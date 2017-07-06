Getty

Report: ‘Good possibility’ that Coyotes will name Rick Tocchet as head coach

3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes’ search for a new head coach might be coming to an end.

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, there’s a good chance that they’ll give the job to Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet, of course, was part of Mike Sullivan’s staff that won back-to-back Stanley Cups over the last two seasons.

Prior to joining the Penguins in 2014-15, the 53-year-old served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning for two years, but he failed to make the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Tocchet has already been part of the Coyotes’ coaching staff, as he was an assistant there during the 2005-06 campaign.

“I think he’s an invaluable part of our staff,” Sullivan said of Tocchet, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I lean on him in a lot of ways. He’s such a great hockey mind. I think he’s a student of the game. He has a good analytical eye.

“He brings a lot of passion to what he does. I think our players have so much respect for him, not only as a coach, but his body of work as a player speaks for itself. He’s one of the all-time warriors of the game. Not only was he tough in the true sense of the word, he was a guy that could score goals and play with elite players.”

The ‘Yotes have been searching for a new head coach since deciding to part ways with Dave Tippett exactly two weeks ago.

Habs re-sign Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way deal

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Just days after signing Carey Price to an $84-million contract extension, the Montreal Canadiens have re-signed another one of their goaltenders on Thursday.

The club agreed to terms on a one-year, two contract with Charlie Lindgren.

The 23-year-old signed with the Canadiens during the 2015-16 season after spending three years in the NCAA with St. Cloud State.

Last season, he spent most of the year as the starting goalie with Montreal’s AHL affiliate in St. John’s, but he also saw action in two NHL games.

Lindgren was a perfect 2-0 in his two starts with the Habs. He posted a 1.48 goals-against-average and a .949 save percentage in victories over Florida and Detroit.

He’ll go into training camp as the third goalie on the depth chart behind Price and Al Montoya.

PHT Morning Skate: 3 players that could overtake McDavid as highest-paid NHLer

Getty
4 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Connor McDavid signed a 100-million contract on Wednesday. When it kicks in, he’ll be the highest paid player in the NHL. The Score took the opportunity to break down three players that could challenge McDavid for the title of highest paid player in the league. Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson might be right up there when he has to renew his contract. (The Score)

–Now that McDavid has inked his new deal, Jonathan Willis of Sportsnet looks at what the McDavid contract means for Leon Draisaitl and his future salary. (Sportsnet)

–Speaking of McDavid, he was challenged by bobsledder Kailie Humphries to do a lateral jump and sprawl. The Oilers captain didn’t shy away from the challenge. (NHL.com)

–A few free agents decided to return to their old teams this summer, so Sean McIndoe looks at five hall-of-famers that returned to their old teams in free agency. When Mark Messier left the Rangers to sign with Vancouver, it didn’t work out for New York or their former captain. A reunion was just what the doctor ordered. (The Hockey News)

–Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne wrote a great piece for The Players’ Tribune about how heartbreaking it was to lose the Stanley Cup Final to Pittsburgh.  “I didn’t cry. Not right then, anyway. At first — I don’t even know how to describe it. It was just this emptiness. All of a sudden, they scored. And that was just … it. Suddenly, you moved around, and it felt super heavy. And your body felt heavy. And you felt so tired. You couldn’t cry, not even if you wanted to.” (The Players’ Tribune)

–The Tampa Bay Lightning have a number of interesting prospects in their system. The people at Boltprospects.com ranked the organization’s top 25 prospects. Newcomer Mikael Sergachev, who was acquired from Montreal for Jonathan Drouin, is at the top of the list. (Boltprospects.com)

Draisaitl and other key situations for Oilers’ future with McDavid locked up

Getty
5 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

It might not look like it with that $100 million price tag, but the Edmonton Oilers got a bargain in landing Connor McDavid‘s prime years for $12.5 million per season.

Once that became official, questions naturally pivoted to RFA Leon Draisaitl, and reasonably so. Also reasonably, Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli deflected questions regarding those negotiations.

Now, while McDavid and Draisaitl stand as the Oilers’ most important – and expensive – considerations, other moves are likely to determine Edmonton’s ceiling. So let’s look at some of those key situations.

