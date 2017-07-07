Getty

Ducks sign former Chicago forward Rasmussen

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

Anaheim added some forward depth on Friday by agreeing to terms with ex-Blackhawks winger Dennis Rasmussen.

It’s a one-year deal, with financial terms yet to be released.

Rasmussen, 27, became a restricted free agent after Chicago opted against tendering him a qualifying offer in late June. Per a Sun-Times source, the club had originally planned to make him an offer, but “something obviously changed.”

A good penalty killer and defensive forward, Rasmussen scored eight points in 68 games last season, averaging just under 12 minutes per night. It’s worth noting he was teammates with Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg on Team Sweden at the 2010 World Juniors, helping the country capture bronze.

Rasmussen and Silfverberg are part of Anaheim’s Swedish contingent that also includes Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and ’15 first-rounder Jacob Larsson, who made his NHL debut last year.

Marcus Johansson ready for ‘underdog’ role after Caps trade him to Devils

Associated PressJul 7, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) After winning Presidents’ Trophy and losing in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs two years in a row, Marcus Johansson knew the Washington Capitals were going to make changes.

Coming off a career-best season, the 26-year-old Swede just didn’t think he would be one the guys leaving Washington.

After being surprised Sunday by a deal that sent him to the New Jersey Devils for two 2018 draft picks, Johansson said Friday he’s looking forward to the chance to play for a rebuilding franchise that finished last in the conference this past season.

Johansson was asleep when the trade was made, admitting it took him time to come to grips with it.

“I was still half asleep when I saw it. At first you are in shock, and you have to try to figure out what is going on,” he said in a conference call from Sweden. “You try to go through all the texts and everything to see what is happening.”

Devils general manager Ray Shero picked up Johansson because the Capitals faced a salary cap crisis after signing center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million, eight-year deal.

That made Johansson expendable and the deal was made.

Washington also re-signed right wings T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

“I didn’t get the sense that I would be moved. But you never know what is going to happen and there were a lot of guys that had to be- re-signed,” Johansson said.

Once the shock wore off, Johansson got down to basics. He started thinking about selling his home and moving his family.

“As soon as it sunk in, you see all the positives, all the chances and opportunities to go somewhere else and create new memories for the family and new hockey memories as well, and be a part of something that I think is moving in the right direction,” he said.

The Devils are not the Capitals. Washington has made the playoffs nine of the past 10 seasons, missing only in 2014. New Jersey has missed the playoffs the past five seasons, and they are coming off a 28-40-14 record, their worst in nearly three decades.

“I don’t mind sort of being an underdog,” Johansson said. “I think we have a great team and if we can put all the pieces together, I think we should surprise a lot of people. I am looking forward to that.”

Johansson had 24 goals and 34 assists last season, with his goal total and 58 points career highs. His up-tempo game fits into the style coach John Hynes is trying to establish.

Johansson can play any of the forward positions. He was a left side last season.

Johansson doesn’t know his new teammates, other than seeing them on the ice. New Jersey will have first overall draft pick Nico Hischier and it has three top forwards in Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri.

The Devils also signed veteran center Brian Boyle.

Looking back on his time with the Capitals, Johansson said the team’s biggest problem was not winning the big games. They were beaten 2-0 at home in Game 7 of the conference semifinals by the now two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We didn’t play very well in it and didn’t give ourselves a chance in it, where Pittsburgh maybe played their best game,” Johansson said. “That’s what it comes down to, you have to play your best game when it is needed the most, and we didn’t.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Wild prospect Kaprizov staying in KHL for next three years, says team president

By Mike HalfordJul 7, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Some pretty significant news out of Russia, pertaining to prized Wild draftee Kirill Kaprizov — in a tweet sent from the official KHL account, the president of Kaprizov’s CSKA Moscow club said the 20-year-old will play with the team for the next three seasons.

That’s a significant shift with regards to Kaprizov’s future.

In late May, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said the team was “operating under the assumption he’s got a year left” in Russia, and that Kaprizov would join Minnesota for the ’18-19 campaign.

