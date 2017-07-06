Getty

Pens sign undrafted forward Adam Johnson out of Minnesota-Duluth

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free-agent forward Adam Johnson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Johnson, who just turned 23, attended the Pens’ prospect camp last week, and he must have impressed.

From the release:

He is coming off an impressive sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 42 games. He finished second on the club in both goals and points.

A 6-foot, 174-pound product of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson clinched Minnesota-Duluth’s berth in the 2017 Frozen Four when he scored an overtime, power-play goal to defeat Boston University, 3-2.

The Pens have had success with undrafted college players. Conor Sheary spent four years at UMass-Amherst before turning pro and going to the AHL. The 25-year-old winger has since won a couple of Stanley Cups.

Report: Caps, Grubauer on verge of contract extension (Update: It’s done)

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Braden Holtby‘s trusty backup may be back in Washington for the foreseeable future.

Per CSN Mid-Atlantic sources, the Caps are closing in on a contract extension for restricted free agent netminder Philipp Grubauer.

UPDATE: The Caps have made the deal official — it’s a one-year, $1.5 million extension, up from the $750,000 he was making on his previous deal. Per the Post, he’ll have one RFA year left at the end of this deal.

Grubauer, 25, has capably served under Holtby for the last two years. He’s coming off an excellent campaign — 13-6-2, .926 save percentage, 2.05 GAA — and is regarded as one of the best backups in the league.

That’s worth mentioning, because at times this offseason it sounded like he was ready to make the next step in his career.

“I would like to stay here; Washington is awesome and the whole organization’s been awesome the last couple of years,” Grubauer said earlier this summer, per the Post. “But I’m ready if the opportunity comes to make the next step and try to be a starting goalie somewhere.”

Grubauer was made available to Vegas at the expansion draft, but Golden Knights GM George McPhee opted to take blueliner Nate Schmidt instead. That still didn’t diminish rumblings that Washington might dangle Grubauer in trade talks.

It’s also worth mentioning that, in late June, the Caps re-signed goalie Pheonix Copley on a two-year deal.

Copley has a very small NHL resume — just two games, both with St. Louis — but fared well with AHL Hershey last year. In 16 regular-season games he went 11-5-0 with a .931 save percentage and 2.15 GAA and, in the playoffs, went 5-4 with a .933 save percentage and 2.13 GAA.

Nesterov to sign in KHL

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

Nikita Nesterov is off to the KHL.

The agent for the Russian defenseman tweeted the news this morning.

“Nikita Nesterov has decided to continue his hockey career back home,” wrote Dan Milstein. “Will sign with one of the clubs in the KHL.”

Nesterov split last season between Tampa Bay and Montreal. The Canadiens then chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

At 24, Nesterov was the youngest of the remaining UFAs that played regularly in the NHL last season.

Habs re-sign Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way deal

By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Just days after signing Carey Price to an $84-million contract extension, the Montreal Canadiens have re-signed another one of their goaltenders on Thursday.

The club agreed to terms on a one-year, two contract with Charlie Lindgren.

The 23-year-old signed with the Canadiens during the 2015-16 season after spending three years in the NCAA with St. Cloud State.

Last season, he spent most of the year as the starting goalie with Montreal’s AHL affiliate in St. John’s, but he also saw action in two NHL games.

Lindgren was a perfect 2-0 in his two starts with the Habs. He posted a 1.48 goals-against-average and a .949 save percentage in victories over Florida and Detroit.

He’ll go into training camp as the third goalie on the depth chart behind Price and Al Montoya.

Report: ‘Good possibility’ that Coyotes will name Rick Tocchet as head coach

By Joey AlfieriJul 6, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes’ search for a new head coach might be coming to an end.

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, there’s a good chance that they’ll give the job to Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet, of course, was part of Mike Sullivan’s staff that won back-to-back Stanley Cups over the last two seasons.

Prior to joining the Penguins in 2014-15, the 53-year-old served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning for two years, but he failed to make the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Tocchet has already been part of the Coyotes’ coaching staff, as he was an assistant there during the 2005-06 campaign.

“I think he’s an invaluable part of our staff,” Sullivan said of Tocchet, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I lean on him in a lot of ways. He’s such a great hockey mind. I think he’s a student of the game. He has a good analytical eye.

“He brings a lot of passion to what he does. I think our players have so much respect for him, not only as a coach, but his body of work as a player speaks for itself. He’s one of the all-time warriors of the game. Not only was he tough in the true sense of the word, he was a guy that could score goals and play with elite players.”

The ‘Yotes have been searching for a new head coach since deciding to part ways with Dave Tippett exactly two weeks ago.