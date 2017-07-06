Getty

Panthers re-sign Pysyk, who helped them ‘win’ the Kulikov trade

By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

While Dmitri Kulikov’s hefty extension with Winnipeg – and thus, Kulikov, his agent, accountant, etc. – would indicate that Kulikov was the “real winner” of last summer’s trade, the Florida Panthers could argue that they got the best of the Buffalo Sabres in landing Mark Pysyk.

They celebrated such a thought on Thursday by re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a three-year deal.

The Panthers’ official release doesn’t disclose Pysyk’s salary, but it does provide his shorthanded blocked shots (23), so it’s a wash. Cap Friendly places his cap hit at $2.733 million, with a total reported value of $8.2 million.

This indicates that the Panthers see room for growth from the blueliner, and GM Dale Tallon’s statement lends credence to that thought.

“Mark is a young, intelligent defenseman who has become an important part of our future,” Tallon said. “He was one of our most consistent players last season and was a solid presence on our penalty kill. We look forward to Mark being a steadying force on our blue line for years to come.”

Pysyk peaked with 55 games played in a single season in Buffalo, yet he played all 82 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2016-17. He set career-highs in goals (four), assists (13), and naturally points with 17. He also averaged a healthy 18:34 TOI, ranking eighth among Florida skaters.

Actually, on the subject of winners, this tweet probably takes the cake:

In case you’re wondering, the Panthers selected Adam Mascherin and Linus Nassen with the picks they also received in that trade, while Buffalo landed Rasmus Asplund (thanks to Hockey Reference for those details).

Vegas extends Pulkkinen — one year, $700,000

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

One of the Golden Knights’ expansion draftees has signed on the dotted line.

Teemu Pulkkinen, the RFA forward taken from Arizona two weeks ago, has signed a one-year, $700,000 deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Pulkkinen, 25, takes a pay cut from $812,500 with this deal. It comes on the heels of a rocky ’16-17 campaign in which he started the year with Detroit, was waived and picked up by Minnesota, then was traded to Arizona.

All told, Pulkinnen played for four different teams last season — the Red Wings (preseason), the Wild, the Iowa Wild and the Coyotes.

The Finnish winger is a curious entity. He’s been a dynamite scorer at the AHL level, and Detroit GM Ken Holland compared his shot to Brett Hull’s. Pulkkinen netted back-to-back 30-goal campaigns in Grad Rapids, and made the American League All-Star Game with Iowa last year.

The problem? His game hasn’t translated well to the NHL level. It’ll be interesting to see if that changes in Vegas.

Kings re-sign Shore — one year, $925,000

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

After entrenching himself in the L.A. lineup over the last two years, Nick Shore is back for another.

Shore, 24, has signed a one-year, $925,000 extension with the Kings, the club announced on Thursday. That AAV is up from the $600,000 he made on his last contract, which was a two-year deal.

Taken by L.A. in the third round of the 2011 draft, Shore set career highs in games played (70), goals (six) and points (17) last season. The former Denver University standout worked his way into the Kings lineup after a couple of successful seasons at the AHL level, including the ’14-15 campaign in which he scored 42 points in 38 games.

Shore largely manned the bottom-six center spots last season, to mixed reviews. It’s believed L.A. was looking for additional center depth this offseason and, not coincidentally, was rumored to be chasing Joe Thornton before Thornton re-upped in San Jose.

Flames prospect Poirier admits issues with alcohol

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Emile Poirier was a first-round draft pick in 2013, going 22nd overall to the Calgary Flames after leading the Gatineau Olympiques in scoring.

With the next selection in that draft, the Washington Capitals took Andre Burakovsky.

Alas, four years later, Burakovsky is an NHL regular, and Poirier still isn’t. On Wednesday at Flames development camp, the latter opened up about his issues with alcohol that have kept him from realizing his potential.

“I want to thank the organization, especially (Flames GM) Brad Treliving for his support,” Poirier said, per Postmedia. “He helped me. I had some issues regarding drinking off the ice, and I called him for support. It wasn’t easy for me at that time. The whole organization has been supportive, my teammates … Now, I’m looking forwards, and I’m fully healthy and here for the summer.”

The 22-year-old is fortunate to have an understanding teammate in Micheal Ferland, who’s also had issues with alcohol.

In addition, Poirier speaks often with former Flames tough guy Brian McGrattan, who’s had his own battles with addiction.

Poirier has a long way to go to realize his NHL dreams. Last season in the AHL, he scored just six goals in 43 games.

But at least he’s getting help now, if only for the betterment of his life.

“I just saw my life and where it was going,” Poirier said. “I needed a change, and I had seen signs over the last two years. Finally, I admitted it to myself.”

Pens sign undrafted forward Adam Johnson out of Minnesota-Duluth

By Jason BroughJul 6, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed undrafted free-agent forward Adam Johnson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Johnson, who just turned 23, attended the Pens’ prospect camp last week, and he must have impressed.

From the release:

He is coming off an impressive sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 42 games. He finished second on the club in both goals and points.

A 6-foot, 174-pound product of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson clinched Minnesota-Duluth’s berth in the 2017 Frozen Four when he scored an overtime, power-play goal to defeat Boston University, 3-2.

The Pens have had success with undrafted college players. Conor Sheary spent four years at UMass-Amherst before turning pro and going to the AHL. The 25-year-old winger has since won a couple of Stanley Cups.