The Wild selected Kaprizov, a five-foot-nine-inch tall forward, in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He had 42 points in 49 regular season games in the KHL this year, and lit up the 2017 World Juniors with nine goals and 12 points in seven games. He captained the Russians to bronze, was selected to the tournament all-star team, and named the tourney’s top forward.

Kaprizov spent last season with KHL outfit Ufa Salavat Yulayev, but was acquired by CSKA in a cash transaction this offseason.

It wasn’t the club’s only big move.

CSKA is a KHL powerhouse, and has made several other significant acquisitions. Most recently, the club signed former Habs d-man Nikita Nesterov and ex-Avs forward Mikhail Grigorenko. Previously, the club secured the services of Dallas forward Valeri Nichushkin.

So there’s the CSKA factor at play here, and probably the Olympic factor as well. Back in April, Russian hockey federation chairman Arkady Rotenberg said his group would try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and bring NHL free agents back this summer, with the goal of preparing for and participating in the 2018 Games in South Korea.

In a related note, Ilya Kovalchuk opted against returning to the NHL this summer, and will play next season in Russia as well.

Avs hire two new coaches

By Jason BroughJul 7, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

The Colorado Avalanche have hired Ray Bennett as an assistant coach and Jussi Parkkila as goaltending coach.

“Ray brings a tremendous amount of NHL experience and hockey knowledge to our team, and Jussi has a proven track record of working with goaltenders,” said Avs GM Joe Sakic. “They’re a great complement to our current coaching staff, and we’re excited to have them join our organization.”

A noteworthy tidbit from the press release:

Parkkila began his pro coaching career with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in 2007-08, where he tutored current Avalanche netminder Semyon Varlamov.

As for Bennett, he’s been an assistant for the St. Louis Blues the last 10 seasons, his tenure dating all the way back to the Andy Murray years. But Bennett was let go in May, along with three others.

Bennett and Parkkila will join head coach Jared Bednar’s staff, which already included assistant Nolan Pratt.

After finishing dead last in 2016-17, the Avs fired assistants Tim Army and Dave Farrish, and also relieved goalie coach Francois Allaire of his duties.

Optimism replaces pessimism after changes to Rangers defense

By Jason BroughJul 7, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Last summer, we wrote about the New York Rangers’ defense and how it was the biggest worry for the team.

Well, a heck of a lot has changed since then.

Gone are Kevin Klein, Dan Girardi, Dylan McIlrath, and Adam Clendening.

In are Kevin Shattenkirk, Brendan Smith, and Anthony DeAngelo. Those three join the remaining foursome of Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal, Brady Skjei, and Nick Holden.

Shattenkirk was the big addition, considered the best player available in unrestricted free agency. Not only that, GM Jeff Gorton was able to get the 28-year-old for less than market value. The cap hit’s a reasonable $6.65 million, and it’s only a four-year commitment.

For Shattenkirk, a New Rochelle native, it’s always been a dream to play for the Blueshirts. That’s why he left money on the table elsewhere.

“Obviously there were some sacrifices, but in my mind those sacrifices are what you leave on the table to live out a dream like this,” Shattenkirk said, per NHL.com. “As much as it is a dream for me, it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to joining a team that is capable of winning a Stanley Cup and that’s also a lifelong dream for me.”

Next season, one could picture a top four of McDonagh, Shattenkirk, Smith and Skjei. The latter, just 23 years old, took a big step last season, racking up 39 points in 80 games as a rookie. In the playoffs, he had four goals in 12 games.

But Skjei will need to keep progressing, and Smith will need to keep playing with an edge. That’s because Staal, the 30-year-old veteran, is aiming for a top-four role himself.

“Regardless of your role, you want to put your best hockey on the ice and I was able to do that at times this year, but not as consistently as I wanted to,” Staal told TBNewsWatch“That’s what I’ll be looking to do next year and getting back to playing elite hockey all year long.”

All in all, there are still questions that this new-look Rangers defense will have to answer. But there is more optimism now than pessimism, and that’s a big change from a year ago.

Now, about the centers…

