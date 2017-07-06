Getty

Galchenyuk on Habs future: ‘Rumors are always going to be rumors’

By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

When the Montreal Canadiens finally came to terms with talented (and often-criticized) forward Alex Galchenyuk, it was difficult to resist making snarky remarks about him staying with the team “for now.”

(PHT didn’t resist such urges.)

Galchenyuk insisted to the Canadiens’ website that the negotiating process was “pretty smooth,” even with all the rumblings about him possibly being traded out of town. He seemingly brushed off all that talk … seemingly.

“Rumors are always going to be rumors. It’s pretty hard to avoid them, with social media being so big at this time,” Galchenyuk said. “I tried to stay focused on training and just worry about the things I can control. I’m really happy we got the deal done right now.”

Then again, it might not really be about Galchenyuk’s happiness, anyway. It didn’t sound like P.K. Subban was the one making the call on a trade, after all, and the Habs don’t need to ask Galchenyuk if they decide to make a move:

Hmm.

Give Galchenyuk credit, though. He’s saying all the right things, from praising Jonathan Drouin to joking that he has a clause that he can walk away from any question about playing center vs. wing. With a deal that pays him $4.9 million per season, Galchenyuk could stand as one of the bargain deals in the league.

He can joke about it as much as he wants, but without a NMC or NTC, the rumors will indeed be rumors.

At least it sounds like he wants them to stay that way, and not become confirmations that he’ll eventually be headed out in a trade (with no say regarding where he ends up).

For what it’s worth, Galchenyuk has a strong chance of making the Habs glad that they kept him around … if they decide to.

Stars retain Brett Ritchie: two years, $3.5M

By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

With expensive, veteran additions such as Alex Radulov and Marc Methot, the Dallas Stars increasingly look like a win-now team. Even so, they still have some players who are entering their early primes.

They locked up one of those hopefuls on Thursday, handing power forward Brett Ritchie to a two-year, $3.5 million contract. That marks a $1.75 million cap hit.

Ritchie, 24, became a full-time member of the Stars for the first season, generating 16 goals and 24 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 campaign. As the 44th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, he’s the kind of big forward who could take another step forward next season.

Most importantly, Ritchie makes faces like these:

Seems like a keeper.

Worth a look? Predators waive goalie Mazanec

By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

With Anders Lindback back in the Nashville Predators’ system, there was a chance someone would be squeezed out to make room. That someone might be Marek Mazanec.

The goalie was placed on waivers today, as TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports.

Mazanec, 25, has experienced ups and downs, even including his best opportunity (when he was just OK in 25 games for Nashville in 2013-14, a season of injury issues for Pekka Rinne).

As the 179th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s likely used to fighting for chances.

Mazanec figures to be a reasonable option for a team that needs AHL depth, with the possibility of at least sporadic NHL call-ups. Maybe he can he even – eventually – prove that he has the stuff to be a full-time backup somewhere, just probably not with Nashville.

Panthers re-sign Pysyk, who helped them ‘win’ the Kulikov trade

By James O'BrienJul 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

While Dmitri Kulikov’s hefty extension with Winnipeg – and thus, Kulikov, his agent, accountant, etc. – would indicate that Kulikov was the “real winner” of last summer’s trade, the Florida Panthers could argue that they got the best of the Buffalo Sabres in landing Mark Pysyk.

They celebrated such a thought on Thursday by re-signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a three-year deal.

The Panthers’ official release doesn’t disclose Pysyk’s salary, but it does provide his shorthanded blocked shots (23), so it’s a wash. Cap Friendly places his cap hit at $2.733 million, with a total reported value of $8.2 million.

This indicates that the Panthers see room for growth from the blueliner, and GM Dale Tallon’s statement lends credence to that thought.

“Mark is a young, intelligent defenseman who has become an important part of our future,” Tallon said. “He was one of our most consistent players last season and was a solid presence on our penalty kill. We look forward to Mark being a steadying force on our blue line for years to come.”

Pysyk peaked with 55 games played in a single season in Buffalo, yet he played all 82 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2016-17. He set career-highs in goals (four), assists (13), and naturally points with 17. He also averaged a healthy 18:34 TOI, ranking eighth among Florida skaters.

Actually, on the subject of winners, this tweet probably takes the cake:

In case you’re wondering, the Panthers selected Adam Mascherin and Linus Nassen with the picks they also received in that trade, while Buffalo landed Rasmus Asplund (thanks to Hockey Reference for those details).

Vegas extends Pulkkinen — one year, $700,000

By Mike HalfordJul 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

One of the Golden Knights’ expansion draftees has signed on the dotted line.

Teemu Pulkkinen, the RFA forward taken from Arizona two weeks ago, has signed a one-year, $700,000 deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Pulkkinen, 25, takes a pay cut from $812,500 with this deal. It comes on the heels of a rocky ’16-17 campaign in which he started the year with Detroit, was waived and picked up by Minnesota, then was traded to Arizona.

All told, Pulkinnen played for four different teams last season — the Red Wings (preseason), the Wild, the Iowa Wild and the Coyotes.

The Finnish winger is a curious entity. He’s been a dynamite scorer at the AHL level, and Detroit GM Ken Holland compared his shot to Brett Hull’s. Pulkkinen netted back-to-back 30-goal campaigns in Grand Rapids, and made the American League All-Star Game with Iowa last year.

The problem? His game hasn’t translated well to the NHL level. It’ll be interesting to see if that changes in Vegas.