Getty

Worth a look? Predators waive goalie Mazanec

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

With Anders Lindback back in the Nashville Predators’ system, there was a chance someone would be squeezed out to make room. That someone might be Marek Mazanec.

The goalie was placed on waivers today, as TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports.

Mazanec, 25, has experienced ups and downs, even including his best opportunity (when he was just OK in 25 games for Nashville in 2013-14, a season of injury issues for Pekka Rinne).

As the 179th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s likely used to fighting for chances.

Mazanec figures to be a reasonable option for a team that needs AHL depth, with the possibility of at least sporadic NHL call-ups. Maybe he can he even – eventually – prove that he has the stuff to be a full-time backup somewhere, just probably not with Nashville.

Stars retain Brett Ritchie: two years, $3.5M

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT

With expensive, veteran additions such as Alex Radulov and Marc Methot, the Dallas Stars increasingly look like a win-now team. Even so, they still have some players who are entering their early primes.

They locked up one of those hopefuls on Thursday, handing power forward Brett Ritchie to a two-year, $3.5 million contract. That marks a $1.75 million cap hit.

Ritchie, 24, became a full-time member of the Stars for the first season, generating 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 campaign. As the 44th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, he’s the kind of big forward who could take another step forward next season.

Most importantly, Ritchie makes faces like these:

via Getty Images

Seems like a keeper.

Panthers re-sign Pysyk, who helped them ‘win’ the Kulikov trade

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

While Dmitri Kulikov’s hefty extension with Winnipeg – and thus, Kulikov, his agent, accountant, etc. – would indicate that Kulikov was the “real winner” of last summer’s trade, the Florida Panthers could argue that they got the best of the Buffalo Sabres in landing Mark Pysyk.

They celebrated such a thought on Thursday by re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a three-year deal.

The Panthers’ official release doesn’t disclose Pysyk’s salary, but it does provide his shorthanded blocked shots (23), so it’s a wash. Cap Friendly places his cap hit at $2.733 million, with a total reported value of $8.2 million.

This indicates that the Panthers see room for growth from the blueliner, and GM Dale Tallon’s statement lends credence to that thought.

“Mark is a young, intelligent defenseman who has become an important part of our future,” Tallon said. “He was one of our most consistent players last season and was a solid presence on our penalty kill. We look forward to Mark being a steadying force on our blue line for years to come.”

Pysyk peaked with 55 games played in a single season in Buffalo, yet he played all 82 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2016-17. He set career-highs in goals (four), assists (13), and naturally points with 17. He also averaged a healthy 18:34 TOI, ranking eighth among Florida skaters.

Actually, on the subject of winners, this tweet probably takes the cake:

In case you’re wondering, the Panthers selected Adam Mascherin and Linus Nassen with the picks they also received in that trade, while Buffalo landed Rasmus Asplund (thanks to Hockey Reference for those details).

Vegas extends Pulkkinen — one year, $700,000

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

One of the Golden Knights’ expansion draftees has signed on the dotted line.

Teemu Pulkkinen, the RFA forward taken from Arizona two weeks ago, has signed a one-year, $700,000 deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Pulkkinen, 25, takes a pay cut from $812,500 with this deal. It comes on the heels of a rocky ’16-17 campaign in which he started the year with Detroit, was waived and picked up by Minnesota, then was traded to Arizona.

All told, Pulkinnen played for four different teams last season — the Red Wings (preseason), the Wild, the Iowa Wild and the Coyotes.

The Finnish winger is a curious entity. He’s been a dynamite scorer at the AHL level, and Detroit GM Ken Holland compared his shot to Brett Hull’s. Pulkkinen netted back-to-back 30-goal campaigns in Grand Rapids, and made the American League All-Star Game with Iowa last year.

The problem? His game hasn’t translated well to the NHL level. It’ll be interesting to see if that changes in Vegas.

Kings re-sign Shore — one year, $925,000

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

After entrenching himself in the L.A. lineup over the last two years, Nick Shore is back for another.

Shore, 24, has signed a one-year, $925,000 extension with the Kings, the club announced on Thursday. That AAV is up from the $600,000 he made on his last contract, which was a two-year deal.

Taken by L.A. in the third round of the 2011 draft, Shore set career highs in games played (70), goals (six) and points (17) last season. The former Denver University standout worked his way into the Kings lineup after a couple of successful seasons at the AHL level, including the ’14-15 campaign in which he scored 42 points in 38 games.

Shore largely manned the bottom-six center spots last season, to mixed reviews. It’s believed L.A. was looking for additional center depth this offseason and, not coincidentally, was rumored to be chasing Joe Thornton before Thornton re-upped in San Jose.