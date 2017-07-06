Pens sign undrafted forward Adam Johnson out of Minnesota-Duluth

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free-agent forward Adam Johnson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Johnson, who just turned 23, attended the Pens’ prospect camp last week, and he must have impressed.
From the release:
He is coming off an impressive sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 42 games. He finished second on the club in both goals and points.
A 6-foot, 174-pound product of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson clinched Minnesota-Duluth’s berth in the 2017 Frozen Four when he scored an overtime, power-play goal to defeat Boston University, 3-2.
The Pens have had success with undrafted college players. Conor Sheary spent four years at UMass-Amherst before turning pro and going to the AHL. The 25-year-old winger has since won a couple of Stanley Cups.