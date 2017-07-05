Getty

Preds 2017 first-rounder Tolvanen will play in the KHL next season

The future of Nashville Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen became a little more clear on Wednesday, as he decided to sign with Jokerit of the KHL.

After playing each of the last two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, Tolvanen had committed to playing at Boston College next season. Unfortunately, he was deemed ineligible after failing to meet the school’s admission requirements.

The 18-year-old had an impressive 30 goals and 54 points in 52 games with the Musketeers last season. He also stood out at the World Junior Hockey Championship by putting up six points in six games during the tournament.

Because he played in the USHL, Tolvanen was eligible to make the leap straight to the AHL, but that seemed like a bit of an aggressive move for such a young player, and the Preds decided against it. He could have also gone to the CHL to play for the Oshawa Generals, who selected him in the import draft, but going back to his home country probably made the most sense.

–There’s still a number of restricted free agents still unsigned by their respective teams, which means that each of those players could receive an offer sheet. This prompted Sean McIndoe to look back at 11 instances where offer sheets were matched. Shea Weber signed a lucrative deal with the Flyers, but Nashville didn’t let him walk away so easily. (Sportsnet)

–The Devils couldn’t find the right trade partner for forward Ilya Kovalchuk, so he’ll be going back to the KHL for one more year. If he wants to come back to the NHL next year,  he’ll be able to do so as an unrestricted free agent. He’ll be one of the best forwards available on July 1st. The Score looks at some of the other big names that could be had via free agency next year. Guys like Evander Kane, John Tavares and James van Riemsdyk will also be available. (The Score)

–Former NHL Shayne Corson has been dealing with anxiety throughout his life and career. He didn’t tell many people about it, but it affected him in a big way. “There’s no time frame on anxiety. You don’t know if it’s ever going to end. You don’t know if you’re going to get out of it, or how you’re going to get out of it. Some days, it’s almost like you want to rip your skin off. I’d start pacing. You want to get out of your body but you don’t know how. Your heart starts racing.” (Toronto Sun)

–Now that most of the unrestricted free agents have signed contracts, USA Today breaks down six key story lines to keep an eye on. Will Colorado finally deal Matt Duchene? Does John Tavares agree to an extension with the Islanders? Where will Jaromir Jagr end up? (USA Today)

–The Dallas Stars were able to work out a deal with Alexander Radulov, so the Dallas Morning News broke down 10 things you might not know about the Russian winger. Radulov played junior hockey in Quebec, and he lived with hall-of-fame goalie Patrick Roy for a while. (Dallas Morning News)

Patrick Marleau‘s wife, Christina, posted a baby picture of her husband in a Maple Leafs jersey:

Panthers will give first-rounder Tippett a real shot to play next season

One can almost assume that the top picks of a given draft will make an instant jump to the NHL, but the picture gets muddier as you go down the rankings.

As the 10th pick of 2017, Owen Tippett might face an uphill battle of making an impact right away for the Florida Panthers.

MORE: Draft profile for Tippett

Panthers GM Dale Tallon told NHL.com that one or two players from the team’s development camp could very well be on their roster, and Tippett would be in the running.

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” Tallon said. “I don’t have any problem and [coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

With the likes of Jaromir Jagr on the way out, the Panthers should expect to have room for young scorers to emerge. People seem excited about his skills in that regard:

Personally, it’s most exciting to see “Big Red” (very unofficial nickname) in those Panthers sweaters.

Something to root for.

Did Devils drop the ball in not trading Kovalchuk?

Amusingly enough, as great as Ray Shero and the New Jersey Devils’ run of recent trades has been, reportedly failing to move Ilya Kovalchuk overshadows those successes (at least in the eyes of some fans).

The way the CBA works out, Kovalchuk could be a UFA next summer, so in failing to trade him during this off-season, they get nothing.

Out of context, that seems like poor work by Shero.

When you dig deeper, it’s a pretty complicated (or at least challenging) situation.

