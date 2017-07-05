Getty

Rangers re-sign Fast: three years, $5.5 million

By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Following an impressive postseason performance, Jesper Fast has cashed in.

On Wednesday, the Rangers announced they signed Fast to a three-year, $5.5 million deal, one that carries a $1.85M average annual cap hit. The deal comes after the 25-year-old was one of New York’s top skaters in the playoffs, scoring six points in 12 games while playing just under 15 minutes per night.

This is a nice piece of business from Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, who locks in a steady lineup presence and contributor for less than $2 million per season.

Fast’s offense took a bit of a dip from ’15-16 to ’16-17 — his goals decreased from 10 to six, his points from 30 to 21 — though to be fair, last season was somewhat derailed by a separated shoulder.

Today’s signing also comes on the heels of Gorton adding depth to the center position, by inking veteran free agent David Desharnais.

Sabres add Davis Payne to Housley’s staff

By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

Didn’t take long for Davis Payne to find work.

Payne, who was fired in the aftermath of the Darryl Sutter-Dean Lombardi housecleaning in Los Angeles, has caught on with the Sabres as an associate coach on Phil Housley’s staff.

Buffalo made the announcement today, the first significant coaching addition since hiring Housley on June 15.

Payne helped the Kings capture the Stanley Cup as Sutter’s assistant in 2014. Prior to that, he spent numerous years in the St. Louis organization, as both the head coach of the club’s AHL affiliate in Peoria and the Blues themselves.

 

 

In supporting McDavid, Oilers face bigger cap tests than Pens, Blackhawks

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers officially confirmed Connor McDavid‘s contract as the richest in NHL history: eight years at a tidy $100 million.

Remarkably, that $12.5 million cap hit is actually a big break for the Oilers, as McDavid could’ve justifiably demanded more. Either way, what’s next?

GM Peter Chiarelli gave the “no-comment” treatment when asked about Leon Draisaitl, instead praising McDavid for “caring about his teammates.”

Chiarelli’s seen the Blackhawks and Penguins struggle with salary-cap challenges, and the scary thing is that the Oilers must climb a bigger mountain.

Oilers lack some advantages Penguins, Blackhawks enjoyed

As tough as things have been for Chicago and Pittsburgh, Edmonton lacks some of those franchise’s significant edges.

For one thing, signing Sidney Crosby to a 12-year deal with an $8.7 million cap hit wouldn’t be possible today. Edmonton could only sign McDavid for a maximum of eight years, limiting the Oilers’ ability to parallel deals for the likes of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

It’s worth noting that the Blackhawks haven’t won a Stanley Cup since Jonathan Toews‘ and Patrick Kane‘s matching $10.5 million cap hits kicked in, deals that were more costly with the max-year loophole closed.

Yet, even in Chicago’s case, they managed to get a huge-term bargain under its belt during the old CBA. Duncan Keith brings Norris-level defense for a dirt-cheap cap hit of about $5.54 million through 2022-23.

Edmonton must find other opportunities to save money.

Bargains are crucial, and they’re where Chiarelli must “earn his money”

However you slice it, teams must bargain-hunt, and they often need to be creative to make things work.

The Penguins spent assets to land Phil Kessel, and they convinced the Maple Leafs to retain a crucial chunk of his cap hit. They’ve managed to integrate younger players like Jake Guentzel, Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, and especially Matt Murray into a mix of established stars. Of course, they’ve also enjoyed some luck along the way, most notably in convincing Marc-Andre Fleury to go to Vegas.

In many ways, Chicago set a template for the Penguins in discovering the likes of Artemi Panarin while also finding success with the likes of Ryan Hartman. Both Stan Bowman and Jim Rutherford have been willing to take chances on players and part ways with guys who weren’t deemed essential.

Such a thought explains why Kris Russell and Milan Lucic stand as polarizing signings; if those two struggle, that’s $10M poorly spent.

Not all bad

Look, Chiarelli faces some difficult challenges, yet he also has some things working in his favor.

Most obviously, this is a largely young core, with players who can improve. It’s reasonable to believe that McDavid and Draisaitl could make other, cheaper wingers better when Edmonton’s budget gets especially tight.

Cam Talbot‘s also been a revelation, and while his $4.2M cap hit expires after two more seasons, it’s a nice bargain to have.

There are also some decent deals on defense.

Andrej Sekera, Oscar Klefbom, and Adam Larsson combine for an affordable, solid trio. Klefbom and Larsson are also in their prime years, likely to deliver value for Edmonton going forward.

Once you shake off concerns about Lucic and Russell, the slate is actually fairly clean for Edmonton. That’s especially true if they make another tough call and move Ryan Nugent-Hopkins if his $6M is too much to stomach.

The Oilers aren’t in an impossible situation, just a very challenging one. With McDavid as a sure thing alongside other nice pieces, it comes down to Chiarelli providing the supporting cast needed to collect some Stanley Cups.

Signing McDavid was the easy part.

McDavid signs 8-year extension with Oilers, will have highest cap hit in NHL history

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Connor McDavid has signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

When the deal kicks in after next season, the average annual value on his deal will be $12.5 million — the highest cap hit in NHL history.

Still, according to GM Peter Chiarelli, the Oilers got themselves a bargain.

“This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you it easily could’ve been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,” Chiarelli said Wednesday at a press conference. “Building a team to win the Stanley Cup was a constant discussion point in this negotiation.”

McDavid is now signed through 2025-26. He still has one year left on his entry-level contract.

“Being here for the next nine years is something that was important to me,” said McDavid. “I wanted to show my commitment to the Oilers organization, the fans, the city — show that I’m in it for the long haul and I want to win here.”

It had been reported that McDavid’s cap hit could reach $13.25 million. However, TSN’s Bob McKenzie heard that McDavid “wasn’t comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it.”

The 20-year-old center just won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy after piling up 100 points (30G, 70A) in 82 games and leading the Oilers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, $86 million of McDavid’s extension will come in the form of signing bonuses.

Bolts get Dotchin under contract, still need to sign Johnson and Palat

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Two days after signing Slater Koekkoek, the Tampa Bay Lightning got another young defenseman under contract. Jake Dotchin has inked a two-year, one-way deal with a cap hit of $812,500.

Dotchin, 23, was a pleasant surprise for the Bolts in 2016-17. As a rookie, he played 35 games and had 11 assists.

Now that Koekkoek and Dotchin have been taken care of, GM Steve Yzerman can turn his attention to restricted free agent forwards Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat.

Johnson and Palat both have until 5 p.m. ET today to file for arbitration.