 2-0 at home in Game 7 of the conference semifinals by the now two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We didn’t play very well in it and didn’t give ourselves a chance in it, where Pittsburgh maybe played their best game,” Johansson said. “That’s what it comes down to, you have to play your best game when it is needed the most, and we didn’t.”

Ducks sign former Chicago forward Rasmussen

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

Anaheim added some forward depth on Friday by agreeing to terms with ex-Blackhawks winger Dennis Rasmussen.

It’s a one-year deal, with financial terms yet to be released.

Rasmussen, 27, became a restricted free agent after Chicago opted against tendering him a qualifying offer in late June. Per a Sun-Times source, the club had originally planned to make him an offer, but “something obviously changed.”

A good penalty killer and defensive forward, Rasmussen scored eight points in 68 games last season, averaging just under 12 minutes per night. It’s worth noting he was teammates with Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg on Team Sweden at the 2010 World Juniors, helping the country capture bronze.

Rasmussen and Silfverberg are part of Anaheim’s Swedish contingent that also includes Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and ’15 first-rounder Jacob Larsson, who made his NHL debut last year.

Wild prospect Kaprizov staying in KHL for next three years, says team president

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Some pretty significant news out of Russia, pertaining to prized Wild draftee Kirill Kaprizov — in a tweet sent from the official KHL account, the president of Kaprizov’s CSKA Moscow club said the 20-year-old will play with the team for the next three seasons.

That’s a significant shift with regards to Kaprizov’s future.

In late May, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said the team was “operating under the assumption he’s got a year left” in Russia, and that Kaprizov would join Minnesota for the ’18-19 campaign.

The Wild selected Kaprizov, a five-foot-nine-inch tall forward, in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He had 42 points in 49 regular season games in the KHL this year, and lit up the 2017 World Juniors with nine goals and 12 points in seven games. He captained the Russians to bronze, was selected to the tournament all-star team, and named the tourney’s top forward.

Kaprizov spent last season with KHL outfit Ufa Salavat Yulayev, but was acquired by CSKA in a cash transaction this offseason.

It wasn’t the club’s only big move.

CSKA is a KHL powerhouse, and has made several other significant acquisitions. Most recently, the club signed former Habs d-man Nikita Nesterov and ex-Avs forward Mikhail Grigorenko. Previously, the club secured the services of Dallas forward Valeri Nichushkin.

So there’s the CSKA factor at play here, and probably the Olympic factor as well. Back in April, Russian hockey federation chairman Arkady Rotenberg said his group would try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and bring NHL free agents back this summer, with the goal of preparing for and participating in the 2018 Games in South Korea.

In a related note, Ilya Kovalchuk opted against returning to the NHL this summer, and will play next season in Russia as well.