Getty

In ‘unforgiving’ NHL, Tortorella demands more of Blue Jackets

3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

Last summer, John Tortorella ruffled some feathers – and maybe lit some fires – in sending a letter demanding that Columbus Blue Jackets come to training camp ready to go.

Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt captured the mood during the Blue Jackets’ tremendous winning streak:

The letters arrived by mail, an old method from an old soul. Postmarked from Blue Jackets headquarters and individually addressed to each player, the single-typed page bluntly spelled out the road ahead. It was late July 2016, roughly one month before training camp began. “Usually you’re not talking hockey that early in the summer,” Foligno says, “but guys started calling each other, asking, ‘Did you get the letter?’ It sparked everyone.” The gist of the message? As Atkinson remembers: “You better f—ing come ready to rock and roll.”

Apparently this off-season’s version of that “rock and roll” letter went out on July 1, as Alison Lukan of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ website reports. Tortorella said that it’s “direct and to the point,” making it clear that he didn’t prompt players to go from “rock and roll” to, say, jazz.

Could it be too much? After all, an 82 regular-season games and some (potentially scarring) playoff matches can take a lot of a player.

Tortorella’s logic is reasonable, though: you can’t just relax. If you do, other teams might leave you behind.

“The league is so unforgiving,” Tortorella said. “If you’re not staying on top of things and staying current and always trying to improve as a leader, as a Blue Jacket, and as a team, you get stuck in the mud.

“We’ve just laid a little bit of the groundwork, we have a little bit of a foundation, now we have to continue to grow as an organization and as a team.”

And, before you accuse Tortorella of merely being a drill sergeant who can’t change, note his Jack Adams run last season.

Now, there’s the joke out there that Sergei Bobrovsky essentially “won” the Jack Adams for Torts, yet he got a lot out of a team that came into 2016-17 as a popular pick to finish with the league’s best draft lottery odds. Instead, he was often forward-thinking; the Blue Jackets even constructed a power play – enhanced by unexpected weapon Sam Gagner – that confounded the NHL for a significant chunk of the season.

In other words, Tortorella seems willing to innovate and keep up with a league that is “so unforgiving.” Such a thought makes it easier to accept that the coach, himself, can be a bit unforgiving, too.

Galchenyuk on Habs future: ‘Rumors are always going to be rumors’

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

When the Montreal Canadiens finally came to terms with talented (and often-criticized) forward Alex Galchenyuk, it was difficult to resist making snarky remarks about him staying with the team “for now.”

(PHT didn’t resist such urges.)

Galchenyuk insisted to the Canadiens’ website that the negotiating process was “pretty smooth,” even with all the rumblings about him possibly being traded out of town. He seemingly brushed off all that talk … seemingly.

“Rumors are always going to be rumors. It’s pretty hard to avoid them, with social media being so big at this time,” Galchenyuk said. “I tried to stay focused on training and just worry about the things I can control. I’m really happy we got the deal done right now.”

Then again, it might not really be about Galchenyuk’s happiness, anyway. It didn’t sound like P.K. Subban was the one making the call on a trade, after all, and the Habs don’t need to ask Galchenyuk if they decide to make a move:

Hmm.

Give Galchenyuk credit, though. He’s saying all the right things, from praising Jonathan Drouin to joking that he has a clause that he can walk away from any question about playing center vs. wing. With a deal that pays him $4.9 million per season, Galchenyuk could stand as one of the bargain deals in the league.

He can joke about it as much as he wants, but without a NMC or NTC, the rumors will indeed be rumors.

At least it sounds like he wants them to stay that way, and not become confirmations that he’ll eventually be headed out in a trade (with no say regarding where he ends up).

For what it’s worth, Galchenyuk has a strong chance of making the Habs glad that they kept him around … if they decide to.

Stars retain Brett Ritchie: two years, $3.5M

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

With expensive, veteran additions such as Alex Radulov and Marc Methot, the Dallas Stars increasingly look like a win-now team. Even so, they still have some players who are entering their early primes.

They locked up one of those hopefuls on Thursday, handing power forward Brett Ritchie to a two-year, $3.5 million contract. That marks a $1.75 million cap hit.

Ritchie, 24, became a full-time member of the Stars for the first season, generating 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 campaign. As the 44th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, he’s the kind of big forward who could take another step forward next season.

Most importantly, Ritchie makes faces like these:

Seems like a keeper.

Worth a look? Predators waive goalie Mazanec

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

With Anders Lindback back in the Nashville Predators’ system, there was a chance someone would be squeezed out to make room. That someone might be Marek Mazanec.

The goalie was placed on waivers today, as TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports.

Mazanec, 25, has experienced ups and downs, even including his best opportunity (when he was just OK in 25 games for Nashville in 2013-14, a season of injury issues for Pekka Rinne).

As the 179th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s likely used to fighting for chances.

Mazanec figures to be a reasonable option for a team that needs AHL depth, with the possibility of at least sporadic NHL call-ups. Maybe he can he even – eventually – prove that he has the stuff to be a full-time backup somewhere, just probably not with Nashville.

Panthers re-sign Pysyk, who helped them ‘win’ the Kulikov trade

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

While Dmitri Kulikov’s hefty extension with Winnipeg – and thus, Kulikov, his agent, accountant, etc. – would indicate that Kulikov was the “real winner” of last summer’s trade, the Florida Panthers could argue that they got the best of the Buffalo Sabres in landing Mark Pysyk.

They celebrated such a thought on Thursday by re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a three-year deal.

The Panthers’ official release doesn’t disclose Pysyk’s salary, but it does provide his shorthanded blocked shots (23), so it’s a wash. Cap Friendly places his cap hit at $2.733 million, with a total reported value of $8.2 million.

This indicates that the Panthers see room for growth from the blueliner, and GM Dale Tallon’s statement lends credence to that thought.

“Mark is a young, intelligent defenseman who has become an important part of our future,” Tallon said. “He was one of our most consistent players last season and was a solid presence on our penalty kill. We look forward to Mark being a steadying force on our blue line for years to come.”

Pysyk peaked with 55 games played in a single season in Buffalo, yet he played all 82 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2016-17. He set career-highs in goals (four), assists (13), and naturally points with 17. He also averaged a healthy 18:34 TOI, ranking eighth among Florida skaters.

Actually, on the subject of winners, this tweet probably takes the cake:

In case you’re wondering, the Panthers selected Adam Mascherin and Linus Nassen with the picks they also received in that trade, while Buffalo landed Rasmus Asplund (thanks to Hockey Reference for those details).