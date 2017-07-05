PHT Morning Skate: Shayne Corson opens up about his battle with anxiety

–There’s still a number of restricted free agents still unsigned by their respective teams, which means that each of those players could receive an offer sheet. This prompted Sean McIndoe to look back at 11 instances where offer sheets were matched. Shea Weber signed a lucrative deal with the Flyers, but Nashville didn’t let him walk away so easily. (Sportsnet)

–The Devils couldn’t find the right trade partner for forward Ilya Kovalchuk, so he’ll be going back to the KHL for one more year. If he wants to come back to the NHL next year, he’ll be able to do so as an unrestricted free agent. He’ll be one of the best forwards available on July 1st. The Score looks at some of the other big names that could be had via free agency next year. Guys like Evander Kane, John Tavares and James van Riemsdyk will also be available. (The Score)

–Former NHL Shayne Corson has been dealing with anxiety throughout his life and career. He didn’t tell many people about it, but it affected him in a big way. “There’s no time frame on anxiety. You don’t know if it’s ever going to end. You don’t know if you’re going to get out of it, or how you’re going to get out of it. Some days, it’s almost like you want to rip your skin off. I’d start pacing. You want to get out of your body but you don’t know how. Your heart starts racing.” (Toronto Sun)

–Now that most of the unrestricted free agents have signed contracts, USA Today breaks down six key story lines to keep an eye on. Will Colorado finally deal Matt Duchene? Does John Tavares agree to an extension with the Islanders? Where will Jaromir Jagr end up? (USA Today)

–The Dallas Stars were able to work out a deal with Alexander Radulov, so the Dallas Morning News broke down 10 things you might not know about the Russian winger. Radulov played junior hockey in Quebec, and he lived with hall-of-fame goalie Patrick Roy for a while. (Dallas Morning News)

—Patrick Marleau‘s wife, Christina, posted a baby picture of her husband in a Maple Leafs jersey: