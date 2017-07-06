Getty

Report: Caps, Grubauer on verge of contract extension (Update: It’s done)

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Braden Holtby‘s trusty backup may be back in Washington for the foreseeable future.

Per CSN Mid-Atlantic sources, the Caps are closing in on a contract extension for restricted free agent netminder Philipp Grubauer.

UPDATE: The Caps have made the deal official — it’s a one-year, $1.5 million extension, up from the $750,000 he was making on his previous deal. Per the Post, he’ll have one RFA year left at the end of this deal.

Grubauer, 25, has capably served under Holtby for the last two years. He’s coming off an excellent campaign — 13-6-2, .926 save percentage, 2.05 GAA — and is regarded as one of the best backups in the league.

That’s worth mentioning, because at times this offseason it sounded like he was ready to make the next step in his career.

“I would like to stay here; Washington is awesome and the whole organization’s been awesome the last couple of years,” Grubauer said earlier this summer, per the Post. “But I’m ready if the opportunity comes to make the next step and try to be a starting goalie somewhere.”

Grubauer was made available to Vegas at the expansion draft, but Golden Knights GM George McPhee opted to take blueliner Nate Schmidt instead. That still didn’t diminish rumblings that Washington might dangle Grubauer in trade talks.

It’s also worth mentioning that, in late June, the Caps re-signed goalie Pheonix Copley on a two-year deal.

Copley has a very small NHL resume — just two games, both with St. Louis — but fared well with AHL Hershey last year. In 16 regular-season games he went 11-5-0 with a .931 save percentage and 2.15 GAA and, in the playoffs, went 5-4 with a .933 save percentage and 2.13 GAA.

Nesterov to sign in KHL

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

Nikita Nesterov is off to the KHL.

The agent for the Russian defenseman tweeted the news this morning.

“Nikita Nesterov has decided to continue his hockey career back home,” wrote Dan Milstein. “Will sign with one of the clubs in the KHL.”

Nesterov split last season between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Canadiens then chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

At 24, Nesterov was the youngest of the remaining UFAs that played regularly in the NHL last season.

Habs re-sign Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way deal

By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Just days after signing Carey Price to an $84-million contract extension, the Montreal Canadiens have re-signed another one of their goaltenders on Thursday.

The club agreed to terms on a one-year, two contract with Charlie Lindgren.

The 23-year-old signed with the Canadiens during the 2015-16 season after spending three years in the NCAA with St. Cloud State.

Last season, he spent most of the year as the starting goalie with Montreal’s AHL affiliate in St. John’s, but he also saw action in two NHL games.

Lindgren was a perfect 2-0 in his two starts with the Habs. He posted a 1.48 goals-against-average and a .949 save percentage in victories over Florida and Detroit.

He’ll go into training camp as the third goalie on the depth chart behind Price and Al Montoya.

Report: ‘Good possibility’ that Coyotes will name Rick Tocchet as head coach

By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes’ search for a new head coach might be coming to an end.

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, there’s a good chance that they’ll give the job to Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet, of course, was part of Mike Sullivan’s staff that won back-to-back Stanley Cups over the last two seasons.

Prior to joining the Penguins in 2014-15, the 53-year-old served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning for two years, but he failed to make the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Tocchet has already been part of the Coyotes’ coaching staff, as he was an assistant there during the 2005-06 campaign.

“I think he’s an invaluable part of our staff,” Sullivan said of Tocchet, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I lean on him in a lot of ways. He’s such a great hockey mind. I think he’s a student of the game. He has a good analytical eye.

“He brings a lot of passion to what he does. I think our players have so much respect for him, not only as a coach, but his body of work as a player speaks for itself. He’s one of the all-time warriors of the game. Not only was he tough in the true sense of the word, he was a guy that could score goals and play with elite players.”

The ‘Yotes have been searching for a new head coach since deciding to part ways with Dave Tippett exactly two weeks ago.

PHT Morning Skate: 3 players that could overtake McDavid as highest-paid NHLer

By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Connor McDavid signed a 100-million contract on Wednesday. When it kicks in, he’ll be the highest paid player in the NHL. The Score took the opportunity to break down three players that could challenge McDavid for the title of highest paid player in the league. Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson might be right up there when he has to renew his contract. (The Score)

–Now that McDavid has inked his new deal, Jonathan Willis of Sportsnet looks at what the McDavid contract means for Leon Draisaitl and his future salary. (Sportsnet)

–Speaking of McDavid, he was challenged by bobsledder Kailie Humphries to do a lateral jump and sprawl. The Oilers captain didn’t shy away from the challenge. (NHL.com)

–A few free agents decided to return to their old teams this summer, so Sean McIndoe looks at five hall-of-famers that returned to their old teams in free agency. When Mark Messier left the Rangers to sign with Vancouver, it didn’t work out for New York or their former captain. A reunion was just what the doctor ordered. (The Hockey News)

–Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne wrote a great piece for The Players’ Tribune about how heartbreaking it was to lose the Stanley Cup Final to Pittsburgh.  “I didn’t cry. Not right then, anyway. At first — I don’t even know how to describe it. It was just this emptiness. All of a sudden, they scored. And that was just … it. Suddenly, you moved around, and it felt super heavy. And your body felt heavy. And you felt so tired. You couldn’t cry, not even if you wanted to.” (The Players’ Tribune)

–The Tampa Bay Lightning have a number of interesting prospects in their system. The people at Boltprospects.com ranked the organization’s top 25 prospects. Newcomer Mikael Sergachev, who was acquired from Montreal for Jonathan Drouin, is at the top of the list. (Boltprospects.com)