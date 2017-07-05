Report: Berra leaves Switzerland without playing a game, signs with Ducks

By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Back in April, we passed along word that Florida goalie Reto Berra was returning to his native Switzerland, having signed a three-year deal with Fribourg-Gotteron.

How quickly things change.

Per the club, Berra has opted to return to the NHL for next season, reportedly for a deal with the Anaheim Ducks. Fribourg-Gotteron classified it as a surprise development that led to the 30-year-old exercising the out clause in his contract.

If the report is accurate, landing in Anaheim would make sense. The Ducks are in a state of flux when it comes to goaltending — while John Gibson and newly-signed Ryan Miller are entrenched as the Nos. 1 and 2, there’s uncertainty behind them.

Last year’s No. 2, Jonathan Bernier, has signed with Colorado. Last year’s No. 3, Jhonas Enroth, is also a UFA and has reportedly received interest from a number of teams.

Anaheim still has Dustin Tokarski under contract, so it’s possible Berra’s being brought in as a veteran presence to work in tandem. He’s had some good success at the AHL level previously.

McDavid contract time? Oilers to host ‘major news’ press conference today

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers will host a “major news” press conference at 3 p.m ET today at Rogers Place. The speculation is that they’ll announce Connor McDavid has signed a contract extension.

McDavid, 20, still has a year left on his entry-level deal, but he became eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

The cap hit on his new deal could reportedly approach $13 million, which would make it the highest in the NHL by a fair margin.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2016-17 after piling up 100 points (30G, 70A) in 82 games and leading the Oilers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Oilers also need to sign Leon Draisaitl. The 21-year-old center is currently a restricted free agent, after his entry-level contract expired June 30.

GM Peter Chiarelli has vowed that the Oilers will match any offer sheet for Draisaitl.

Who’s still left? Here are 10 notable UFAs

Getty
By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

The oldest: Jaromir Jagr, 45, won’t be returning to the Florida Panthers. But he still wants to play. The future Hall of Famer had 16 goals and 30 assists in 82 games last season.

The most points last season: Thomas Vanek, 33, was reportedly talking with “several teams” on July 1, but no deal yet. Vanek split 2016-17 between Detroit and Florida. The fact he only scored two goals in 20 games for the Panthers may have hurt his value, but he did have 48 points in 68 games overall.

The most goals: Mike Fisher, 37, is apparently considering retirement. But if he decides to keep playing, it’s hard to imagine he signs with anyone but Nashville. Fisher had 18 goals in 72 games last season, then helped the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.

The most points by a defenseman: Andrei Markov had 36 points (6G, 30A) for Montreal. The Habs would like to bring the 38-year-old back, but GM Marc Bergevin says his final offer has been made. The message to Markov? Take it or leave it.

The most right-shot defenseman: We’ll give this to Cody Franson, the 29-year-old who’s spent the last two years in Buffalo. Franson is no savior, but he’s not too old, and he was pretty productive on the power play during his days with the Maple Leafs.

The most Rocket Richard Trophies: Jarome Iginla, 40, is still unsigned. The two-time leading goalscorer in the NHL scored just 14 times last season for Colorado. He wants to keep playing, but it remains to be seen if he’ll get an offer he likes.

The most to prove: That would be Shane Doan, 40, after being cut loose by the Arizona Coyotes. Doan had just six goals in 74 games, but apparently some teams are interested.

The most fast (a.k.a. the fastest): Viktor Stalberg can still fly at 31 years old, and he’s got plenty of postseason experience to boot. The Ottawa Senators would like to keep him, and he’d like to stay. But the two sides have yet to reach a deal, so he may have to look elsewhere.

The most under-30: Among regular NHLers last season, 24-year-old defenseman Nikita Nesterov is the youngest UFA. He became an unrestricted free agent after the Canadiens chose not to extend a qualifying offer.

The most points by an under-30 UFA: That honor belongs to 26-year-old forward Alex Chiasson, who was cut loose by the Calgary Flames after registering 12 goals and 12 assists in 81 games.

Hitch talks up Radulov-Seguin-Benn line in Dallas

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Given it’s only July 5, talk of who will play on what lines next year is a tad premature.

That said, it’s also kind of exciting.

Especially in Dallas, where head coach Ken Hitchcock suddenly has a wealth of options at his disposal following the acquisitions of forwards Tyler Pitlick, Brian Flynn, Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov.

With all apologies to the first three, the real excitement in Texas is for Radulov, who came aboard on Monday courtesy a five-year, $31.5 million pact. Hitchcock doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself, but has already envisioned Radulov playing on the club’s top line next to Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn.

“I’ve coached against Radulov both in the NHL and internationally, and he brings an intensity to the game,” Hitchcock said, per the Dallas Morning-News. “You notice him and you have to account for him. Now, put Jamie Benn on the other wing, and you have the same thing. You know he’s there, and you know you have to account for him. Same with Seguin.

“I just think they will all feed off of each other if that’s the line we come up with.”

Riding shotgun with Benn and Seguin has been beneficial for a number of guys over the years. Last season, Patrick Eaves enjoyed a terrific offensive campaign while serving partial duty on the line. Jason Spezza, Patrick Sharp and a flurry of others have also received minutes alongside the dynamic duo, and produced well.

Radulov brings some interesting attributes to the line. He, along with Benn, are both left-handed shots, which will give the Stars some unique looks in the offensive zone. There’s also his style of play. Despite not being overly large — listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds — he plays a big man’s game. The 31-year-old has terrific upper-body strength, is effective in winning board battles and knows how to leverage his body to protect pucks.

As an example, this wonder goal against Montreal in the playoffs:

Between Radulov and Hanzal alone, the Stars will be a “heavier” team — at least stylistically — than they’ve been in previous years. It’ll be fascinating to see how that plays out with Seguin and Benn, and under Hitch’s watchful eye.

Blues sign first-rounder Kostin, who could be a real steal

Getty
By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

The St. Louis Blues have signed Russian forward Klim Kostin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

We wrote about Kostin yesterday. The 18-year-old was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 draft, and he may have been a steal considering he was the top-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Kostin was only able to sign with the Blues after his financially troubled KHL club, Dynamo Moscow, annulled his contract (and 41 others) and made him an unrestricted free agent.

Kostin is not considered NHL-ready, but the AHL is an option for next season.

“If he’s ready for the American Hockey League, that would be great,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong, per the Post-Dispatch. “If not, we’ll have to find a different option for him.”

St. Louis received the 31st pick in the Ryan Reaves trade with Pittsburgh.