As this post notes, Kovalchuk likely had incentive to spend at least one more year in the KHL in order to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

One also wonders if they would have only received “pennies on the dollar” if they did make a trade, and what if the only real takers were a division rival like the Columbus Blue Jackets or – even worse for Devils fans – the New York Rangers?

MORE: Shero noted that Kovalchuk “drove the bus” in many ways.

Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski dives into additional details about Shero may or may not have been thinking; overall, it’s difficult to figure out how severe a misstep this really was without knowing what was truly on the table.

Really, it brings up a fascinating question for Devils fans: what would have been a suitable price to possibly power up the hated Rangers?

A remarkable run otherwise

It’s worth bringing up this point again, though: Shero has enjoyed a very nice run of trades, and the Devils began getting great value even before he took over being that they landed Cory Schneider for a reasonable price.

When you take a look at the structure of the team, almost every one of the Devils’ best assets came via trades (at least before they drafted Nico Hischier first overall).

The Taylor HallAdam Larsson trade is a punchline in some circles. It’s starting to look like the same can be said for the Marcus Johansson swap.

Even with an off 2016-17 in mind, Schneider seems like he’ll be worth the investment. Kyle Palmieri isn’t quite the headliner that Hall is, but he’s a key part of the Devils offense, and they nabbed him from Anaheim for cheap.

There are a lot of factors to consider regarding Kovalchuk, including what kind of aspirations the Devils have for 2017-18.

If New Jersey thinks it can be at least a playoff bubble team, do they really want to make a division rival – particularly a bitter one like the Rangers – stronger with Kovalchuk, just for meager returns?

Even if Shero legitimately dropped the ball in this specific case, Devils fans should take heart: the good has heavily outweighed the bad, particularly when it comes to trades.

If nothing else, Avalanche should give Yakupov a real chance at redemption

When word surfaced that the Colorado Avalanche signed fledgling former No.1 overall pick Nail Yakupov, a lot of people snickered.

Plenty of others shrugged their shoulders and said, “Why not?”

The logic for the latter reaction is that the Avalanche have been abysmal, so they have little to lose in handing Yakupov a low-risk, one-year contract at a cheap cost.

Here’s an unsolicited additional point: you could argue that Yakupov didn’t get a real chance to redeem himself with the St. Louis Blues.

Now, this isn’t necessarily meant to be a big criticism of St. Louis. The Blues were a team with aspirations – or at least hopes – to contend, and a pretty decent slew of forwards to choose from, so they didn’t “owe” Yakupov opportunities just because.

In other words, it’s possible that 2012’s top choice simply couldn’t cut it.

MORE: Avalanche sign Yakupov for one year

Even so, Yakupov likely deserves an “Incomplete” grade rather than, say, an “F” for his time with the Blues.

(Edmonton, meanwhile, is where he deserved some poor report cards.)

No doubt about it, a mere nine points of production is paltry, but Yakupov only played in 40 games. And when he did, he was used sparingly; he averaged just 10:39 TOI per game, way down from him Edmonton average of almost 15 minutes per night.

“Nail is a young, skilled winger who will add depth to our lineup,” Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said. “We look forward to seeing him at training camp.”

Again, it’s not like he kicked down the door for shifts, particularly with the Oilers.

He peaked with 17 goals during his rookie season, and that was with the luck that comes with a 21 shooting percentage. It’s perfectly reasonable to state that Yakupov may simply not “have it.”

Still, Yakupov will only be 24 once the 2017-18 season begins, and the Avs have every reason to give him a true opportunity to prove that he can at least be a solid NHL contributor. They might even provide a long enough leash that he can fight through the ups and downs that come from trying to produce points in a league where they’re tough to come by.

Let’s not forget how much Justin Schultz‘s league-wide standing was sinking before things worked out – splendidly – with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maybe the odds are against anything but the most modest returns for Colorado, but if nothing else, it’s worth a shot.