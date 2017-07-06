Worth a look? Predators waive goalie Mazanec

With Anders Lindback back in the Nashville Predators’ system, there was a chance someone would be squeezed out to make room. That someone might be Marek Mazanec.

The goalie was placed on waivers today, as TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports.

Mazanec, 25, has experienced ups and downs, even including his best opportunity (when he was just OK in 25 games for Nashville in 2013-14, a season of injury issues for Pekka Rinne).

As the 179th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s likely used to fighting for chances.

Mazanec figures to be a reasonable option for a team that needs AHL depth, with the possibility of at least sporadic NHL call-ups. Maybe he can he even – eventually – prove that he has the stuff to be a full-time backup somewhere, just probably not with Nashville.