MORE: Edmonton’s cap challenges are arguably even tougher than what Penguins, Blackhawks faced

Draisaitl a mystery

The range of possibilities are truly wild for what Draisaitl might make.

Sportsnet’s Jonathan Willis stated in May that a $6-$6.5 million cap hit would be appropriate, yet plenty of estimates place Draisaitl at making far, far more. Chiarelli has stated that the Oilers would match any offer sheet, which inspired some gloomy thoughts.

The slight bright side: if that $9.8 million poison pill happened now, it would go down to … $22.3 million.

Luckily for the Oilers, that worst-case scenario is also an unlikely situation. Either way, Draisaitl seems almost certain to be Edmonton’s second-most expensive player. Chiarelli’s job is to keep him closer to third place than to first.

Potentially elite goalie for cheap (but not for long)

Whether you believe that he deserved a Vezina nomination or not in 2016-17, the bottom line is that Cam Talbot presented glorious value while carrying the league’s biggest workload.

No one played in more games (73), faced as many shots (2,117) or stopped as many pucks (1,946) as Talbot did last season, and he did that all at a bargain rate of $4.167 million.

That cap hit runs out after 2018-19, so the Oilers will need to determine if Talbot’s worth a raise (because he’s highly likely to get one, in Edmonton or somewhere else).

Fork in the road

They might not be headline-grabbers, but some of the more intriguing situations involve Oilers with a lot to prove, and possibly a ton of money to earn.

Ryan Strome is the easiest example. Edmonton provides a clean slate – and possibly some stellar linemates – as the fifth pick of the 2011 NHL Draft tries to show that he’s worth more than $2.5 million per year.

He’s followed what seemed like a 50-point breakout in 2014-15 with two seasons around 30, so next season could have a huge impact on his back account. Even as an RFA.

Many joke that Patrick Maroon ($1.5M) provided many of the same benefits as Milan Lucic ($6) at less than a third of the price. Maroon should narrow that gap after that contract expires following 2017-18. The big-money question is whether he could meet or even exceed last season’s 27 goals.

There are some interesting questions on defense, too. Matthew Benning will be an RFA after this coming campaign, yet Darnell Nurse stands as the blueliner with the most to gain.

Nurse has work to do to justify being the seventh pick of 2013, so what better time to show that he’s more than just a solid player than in his contract year?

***

These aren’t the only factors to consider. Chiarelli must continue to search for supporting cast members, and potentially people could be part of the core in Edmonton. By the same logic, he’ll need to determine if anyone else is expendable, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ $6M being the glaring question.

He’ll also root for Kris Russell and Lucic to be the kind of players that … well, aren’t punchlines across the league.

As this post mentions, the Oilers face unprecedented challenges. For outsiders looking in – particular those who love to get nerdy about building teams – it should be a fascinating process; even smaller names make for some pivotal narratives.

Check out even more of Burns, Thornton in ‘Body Issue’ (Just not at work)

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Well, wow.

Not long ago, it was clear that San Jose Sharks stars Brent Burns and Joe Thornton bared just about all for ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It turns out that they truly weren’t shy, as this full gallery makes abundantly clear. Seriously, consider this a warning: you shouldn’t look at their pictures/video at work, and you might find if difficult to shake those images even at home.

To give you an idea of what you’re in for – kind of – this Sharks tweet goes far, but not as far as the photos and clips will.

Yep.

As you would expect, Burns provide the funniest quotes to ESPN about the “Body Issue” experience.

BB: I bet Joe has been training hard for this thing to get his body jacked. Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids. There was a lot of laughing during the shoot, but I think it was mostly people laughing at my body. Jumbo [Joe] is the guy who is the most comfortable naked. He’s always naked. There was a pretty popular picture of us walking around Pittsburgh, and he had his shirt off. He’s a nudist.

And you thought Thornton only took that approach to four-goal games.

“The Body Issue” also includes members of the U.S. women’s hockey team, so the sport is well-covered.

Actually, well-covered probably isn’t the right way to put it.